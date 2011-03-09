Knowing that lot, it won't be long before they are kicking off about there being no boozers, no chippies, its too fucking cold, I'm getting soaked with spray from the river, my cars going rusty, its not the same as Goodison.



Right now a new stadium is actually the last thing they need, its going to be nothing but a massive millstone around their necks and could actually end up with them getting relegated if they have no more money to spend on fixing a very broken squad, that is if they haven't already gone by the time it opens. They continue to serve up the shite they are doing and it'll be half empty most games.



Problem is they should have moved years ago, or started rebuilding Goodison. Finances are the key. No one was prepared to stump up the cash apart from Tesco and the Kirkby plan.Anderson kept the joint stadium bollocks going because knew there was no one mad enough to fund a new stadium with Kenwright in charge.Im convinced Moshiris plan was to boost the team performance and get regular European football as a financial foundation, before getting funding for a stadium from the Commonwealth games bid. Similar to how Arsenal needed stability with Wenger to keep the banks happy.The arse fell out of that move and then Joe tried to fund it with a council loan. Thats now gone.I was reading some old news items from January this year saying the funding was in place and just needed approval of planning permission for work to start in February. We are now almost a year on from reports and Moshiri is paying for the dock to be filled in. The Metro mayor has chipped in with £45m to help with infrastructure which will be swallowed up in roads and utilities works as well as site clearing and preparation away from the dock I would guess.So they are no closer to finding a financial backer, and the costs are rising every day.They are paying rent on the site. Steel prices are up. Inflation is up. Brexit about to hit properly. Pandemic hitting the economy.The club is even deeper in debt than when Moshiri took over.The playing side is a mess with a financially broken squad.And the reckon they will get that stadium for £600m?Its an albatross that swallowed a millstone thats currently around their necks.I reckon Moshi is praying for a catastrophic excuse to call the whole thing off.