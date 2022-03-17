« previous next »
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 17, 2022, 10:47:46 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 17, 2022, 10:28:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY</a>

How Anfield Will (Also) Look with 61,000 Capacity in Summer 2023

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
When I was a teenager, and hardly missed a home game in the 70's it never occurred to me how much of a dump Anfield was, cos it didn't matter, as long as by hook or by crook I got in. Most grounds were the same, some of them right shitholes, but back then nobody really gave a fuck.

As I got older, and Anfield got developed, stand by stand I took more of an interest in stadium design and just as importantly the surrounding areas. In my opinion Anfield has now become the best of all the redeveloped stadiums in the world, especially with the limited footprint it stands on.

This view is awesome, the new Annie Rd is a superb design, that stand has always been a bit shit, inside and out due its location. Even if the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand look a bit small and dated now, I can live with that, cos it's amazing how far we've come. Maybe those 2 sides of the ground will get developed in the future, but I think that'll be a long way off.

For now, all those responsible for the transformation of Anfield deserve huge credit, thank God we stayed put and had the foresight, imagination and dertemination to see this project through!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 18, 2022, 06:56:04 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
When I was a teenager, and hardly missed a home game in the 70's it never occurred to me how much of a dump Anfield was, cos it didn't matter, as long as by hook or by crook I got in. Most grounds were the same, some of them right shitholes, but back then nobody really gave a fuck.

As I got older, and Anfield got developed, stand by stand I took more of an interest in stadium design and just as importantly the surrounding areas. In my opinion Anfield has now become the best of all the redeveloped stadiums in the world, especially with the limited footprint it stands on.

This view is awesome, the new Annie Rd is a superb design, that stand has always been a bit shit, inside and out due its location. Even if the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand look a bit small and dated now, I can live with that, cos it's amazing how far we've come. Maybe those 2 sides of the ground will get developed in the future, but I think that'll be a long way off.

For now, all those responsible for the transformation of Anfield deserve huge credit, thank God we stayed put and had the foresight, imagination and dertemination to see this project through!
Agreed Mike, the area around the main stand and the building itself look great and the new any rd will further enhance the area.
I was driving to the crem with my dad (an old blue) a few weeks back and when the stand came into view I said to my dad, theyve done cracking job with that havent they? I got a mumbled acknowledgement!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 18, 2022, 09:49:58 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
When I was a teenager, and hardly missed a home game in the 70's it never occurred to me how much of a dump Anfield was, cos it didn't matter, as long as by hook or by crook I got in. Most grounds were the same, some of them right shitholes, but back then nobody really gave a fuck.

As I got older, and Anfield got developed, stand by stand I took more of an interest in stadium design and just as importantly the surrounding areas. In my opinion Anfield has now become the best of all the redeveloped stadiums in the world, especially with the limited footprint it stands on.

This view is awesome, the new Annie Rd is a superb design, that stand has always been a bit shit, inside and out due its location. Even if the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand look a bit small and dated now, I can live with that, cos it's amazing how far we've come. Maybe those 2 sides of the ground will get developed in the future, but I think that'll be a long way off.

For now, all those responsible for the transformation of Anfield deserve huge credit, thank God we stayed put and had the foresight, imagination and dertemination to see this project through!


Ive had a season ticket on the kop for around 32 years and your right the ground has come on leaps and bounds, the second tier on the anfield road stand was one of the worst stand extensions Ive ever seen and this rebuild now is a fantastic upgrade, the main stand and area around it are superb and very soon will be joined by the Annie road stand. My one wish and I know its difficult is that the kop can somehow be extended, I know the kenny dalglish stand is also difficult but if somehow these two stands could be redone to match the other 2 i honesty think we would have the best football stadium in the world.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 19, 2022, 09:13:13 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 17, 2022, 10:28:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY</a>

This look great. I have two questions,

1. Are they gonna stick the away fans in both the lower and upper section of the new Annie road against the wall in the corner rather than giving them the best specs behind the goal all in the lower tier. Makes no sense

2. The stand looks so much bigger. I wonder what row number it goes to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 19, 2022, 11:03:50 am
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 19, 2022, 09:13:13 am
1. Are they gonna stick the away fans in both the lower and upper section of the new Annie road against the wall in the corner rather than giving them the best specs behind the goal all in the lower tier. Makes no sense

They'll be in Upper and Lower I believe. Seem to remember talk of them switching to the Kenny Stand side but not sure if this is happening anymore.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 19, 2022, 11:51:36 am
Quote from: CraigDS on March 19, 2022, 11:03:50 am
They'll be in Upper and Lower I believe. Seem to remember talk of them switching to the Kenny Stand side but not sure if this is happening anymore.

Thats good, thanks for the info. It doesnt matter what side theyre on for me although if theyre on the kenny side theyll be away from the players warming up on the touch line
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 19, 2022, 11:09:02 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 18, 2022, 06:56:04 pm
Agreed Mike, the area around the main stand and the building itself look great and the new any rd will further enhance the area.
I was driving to the crem with my dad (an old blue) a few weeks back and when the stand came into view I said to my dad, theyve done cracking job with that havent they? I got a mumbled acknowledgement!


I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 20, 2022, 03:10:17 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2022, 11:09:02 pm
I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.

That's true, but to be fair, FSG has done a better job engaging with the local community. The planning permission for both new stands and public engagement has been decent. Also, I don't miss dog shit alley.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 20, 2022, 05:17:08 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2022, 11:09:02 pm
I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.

Take a look around. Devastated community? By FSG? Really? Not so much.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 20, 2022, 07:49:59 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2022, 11:09:02 pm
I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.

My Dad lived in Varthen Street in the mid 80's and there were way bigger issues around there than the club buying houses.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 20, 2022, 09:18:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2022, 07:49:59 pm
My Dad lived in Varthen Street in the mid 80's and there were way bigger issues around there than the club buying houses.

I think so. Not so long since council were selling houses for a pound and they were costing more to do up than they were worth. Like many other areas, Anfield hit the skids in the 80s and there was no way back. In a way, the area is doing better because of the club. If Cllr Kemp hadn't had such a huge chip on his shoulder, we could have been in a redeveloped Anfield in a redeveloped community not long after 2002. Still, we would never have heard of FSG. Every cloud... but it's a worn out debate and so much water under the bridge. At the end of the day, I didn't hear many complaints.

Just wait and see what happens around Goodison when Everton move out. The Blues are making a huge mistake and both the club and the community are going to regret it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 20, 2022, 10:13:52 pm
I don't want to sound harsh or callous but with progress their will always be an element of regret. But progress has been made around the stadium. It's a more attractive, environmental friendly and welcoming area.

I lived on Arkles Lane for a while and the club were fair and open with residents and the business community with their stadium plans, both with expansion plans and the prospect of non football summer events at Anfield.

I know in the past, before FSG, communication between  club and community could have been better, but that's not an issue now.

But the overall improvement of the area is clear to see, and long may it continue. I think the local business community to EFC (I now live on County Rd in the shadow of the Main Stand) will suffer badly once they move, they really do rely heavily on match day revenue.

That's why in the long run, in my opinion it was vital LFC stayed put, and developed the stadium to the benefit of themselves and the vast majority of the locals. You can and never will please everyone with such development, but as I said that outcome always comes with progress.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 21, 2022, 09:40:59 am
As both have said above, you do worry for the businesses around Goodison. We all know how packed the local shops, pubs and chippys are on matchdays, they can never replace the revenue lost on matchdays if BMD ever does actually get built.

EFC should have done a lot more to look at keeping EFC at Goodison, they are a massive part of the local community and a move away is a kick in the teeth for the locals.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 21, 2022, 11:01:26 am
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2022, 11:09:02 pm
I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.
Al, can I just ask you what the point of that reply was please?

I was responding to Mike, who from his previous posts looks like he lives fairly locally, and agreeing with him that the club have done an excellent job in developing the stadium and its surrounds. Nothing more nothing less. I've been going to Anfield since 1976 and the stadium and immediate surrounds looks better than it has ever done.

We all know the history, but some of us are looking forward and not backwards.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 21, 2022, 01:07:46 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 21, 2022, 09:40:59 am
As both have said above, you do worry for the businesses around Goodison. We all know how packed the local shops, pubs and chippys are on matchdays, they can never replace the revenue lost on matchdays if BMD ever does actually get built.

EFC should have done a lot more to look at keeping EFC at Goodison, they are a massive part of the local community and a move away is a kick in the teeth for the locals.

Just to go even further off topic for a minute, the problem always was that EFC didn't have the money to financially guarantee the loans - hence looking to Tesco etc for secondary income. That seems to have changed, maybe but maybe their backers will think again (especially now that they've effectively just lost one and so increased the liability of the other).

Got to be some kind of break clause in the BMD deal. If it doesn't go ahead, there'll be one winner at least - Peel, who get to fill in a dock they've been desperate to fill in for years (and whatever penalties there are from the club).

Moving from Goodison is a dumb idea for all the reasons we stayed at Anfield.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 21, 2022, 02:29:18 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 21, 2022, 01:07:46 pm
Just to go even further off topic for a minute, the problem always was that EFC didn't have the money to financially guarantee the loans - hence looking to Tesco etc for secondary income. That seems to have changed, maybe but maybe their backers will think again (especially now that they've effectively just lost one and so increased the liability of the other).

Got to be some kind of break clause in the BMD deal. If it doesn't go ahead, there'll be one winner at least - Peel, who get to fill in a dock they've been desperate to fill in for years (and whatever penalties there are from the club).

Moving from Goodison is a dumb idea for all the reasons we stayed at Anfield.
I remember your input on the stay at Anfield vs new stadium debate.
What do you think is the optimum solution for them in terms of overall cost, capacity, corporate offering and most importantly, logistics for the rebuild?
Appreciate it's Off topic, but given the discussion has moved into the role of the clubs in the L4 area, feel it's worth a look?
2 revamped stadia in L4 would be good for the area as well as saving both clubs the costs of new build from scratch.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 21, 2022, 07:46:33 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 21, 2022, 01:07:46 pm
Just to go even further off topic for a minute, the problem always was that EFC didn't have the money to financially guarantee the loans - hence looking to Tesco etc for secondary income. That seems to have changed, maybe but maybe their backers will think again (especially now that they've effectively just lost one and so increased the liability of the other).

Got to be some kind of break clause in the BMD deal. If it doesn't go ahead, there'll be one winner at least - Peel, who get to fill in a dock they've been desperate to fill in for years (and whatever penalties there are from the club).

Moving from Goodison is a dumb idea for all the reasons we stayed at Anfield.

Isn't goodison even harder to expand or redo than say the Kenny or kop for us though? Especially with that church and all the surrounding housing
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 21, 2022, 02:29:18 pm
I remember your input on the stay at Anfield vs new stadium debate.
What do you think is the optimum solution for them in terms of overall cost, capacity, corporate offering and most importantly, logistics for the rebuild?
Appreciate it's Off topic, but given the discussion has moved into the role of the clubs in the L4 area, feel it's worth a look?
2 revamped stadia in L4 would be good for the area as well as saving both clubs the costs of new build from scratch.

At the risk of moderators' wrath (may be better as a separate thread - and I do find chit chat about concrete and steel a bit of a busman's holiday) but I don't see much wrong with the Anfield basic model (60k, 12% corporate, Keep as much as you can, build as little new as possible, get a full stadium for half the cost) applied to Goodison.

A former colleague of mine pushed for it for a long time - essentially keep the Goodison Road Stand and Gladys Street End and build behind Bullens Road and Park End. Following the Anfield model. I'm not sure it really addressed the school behind but I don't believe it was a show stopper. He also spoke about a hotel - again looking for that secondary income to bridge the financing/guarantee gap, which even Parry refused to contemplate for Anfield.

We also spoke about a Football Quarter with sports, academy, training and research facilities around and in Stanley Park but all mention of it fell on deaf ears at FSG. And really, why should they help Everton out.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 21, 2022, 08:03:48 pm
Sorry I know we're veering off topic here,but an interesting debate no less about the impact of EFC leaving Goodison. Originally, I thought it was a good idea to invest in BMD area, good for the region, (didn't think it would actually benefit EFC as a team though!)

However, now I live on County Road, adjacent to their main stand, I have changed my mind about their move.

I may not actively follow footy like I used to do, but I still get a buzz on match day, red or blue, living so close to Goodison now and recently on Arlkes Lane, right next to the KDS.

It's great to see the shops/pubs,fast food joints, chippies etc do a roaring trade on match day, not to mention all the stalls selling footy stuff. I would hate to see that go, it all makes for a great pre match atmosphere....haha all depends on the result regarding the atmosphere after the match, but no matter what the result the boozers still thrive.

I never really followed EFC's move, their consultation and commucation with the local business community in particular, be interesting if anyone could enlighten me on that score please. I never really thought the move would come off, that's why I never took much interest.

It'll be quiet and eerie around here on an EFC home match day, without the vibrancy and bustle of the game being on my doorstep.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
March 21, 2022, 08:10:44 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 21, 2022, 08:03:48 pm
Sorry I know we're veering off topic here,but an interesting debate no less about the impact of EFC leaving Goodison. Originally, I thought it was a good idea to invest in BMD area, good for the region, (didn't think it would actually benefit EFC as a team though!)

However, now I live on County Road, adjacent to their main stand, I have changed my mind about their move.

I may not actively follow footy like I used to do, but I still get a buzz on match day, red or blue, living so close to Goodison now and recently on Arlkes Lane, right next to the KDS.

It's great to see the shops/pubs,fast food joints, chippies etc do a roaring trade on match day, not to mention all the stalls selling footy stuff. I would hate to see that go, it all makes for a great pre match atmosphere....haha all depends on the result regarding the atmosphere after the match, but no matter what the result the boozers still thrive.

I never really followed EFC's move, their consultation and commucation with the local business community in particular, be interesting if anyone could enlighten me on that score please. I never really thought the move would come off, that's why I never took much interest.

It'll be quiet and eerie around here on an EFC home match day, without the vibrancy and bustle of the game being on my doorstep.

Take a look at Yawkey Way and what happens around the Red Sox (but then there are over 160 games in a season there). But anyway, this is what my mate Trevor was up to at Everton: https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/15-16/news/30279.html
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:28:45 am
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 21, 2022, 07:58:11 pm
At the risk of moderators' wrath (may be better as a separate thread - and I do find chit chat about concrete and steel a bit of a busman's holiday) but I don't see much wrong with the Anfield basic model (60k, 12% corporate, Keep as much as you can, build as little new as possible, get a full stadium for half the cost) applied to Goodison.

A former colleague of mine pushed for it for a long time - essentially keep the Goodison Road Stand and Gladys Street End and build behind Bullens Road and Park End. Following the Anfield model. I'm not sure it really addressed the school behind but I don't believe it was a show stopper. He also spoke about a hotel - again looking for that secondary income to bridge the financing/guarantee gap, which even Parry refused to contemplate for Anfield.

We also spoke about a Football Quarter with sports, academy, training and research facilities around and in Stanley Park but all mention of it fell on deaf ears at FSG. And really, why should they help Everton out.
Thanks for this Peter and the link to Trevors article on Toffeeweb.
Its interesting reading the replies that seemed to indicate that there was no real will to redevelop Goodison because the board have had their eyes on a free/heavily subsidised stadium. Which would never be the case for a redevelopment. Liverpool losing the CG really did scupper the plan between the board and Joe.
Ironically, if theyd been a little less vain, they could have been well on the way to a redeveloped Goodson by now.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 01:47:48 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 08:28:45 am
Thanks for this Peter and the link to Trevors article on Toffeeweb.
Its interesting reading the replies that seemed to indicate that there was no real will to redevelop Goodison because the board have had their eyes on a free/heavily subsidised stadium. Which would never be the case for a redevelopment. Liverpool losing the CG really did scupper the plan between the board and Joe.
Ironically, if theyd been a little less vain, they could have been well on the way to a redeveloped Goodson by now.

I don't think it was ever free or heavily subsidised? Council might have offered a loan (so the question of guarantees would still be an issue) but this would have to be at market rates in a very public transaction. Losing the CG?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 02:32:41 pm
Commonwealth Games.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 03:32:46 pm
Quote from: Peter McGurk on March 21, 2022, 08:10:44 pm
Take a look at Yawkey Way and what happens around the Red Sox (but then there are over 160 games in a season there). But anyway, this is what my mate Trevor was up to at Everton: https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/15-16/news/30279.html


Discussing Everton in this thread is quite valid in my opinion, as it shows how wrong both Parry and Moores, H&G and Everton are/have been with their desire for a shiny new stadium and how FSG have taken the correct path in extending Anfield and Everton should have done the same with Goodison. Blues call us for buying houses and yes, the way it was done could have been done better, but Everton should have gone down the same path and bought the houses and school - they could have had the school built into the ground if the residents were opposed to it being relocated.

Both clubs have been the heart of their respective areas since 1892 and they contribute a huge amount to the local economies and this should have been considered by both clubs. With the additional seats in the Anny, the local temporary car parks/taxi drivers/businesses/hotels will all gain additional customers and therefore income, Everton going out to BMD robs this from Walton and there is nothing over by BMD to replace it. It'll end up like Old Trafford, with loads of mobile burger vans from all over coming in.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 04:56:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:32:46 pm
Discussing Everton in this thread is quite valid in my opinion, as it shows how wrong both Parry and Moores, H&G and Everton are/have been with their desire for a shiny new stadium and how FSG have taken the correct path in extending Anfield and Everton should have done the same with Goodison. Blues call us for buying houses and yes, the way it was done could have been done better, but Everton should have gone down the same path and bought the houses and school - they could have had the school built into the ground if the residents were opposed to it being relocated.

Both clubs have been the heart of their respective areas since 1892 and they contribute a huge amount to the local economies and this should have been considered by both clubs. With the additional seats in the Anny, the local temporary car parks/taxi drivers/businesses/hotels will all gain additional customers and therefore income, Everton going out to BMD robs this from Walton and there is nothing over by BMD to replace it. It'll end up like Old Trafford, with loads of mobile burger vans from all over coming in.

The irony is that FSG have just followed Parry and Moores original plan. It was Parry and Moores who secretly began buying up houses in the way of expanding the Main Stand and ARE. Without those hoses being bought and tinned up for a decade or so then FSG would not have had the option to expand the Main Stand and ARE.

In 1999 Moores and Parry conspired with Liverpool City council to demolish 1800 homes, redevelop the Main stand and ARE. They did this secretly and then sprung it on the community. Exactly what FSG did.



Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 04:57:47 pm
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 05:14:32 pm
Have I gone back in time 10 years?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 05:18:23 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:56:34 pm
The irony is that FSG have just followed Parry and Moores original plan. It was Parry and Moores who secretly began buying up houses in the way of expanding the Main Stand and ARE. Without those hoses being bought and tinned up for a decade or so then FSG would not have had the option to expand the Main Stand and ARE.

In 1999 Moores and Parry conspired with Liverpool City council to demolish 1800 homes, redevelop the Main stand and ARE. They did this secretly and then sprung it on the community. Exactly what FSG did.

Edit - deleted, can't be arsed with the hassle.

Not that any of those facts will stop you spouting the same shite you have for well over a decade now, but hey ho, this is the Al show and you seemingly get away with derailing every single fucking thread you enter with your anti-owner crap.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 05:44:56 pm
To be fair hes never mentioned the purchase of hoses before, I assume to keep the pitch wet
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 05:52:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 05:44:56 pm
To be fair hes never mentioned the purchase of hoses before, I assume to keep the pitch wet

I heard John Henry was seen buying up all the hose pipes in Edge Lane B&Q in the summer of 2012 during the hose pipe ban. An eye witness named Al who didn't want to be named said he was laughing like Dr Evil and kicking little children in the face on the way out.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:18:23 pm
Edit - deleted, can't be arsed with the hassle.

Not that any of those facts will stop you spouting the same shite you have for well over a decade now, but hey ho, this is the Al show and you seemingly get away with derailing every single fucking thread you enter with your anti-owner crap.

Your hypocrisy knows no bounds, Craig. Where were concerns for the thread when Peter was going off on a tangent posting about Everton and Goodison.

I preferred you when you had a modicum of honesty in your posts. Like this one.

Quote from: CraigDS on March 18, 2014, 06:43:00 pm
Snip

The club holds a responsibility for it's involvement in the downfall of the area due to the fact they bought houses and tinned them up. In some cases this may of been the appropriate action (already tinned up, renovation costs to bring to a rentable state simply ridiculously high, etc) but this will obviously not be the case for all of them. The constant back and forth from the previous two owners over expanding/not expanding, moving/not moving, has also caused a huge amount of uncertainty which would of had a big effect on attracting investment into the area.

Funny how you seem to have forgotten what you previously posted.

I think it is evident that the Stadium now looks excellent and will look even better when the ARE is finished. In a very small way, though that is a bit like marvelling at the architecture of Liverpool but then denying that the grand buildings and their funding had nothing to do with the slave trade.

The club clearly acted in a poor way when it was secretly buying up houses and tinning them up as you previously acknowledged. I will leave it there but show two images one of the house LFC needed to expand the ground.




And houses in the same area that were not needed by the club.



rockfield-rd" border="0



Liverpool FC finally got what it wanted, but I think it is very insensitive to pretend that the local community haven't paid a heavy price over the decades the club has been buying houses and tinning them up. 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 07:44:07 pm
So are they going to do the Kop next
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:44:07 pm
So are they going to do the Kop next

Depends if Moores and Parry bought the houses or not
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 21, 2022, 08:03:48 pm
Sorry I know we're veering off topic here,but an interesting debate no less about the impact of EFC leaving Goodison. Originally, I thought it was a good idea to invest in BMD area, good for the region, (didn't think it would actually benefit EFC as a team though!)

However, now I live on County Road, adjacent to their main stand, I have changed my mind about their move.

I may not actively follow footy like I used to do, but I still get a buzz on match day, red or blue, living so close to Goodison now and recently on Arlkes Lane, right next to the KDS.

It's great to see the shops/pubs,fast food joints, chippies etc do a roaring trade on match day, not to mention all the stalls selling footy stuff. I would hate to see that go, it all makes for a great pre match atmosphere....haha all depends on the result regarding the atmosphere after the match, but no matter what the result the boozers still thrive.

I never really followed EFC's move, their consultation and commucation with the local business community in particular, be interesting if anyone could enlighten me on that score please. I never really thought the move would come off, that's why I never took much interest.

It'll be quiet and eerie around here on an EFC home match day, without the vibrancy and bustle of the game being on my doorstep.

They had the perfect opportunity to implement the Athletic Bilbao system, but I doubt they ever seriously considered it. With a friendly Council, they could have done it ...
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Today at 02:59:02 am
What the fuck has happened to this thread? Reading some weird shit on here about FSG buying up houses in secret with Putin...
