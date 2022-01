I’d like there to be some drone beef. Three drones up at the same time all fighting for the same view of nothing much happening. A dog fight. Brummy Darren from DBTV, our man on the ground, filming the smoke trails from the Battle of Breck Road way up in the sky with his shaky pixelated portrait iPhone. Two of them chasing Mister Drone back over to Bramley moor before they all crash into the sand-pit.



Instead we’re watching a little stairwell being erected from 100 feet up.