Sorry I know we're veering off topic here,but an interesting debate no less about the impact of EFC leaving Goodison. Originally, I thought it was a good idea to invest in BMD area, good for the region, (didn't think it would actually benefit EFC as a team though!)



However, now I live on County Road, adjacent to their main stand, I have changed my mind about their move.



I may not actively follow footy like I used to do, but I still get a buzz on match day, red or blue, living so close to Goodison now and recently on Arlkes Lane, right next to the KDS.



It's great to see the shops/pubs,fast food joints, chippies etc do a roaring trade on match day, not to mention all the stalls selling footy stuff. I would hate to see that go, it all makes for a great pre match atmosphere....haha all depends on the result regarding the atmosphere after the match, but no matter what the result the boozers still thrive.



I never really followed EFC's move, their consultation and commucation with the local business community in particular, be interesting if anyone could enlighten me on that score please. I never really thought the move would come off, that's why I never took much interest.



It'll be quiet and eerie around here on an EFC home match day, without the vibrancy and bustle of the game being on my doorstep.



