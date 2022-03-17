When I was a teenager, and hardly missed a home game in the 70's it never occurred to me how much of a dump Anfield was, cos it didn't matter, as long as by hook or by crook I got in. Most grounds were the same, some of them right shitholes, but back then nobody really gave a fuck.



As I got older, and Anfield got developed, stand by stand I took more of an interest in stadium design and just as importantly the surrounding areas. In my opinion Anfield has now become the best of all the redeveloped stadiums in the world, especially with the limited footprint it stands on.



This view is awesome, the new Annie Rd is a superb design, that stand has always been a bit shit, inside and out due its location. Even if the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand look a bit small and dated now, I can live with that, cos it's amazing how far we've come. Maybe those 2 sides of the ground will get developed in the future, but I think that'll be a long way off.



For now, all those responsible for the transformation of Anfield deserve huge credit, thank God we stayed put and had the foresight, imagination and dertemination to see this project through!