Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 294641 times)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1800 on: March 17, 2022, 10:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 17, 2022, 10:28:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY</a>

How Anfield Will (Also) Look with 61,000 Capacity in Summer 2023

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1801 on: March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am »
When I was a teenager, and hardly missed a home game in the 70's it never occurred to me how much of a dump Anfield was, cos it didn't matter, as long as by hook or by crook I got in. Most grounds were the same, some of them right shitholes, but back then nobody really gave a fuck.

As I got older, and Anfield got developed, stand by stand I took more of an interest in stadium design and just as importantly the surrounding areas. In my opinion Anfield has now become the best of all the redeveloped stadiums in the world, especially with the limited footprint it stands on.

This view is awesome, the new Annie Rd is a superb design, that stand has always been a bit shit, inside and out due its location. Even if the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand look a bit small and dated now, I can live with that, cos it's amazing how far we've come. Maybe those 2 sides of the ground will get developed in the future, but I think that'll be a long way off.

For now, all those responsible for the transformation of Anfield deserve huge credit, thank God we stayed put and had the foresight, imagination and dertemination to see this project through!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1802 on: March 18, 2022, 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
Agreed Mike, the area around the main stand and the building itself look great and the new any rd will further enhance the area.
I was driving to the crem with my dad (an old blue) a few weeks back and when the stand came into view I said to my dad, theyve done cracking job with that havent they? I got a mumbled acknowledgement!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1803 on: March 18, 2022, 09:49:58 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
Ive had a season ticket on the kop for around 32 years and your right the ground has come on leaps and bounds, the second tier on the anfield road stand was one of the worst stand extensions Ive ever seen and this rebuild now is a fantastic upgrade, the main stand and area around it are superb and very soon will be joined by the Annie road stand. My one wish and I know its difficult is that the kop can somehow be extended, I know the kenny dalglish stand is also difficult but if somehow these two stands could be redone to match the other 2 i honesty think we would have the best football stadium in the world.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1804 on: March 19, 2022, 09:13:13 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 17, 2022, 10:28:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY</a>

This look great. I have two questions,

1. Are they gonna stick the away fans in both the lower and upper section of the new Annie road against the wall in the corner rather than giving them the best specs behind the goal all in the lower tier. Makes no sense

2. The stand looks so much bigger. I wonder what row number it goes to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1805 on: March 19, 2022, 11:03:50 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on March 19, 2022, 09:13:13 am
1. Are they gonna stick the away fans in both the lower and upper section of the new Annie road against the wall in the corner rather than giving them the best specs behind the goal all in the lower tier. Makes no sense

They'll be in Upper and Lower I believe. Seem to remember talk of them switching to the Kenny Stand side but not sure if this is happening anymore.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1806 on: March 19, 2022, 11:51:36 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on March 19, 2022, 11:03:50 am
They'll be in Upper and Lower I believe. Seem to remember talk of them switching to the Kenny Stand side but not sure if this is happening anymore.

Thats good, thanks for the info. It doesnt matter what side theyre on for me although if theyre on the kenny side theyll be away from the players warming up on the touch line
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1807 on: March 19, 2022, 11:09:02 pm »
I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 03:10:17 am »
That's true, but to be fair, FSG has done a better job engaging with the local community. The planning permission for both new stands and public engagement has been decent. Also, I don't miss dog shit alley.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 05:17:08 pm »
Take a look around. Devastated community? By FSG? Really? Not so much.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 07:49:59 pm »
My Dad lived in Varthen Street in the mid 80's and there were way bigger issues around there than the club buying houses.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 09:18:25 pm »
I think so. Not so long since council were selling houses for a pound and they were costing more to do up than they were worth. Like many other areas, Anfield hit the skids in the 80s and there was no way back. In a way, the area is doing better because of the club. If Cllr Kemp hadn't had such a huge chip on his shoulder, we could have been in a redeveloped Anfield in a redeveloped community not long after 2002. Still, we would never have heard of FSG. Every cloud... but it's a worn out debate and so much water under the bridge. At the end of the day, I didn't hear many complaints.

Just wait and see what happens around Goodison when Everton move out. The Blues are making a huge mistake and both the club and the community are going to regret it.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 10:13:52 pm »
I don't want to sound harsh or callous but with progress their will always be an element of regret. But progress has been made around the stadium. It's a more attractive, environmental friendly and welcoming area.

I lived on Arkles Lane for a while and the club were fair and open with residents and the business community with their stadium plans, both with expansion plans and the prospect of non football summer events at Anfield.

I know in the past, before FSG, communication between  club and community could have been better, but that's not an issue now.

But the overall improvement of the area is clear to see, and long may it continue. I think the local business community to EFC (I now live on County Rd in the shadow of the Main Stand) will suffer badly once they move, they really do rely heavily on match day revenue.

That's why in the long run, in my opinion it was vital LFC stayed put, and developed the stadium to the benefit of themselves and the vast majority of the locals. You can and never will please everyone with such development, but as I said that outcome always comes with progress.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 09:40:59 am »
As both have said above, you do worry for the businesses around Goodison. We all know how packed the local shops, pubs and chippys are on matchdays, they can never replace the revenue lost on matchdays if BMD ever does actually get built.

EFC should have done a lot more to look at keeping EFC at Goodison, they are a massive part of the local community and a move away is a kick in the teeth for the locals.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 11:01:26 am »
Al, can I just ask you what the point of that reply was please?

I was responding to Mike, who from his previous posts looks like he lives fairly locally, and agreeing with him that the club have done an excellent job in developing the stadium and its surrounds. Nothing more nothing less. I've been going to Anfield since 1976 and the stadium and immediate surrounds looks better than it has ever done.

We all know the history, but some of us are looking forward and not backwards.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 01:07:46 pm »
Just to go even further off topic for a minute, the problem always was that EFC didn't have the money to financially guarantee the loans - hence looking to Tesco etc for secondary income. That seems to have changed, maybe but maybe their backers will think again (especially now that they've effectively just lost one and so increased the liability of the other).

Got to be some kind of break clause in the BMD deal. If it doesn't go ahead, there'll be one winner at least - Peel, who get to fill in a dock they've been desperate to fill in for years (and whatever penalties there are from the club).

Moving from Goodison is a dumb idea for all the reasons we stayed at Anfield.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm »
I remember your input on the stay at Anfield vs new stadium debate.
What do you think is the optimum solution for them in terms of overall cost, capacity, corporate offering and most importantly, logistics for the rebuild?
Appreciate it's Off topic, but given the discussion has moved into the role of the clubs in the L4 area, feel it's worth a look?
2 revamped stadia in L4 would be good for the area as well as saving both clubs the costs of new build from scratch.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 07:46:33 pm »
Isn't goodison even harder to expand or redo than say the Kenny or kop for us though? Especially with that church and all the surrounding housing
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 07:58:11 pm »
At the risk of moderators' wrath (may be better as a separate thread) but I don't see much wrong with the Anfield basic model (60k, 12% corporate, Keep as much as you can, build as little new as possible) applied to Goodison.

A former colleague of mine pushed for it for a long time - essentially keep the Goodison Road Stand and Gladys Street End and build behind Bullens Road and Park End. Following the Anfield model. I'm not sure it really addressed the school behind but I don't believe it was a show stopper.

We also spoke about a Football Quarter with sports, academy, training and research facilities around and in Stanley Park but all mention of it fell on deaf ears at FSG. And really, why should they help Everton out.

