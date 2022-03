From the Echo. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-anfield-road-expansion-breaking-23352491





Storms Franklin and Eunice last month did threaten to hold up progress on the site, while the Reds' ongoing pursuit of all four trophies has made work for contractors, the Buckingham Group, slower than initially anticipated as a result of the packed fixture list.



Yet in the same article..."It's a big day, it's really exciting and there's lots of progress on site," Mr Hughes told the ECHO. "The main message is: we're on track."So obviously a lot of work has taken place already and we've had some poor weather lately, so to still be on track having come through the winter is all good news, so it is all positive."So despite shocking weather, and being in all comps still, we're on track.