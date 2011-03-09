« previous next »
Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway  (Read 243837 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1560 on: December 2, 2021, 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December  2, 2021, 04:45:26 pm
A new ground won't compensate for the dysfunctional management and governance structure they have in place. I'm surprised that they 'appear' to have found some grown ups to project plan the creation of the sand pit as the rest of the club's structures seem to mimic something from a Carry On film.

Anyway the Anfield Road End will be marvellous and the fans there will be a great bunch of lads.

Cos I'm a knobhead, I never actually got an ST, walking up since I was 9 or then sharing a seasie and getting to every home game, meant I only went on the list 17 years ago. I had to drop out of my share when we had kids due to the cost. I'm about 4,000 on the list and I still won't get one when the new bit opens  :'(
Offline kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1561 on: December 2, 2021, 06:55:19 pm »
Its moving along quite nicely!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HW6xD_04iHo
"This is to remind our lads who they're playing for, and to remind the opposition who they're playing against."

Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1562 on: December 2, 2021, 07:01:54 pm »
Once complete it'll make Anfield even more intimidating & claustrophobic for opposition players. Amazing how small the Kop now looks in comparison.
Offline LiamG

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1563 on: December 2, 2021, 07:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  2, 2021, 04:42:53 pm
Have you downloaded the planning application? There's a good section on the methodology in the Design Access Statement. The scheme is quite impressive - decent architects and design team. The problem is the shitshow of a club they're working for.

Link:

http://northgate.liverpool.gov.uk/DocumentExplorer/Application/folderview.aspx?type=MVMPRD_DC_PLANAPP&key=1166800

so many documents, what are we looking out for
Online Red Berry

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1564 on: December 2, 2021, 07:41:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on December  2, 2021, 05:57:48 pm
Cos I'm a knobhead, I never actually got an ST, walking up since I was 9 or then sharing a seasie and getting to every home game, meant I only went on the list 17 years ago. I had to drop out of my share when we had kids due to the cost. I'm about 4,000 on the list and I still won't get one when the new bit opens  :'(

Be grateful mate.  I've never even managed to see a game at Anfield. My old man never took us as kids. He said he was worried about there being trouble, but I reckon it was just because we were broke growing up, which is fair enough. 

That said, he was a Blue, so maybe I'm lucky we didn't go the game. ;D
Popcorn's Art

Offline rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1565 on: December 2, 2021, 08:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December  2, 2021, 07:41:24 pm
Be grateful mate.  I've never even managed to see a game at Anfield. My old man never took us as kids. He said he was worried about there being trouble, but I reckon it was just because we were broke growing up, which is fair enough. 

That said, he was a Blue, so maybe I'm lucky we didn't go the game. ;D

Was he one of those who refused to ever go in Anfield
Online Red Berry

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1566 on: December 2, 2021, 08:52:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on December  2, 2021, 08:10:53 pm
Was he one of those who refused to ever go in Anfield

I don't think so. He never much talked about it and I never thought to ask. But when we beat them in the League Cup final he went to stay with his mum for two days. :lmao

tbf, when we won the double he took me to Queens Drive to see both teams come home. He was mildly bitter about the ban, but tame compared to what you see nowadays. I'm not sure he'd have recognised the modern Everton fan to be honest.
Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1567 on: December 2, 2021, 09:01:19 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on December  2, 2021, 07:27:31 pm
so many documents, what are we looking out for

The 'construction management plan' has quite a lot of interesting info on the filling of the dock and compacting/piling/building on top.
Offline rob1966

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1568 on: December 2, 2021, 09:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December  2, 2021, 08:52:40 pm
I don't think so. He never much talked about it and I never thought to ask. But when we beat them in the League Cup final he went to stay with his mum for two days. :lmao

tbf, when we won the double he took me to Queens Drive to see both teams come home. He was mildly bitter about the ban, but tame compared to what you see nowadays. I'm not sure he'd have recognised the modern Everton fan to be honest.

I knew a few would wouldn't ever go in Anfield and one who went mad when the council painted the front doors red, but I've never met any like this shower of wankers.

Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1569 on: December 2, 2021, 10:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  2, 2021, 04:42:53 pm
Have you downloaded the planning application? There's a good section on the methodology in the Design Access Statement. The scheme is quite impressive - decent architects and design team. The problem is the shitshow of a club they're working for.

Link:

http://northgate.liverpool.gov.uk/DocumentExplorer/Application/folderview.aspx?type=MVMPRD_DC_PLANAPP&key=1166800

Looking at the Pedestrian Access doc its making even less sense to me how the whole thing works. 5 exits from the BM wall? and the away fans having one with the other 3 sides of the stadium going through the rest. 2 sides of the stadium having to go in/leave through the same side, all surrounded by water. Maybe theres more space than it looks but doesnt feel like itll be easy to get around
Online Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1570 on: December 2, 2021, 10:28:21 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on December  2, 2021, 07:27:31 pm
so many documents, what are we looking out for

Design and Access Statement parts 3 and 4 of 10. Quite a long way down the list.
Online Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1571 on: December 2, 2021, 10:39:17 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on December  2, 2021, 09:01:19 pm
The 'construction management plan' has quite a lot of interesting info on the filling of the dock and compacting/piling/building on top.

Hadnt read that - real construction porn. 
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1572 on: December 3, 2021, 09:30:03 am »
Quote from: kopite321 on November 30, 2021, 10:56:14 am
The latest official club pics look a week or two old.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/foundation-works-near-completion-anfield-road-stand-expansion

Wow, incredible, I never thought I'd see such an ambitious expansion of the Anfield Road Stand. I'd always thought it would be impossible given the constraints, especially when I think back to the 80s when it appeared to be completely land locked.

Will the stand be closed at all to fans during any of the construction phases?

.....Meanwhile Everton have only just started filling in the dock.
Online Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1573 on: December 3, 2021, 09:43:27 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December  3, 2021, 09:30:03 am

Will the stand be closed at all to fans during any of the construction phases?

No, the stand and new roof will be built behind like the Main Stand extension. The final works to remove the upper tier and connect the old and new will be done in the closed season.
Offline Kop Kenny

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1574 on: December 3, 2021, 05:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on December  3, 2021, 09:30:03 am

.....Meanwhile Everton have only just started filling in the dock.

Considering Uncle Joe's Council Tax Construction Fund has hit the skids and Moshiri is presiding over half a billion squandered already, his club heading for the relegation zone  and huge losses who exactly is going to pay for this "Sand Pit" to ever be finished without bankrupting the blue shite once and for all?
Offline Son of Spion＊@xmas

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1575 on: December 5, 2021, 07:55:22 pm »
Offline ronnie74

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1576 on: December 5, 2021, 11:21:52 pm »
I hope to attend the Aston Villa game, in what direction can i access the Anfield Road Stand from the carpark with the Construction going on?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1577 on: December 5, 2021, 11:27:17 pm »
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1578 on: December 5, 2021, 11:27:54 pm »
Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1579 on: December 6, 2021, 10:34:16 am »
Alans were better  :P
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1580 on: December 6, 2021, 10:43:01 am »
That's Alan in the hi-vis about to point to the changes in the steel work.
Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1581 on: December 6, 2021, 10:58:48 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 10:43:01 am
That's Alan in the hi-vis about to point to the changes in the steel work.

Oh so the 'X' is short for XL?
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1582 on: December 6, 2021, 11:01:07 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on December  6, 2021, 10:58:48 am
Oh so the 'X' is short for XL?

He was Alan_XXXL but he was attracting the wrong sort of DMs.
Online meady1981

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1583 on: December 6, 2021, 11:06:30 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 11:01:07 am
He was Alan_XXXL but he was attracting the wrong sort of DMs.

He does seem to know a lot about steal beams.
Offline 12C

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1584 on: December 6, 2021, 02:08:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on December  2, 2021, 01:59:58 pm
Knowing that lot, it won't be long before they are kicking off about there being no boozers, no chippies, its too fucking cold, I'm getting soaked with spray from the river, my cars going rusty, its not the same as Goodison.

Right now a new stadium is actually the last thing they need, its going to be nothing but a massive millstone around their necks and could actually end up with them getting relegated if they have no more money to spend on fixing a very broken squad, that is if they haven't already gone by the time it opens. They continue to serve up the shite they are doing and it'll be half empty most games.

Problem is they should have moved years ago, or started rebuilding Goodison. Finances are the key. No one was prepared to stump up the cash apart from Tesco and the Kirkby plan.
Anderson kept the joint stadium bollocks going because knew there was no one mad enough to fund a new stadium with Kenwright in charge.
Im convinced Moshiris plan was to boost the team performance and get regular European football as a financial foundation, before getting funding for a stadium from the Commonwealth games bid. Similar to how Arsenal needed stability with Wenger to keep the banks happy.
The arse fell out of that move and then Joe tried to fund it with a council loan. Thats now gone.
I was reading some old news items from January this year saying the funding was in place and just needed approval of planning permission for work to start in February. We are now almost a year on from reports and Moshiri is paying for the dock to be filled in. The Metro mayor has chipped in with £45m to help with infrastructure which will be swallowed up in roads and utilities works as well as site clearing and preparation away from the dock  I would guess.
So they are no closer to finding a financial backer, and the costs are rising every day.
They are paying rent on the site. Steel prices are up. Inflation is up. Brexit about to hit properly. Pandemic hitting the economy.
The club is even deeper in debt than when Moshiri took over.
The playing side is a mess with a financially broken squad.
And the reckon they will get that stadium for £600m?

Its an albatross that swallowed a millstone thats currently around their necks.
I reckon Moshi is praying for a catastrophic excuse to call the whole thing off.
Online Uncle Ronnie

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1585 on: December 6, 2021, 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December  6, 2021, 02:08:27 pm
They are paying rent on the site. 

Weve all seen that movie before
Offline kopite321

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1586 on: Yesterday at 12:33:29 pm »
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1587 on: Yesterday at 02:26:29 pm »
Quote from: kopite321 on Yesterday at 12:33:29 pm
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1468187624951193607?s=20

From the Wrap on Twitter

Looks good so far cant wait for more pictures of the work in the next few months. It will be up in no time at all.
Offline kopdude81

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1588 on: Yesterday at 10:18:37 pm »
Steve Hothersall on twitter with a picture of the latest on site:

https://twitter.com/stevehothersall/status/1468209723178684420/photo/1

Looks like 11 of the steel columns are in place. Rapid progress this last week with no home games.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1589 on: Today at 12:00:43 pm »
Good to see that progress. If not for Covid we'd be kicking off next season with 60000  :'(
Online Alan_X

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Construction Underway
« Reply #1590 on: Today at 12:49:35 pm »
Quote from: kopdude81 on Yesterday at 10:18:37 pm
Steve Hothersall on twitter with a picture of the latest on site:

https://twitter.com/stevehothersall/status/1468209723178684420/photo/1

Looks like 11 of the steel columns are in place. Rapid progress this last week with no home games.

For context - whats gone up so far (red) whats yet to do (orange)

