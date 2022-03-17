« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1800 on: March 17, 2022, 10:47:46 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 17, 2022, 10:28:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY</a>

How Anfield Will (Also) Look with 61,000 Capacity in Summer 2023

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1801 on: March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
mikeb58:
When I was a teenager, and hardly missed a home game in the 70's it never occurred to me how much of a dump Anfield was, cos it didn't matter, as long as by hook or by crook I got in. Most grounds were the same, some of them right shitholes, but back then nobody really gave a fuck.

As I got older, and Anfield got developed, stand by stand I took more of an interest in stadium design and just as importantly the surrounding areas. In my opinion Anfield has now become the best of all the redeveloped stadiums in the world, especially with the limited footprint it stands on.

This view is awesome, the new Annie Rd is a superb design, that stand has always been a bit shit, inside and out due its location. Even if the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand look a bit small and dated now, I can live with that, cos it's amazing how far we've come. Maybe those 2 sides of the ground will get developed in the future, but I think that'll be a long way off.

For now, all those responsible for the transformation of Anfield deserve huge credit, thank God we stayed put and had the foresight, imagination and dertemination to see this project through!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1802 on: March 18, 2022, 06:56:04 pm
Charlie Adams fried egg:
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
Agreed Mike, the area around the main stand and the building itself look great and the new any rd will further enhance the area.
I was driving to the crem with my dad (an old blue) a few weeks back and when the stand came into view I said to my dad, theyve done cracking job with that havent they? I got a mumbled acknowledgement!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1803 on: March 18, 2022, 09:49:58 pm
Redric1970:
Quote from: mikeb58 on March 18, 2022, 11:17:36 am
Ive had a season ticket on the kop for around 32 years and your right the ground has come on leaps and bounds, the second tier on the anfield road stand was one of the worst stand extensions Ive ever seen and this rebuild now is a fantastic upgrade, the main stand and area around it are superb and very soon will be joined by the Annie road stand. My one wish and I know its difficult is that the kop can somehow be extended, I know the kenny dalglish stand is also difficult but if somehow these two stands could be redone to match the other 2 i honesty think we would have the best football stadium in the world.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 am
ScubaSteve:
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 17, 2022, 10:28:46 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ct1dKNUyQYY</a>

This look great. I have two questions,

1. Are they gonna stick the away fans in both the lower and upper section of the new Annie road against the wall in the corner rather than giving them the best specs behind the goal all in the lower tier. Makes no sense

2. The stand looks so much bigger. I wonder what row number it goes to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 11:03:50 am
CraigDS:
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:13:13 am
1. Are they gonna stick the away fans in both the lower and upper section of the new Annie road against the wall in the corner rather than giving them the best specs behind the goal all in the lower tier. Makes no sense

They'll be in Upper and Lower I believe. Seem to remember talk of them switching to the Kenny Stand side but not sure if this is happening anymore.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 am
ScubaSteve:
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:03:50 am
They'll be in Upper and Lower I believe. Seem to remember talk of them switching to the Kenny Stand side but not sure if this is happening anymore.

Thats good, thanks for the info. It doesnt matter what side theyre on for me although if theyre on the kenny side theyll be away from the players warming up on the touch line
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 11:09:02 pm
Al 666:
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 18, 2022, 06:56:04 pm
Agreed Mike, the area around the main stand and the building itself look great and the new any rd will further enhance the area.
I was driving to the crem with my dad (an old blue) a few weeks back and when the stand came into view I said to my dad, theyve done cracking job with that havent they? I got a mumbled acknowledgement!


I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
Reply #1808 on: Today at 03:10:17 am
kopite321:
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:09:02 pm
I think you might have a hard job convincing the people who saw their community destroyed by the Club buying up houses and then tinning them up.

That's true, but to be fair, FSG has done a better job engaging with the local community. The planning permission for both new stands and public engagement has been decent. Also, I don't miss dog shit alley.
