Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 6, 2022, 08:44:02 pm
So topic raised in SSC about how they are seemingly using more concrete in the construction, the method of building does seem different to how they built the main. They are building concrete cores, stairwell etc then presumably they will build the steel frame around it. Is that just a development of a new building technique, cheaper, faster or just because it is a smaller stand?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 6, 2022, 08:48:22 pm
I imagine a lot of it will be down to the size of the stand compared to the Main, it also spans a shorter distance.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 7, 2022, 12:00:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  6, 2022, 08:00:28 pm
Haha! Just doing the register.
Here sir! 🙋‍♂️
"Maybe in life it's impossible to give 100 per cent to your job. Okay, I'll accept 98 per cent" Rafa Benitez

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 7, 2022, 10:38:33 pm
Quote from: Macred on April  6, 2022, 08:44:02 pm
So topic raised in SSC about how they are seemingly using more concrete in the construction, the method of building does seem different to how they built the main. They are building concrete cores, stairwell etc then presumably they will build the steel frame around it. Is that just a development of a new building technique, cheaper, faster or just because it is a smaller stand?

Usual considerations are the cost of steel versus concrete (even though the concrete has plenty of steel in it). Spans and column spacing shouldn't change that much with the size of the stand - just more of them. The main stand was very quick but this is noticeably slower, perhaps because there isn't the same drive for speed from the club or the general volatility of pricing in recent times but I don't know what the contract is - whether that matters to the club or the contractor.

That said, progress has been pretty glacial and there are quicker ways of doing what they're doing, which suggests that time is less of an issue.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 13, 2022, 04:53:37 pm
Does anyone know what the final capacity number will be when this is completed?

Curious if we will be over 61,000 or just under like Arsenal

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 13, 2022, 05:13:26 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on April 13, 2022, 04:53:37 pm
Does anyone know what the final capacity number will be when this is completed?

Curious if we will be over 61,000 or just under like Arsenal


I suspect working capacity will end up being 59,750ish on the grounds you never completely fill a ground(even if their ticks capacity is 61k
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 14, 2022, 02:45:11 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on April 13, 2022, 04:53:37 pm
Does anyone know what the final capacity number will be when this is completed?

Curious if we will be over 61,000 or just under like Arsenal



61,015
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 14, 2022, 03:09:49 pm
Quote from: kopite321 on April  5, 2022, 06:13:47 pm
Steel and concrete

https://youtu.be/MoeXb9NHsEk


I assume they're going to finish the two general admission stair cores before they start erecting steel. They're keeping access clear for the cranes to install rebar and shuttering.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 14, 2022, 03:10:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 13, 2022, 05:13:26 pm
I suspect working capacity will end up being 59,750ish on the grounds you never completely fill a ground(even if their ticks capacity is 61k

I think the Legends game is the only time it's full capacity.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 14, 2022, 03:24:42 pm
Quote from: Macred on April  6, 2022, 08:44:02 pm
So topic raised in SSC about how they are seemingly using more concrete in the construction, the method of building does seem different to how they built the main. They are building concrete cores, stairwell etc then presumably they will build the steel frame around it. Is that just a development of a new building technique, cheaper, faster or just because it is a smaller stand?

It's a standard construction method. Concrete cores and lift shafts for fire reasons. Steel for the rest for speed. Choosing which way to go will depend on the project. There aren't that many new floor levels in the Anfield Road extension.

The Main stand had more floors for all of the lounges and other accommodation so they built the steelwork first and used shaftwall for the stair cores around precast stairs.



A good example of concrete cores and steel frame is the new Google headquarters going up at Kings Cross.


Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 14, 2022, 06:20:56 pm
I heard an interview with the project director (I think) from the contractor, he was saying that he expects the steel to go up in the close season and by that point it will start looking like a stand.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 15, 2022, 09:02:02 am
Is the core concrete for safety reasons ie more fireproof or is it driven by other reasons?
Proudest ever moment was in the Ataturk stadium - i'm sure the wife will understand!

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 15, 2022, 09:30:43 am
Quote from: reddazforever on April 15, 2022, 09:02:02 am
Is the core concrete for safety reasons ie more fireproof or is it driven by other reasons?

Concrete creates fire separation. The alternative is some version of shaftwall around a steel frame. The choice will be down to a range of factors.

If there's a big package of dry-lining work like there was for the main stand it would make commercial sense to get the steel frame up, cast the floor slabs then do all partitions, including fire rated cores in drylining. After the column bases were cast there was no more wet concrete.

The Anfield Road stand has some drylining  but nothing like the quantity of the Mian Stand. I'm guessing the general admission concourses will have mostly exposed finishes. They've made the choice to crack on with the cores in a mixture of pre-cast and wet concrete.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
April 18, 2022, 02:07:17 am
Whether you do the whole frame in concrete or steel is down to cost and speed and there doesn't seem to be much of a rush on.

As with KGX1 pictured above, concrete cores provide lateral stability during construction (and in the permanent state). Taking the cores up first can be done without an unduly heavy crane and if a steel frame is to follow, it can be braced against the core. You can also build the crane off the core to load the steel but it's hardly worth it at this height.

The concrete core can go up as precast panels (generally sandwich panels with wet concrete poured between concrete 'shutters') or traditionally shuttered concrete or 'slip-formed", with a constantly moving steel formwork or 'jump-formed', where the formwork is moved up floor by floor (both of the latter relatively expensive for what this is and more suited to higher rise construction or where time is of the essence)

Drylining as fire protection is notoriously fiddly to get right and properly fire-accredited and therefore less 'robust'. I'm surprised if it's used for that in a big way in the main stand as it can get kicked to doll-rags with so many people using the cores in a stadium. But then I don't seem to recall seeing concrete cores in the main stand, so...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 01:54:11 am
Win the quadruple and we'd need an 80k stadium
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:54:11 am
Win the quadruple and we'd need an 80k stadium

Fucking bandwagon jumpers
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 02:47:15 am
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 01:54:11 am
Win the quadruple and we'd need an 80k stadium

Weve needed an 80k stadium long before Klopp even.
