Much more difficult to do stuff with either of those sides because they're hemmed in by residential properties or shops, or the church in the case of the Kop. The Kenny Dalglish stand car park literally backs on to people's back gardens, and the houses in that road seem to be occupied and in good condition. I don't think we're going to see anything in terms of expansion now for a long time, if ever.



I agree the KD stand is difficult but the two ends of that stand are a mess, where it joins the kop and the anfield road end. The kop although once again has issue with Walton breck road, I think that’s doable, a lot of work was due to happen and has stalled but no matter what the cost it would be worth it in my opinion, I love the stand I’ve had a season ticket on it for over 30 years but it’s such an iconic stand I think expanding it if it can be done is worth beyond money.