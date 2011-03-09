« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted  (Read 204142 times)

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 12:50:07 pm »
Quote from: The Lord Admiral on Yesterday at 11:06:59 am
Nice one for doing this Alan. Its a whopper!

Bit harsh on Alan
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 12:54:24 pm »
If there's one thing that gets me going on all the club communications and youtubes, it's the 'WE HAVE TO DO PHASE 3 AND 4 BECAUSE THE GROUND WILL LOOK WONKY' wankers. Haaaaaaving said that, it is going to look pretty mental like.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,966
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 01:10:50 pm »
Anfield has looked wonky since 1892:



The Main Stand (left) overshadowing the rest of the stands...

The Kop and the old Main Stand:



The Kemlyn and single tier Anfield Road in the background:



Of the four stands in those pictures only the Kop was completely rebuilt. The Main Stand, Kemlyn and single-tier Anfield Road have all been retained as the lower tiers with new extensions and upper tiers behind.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:13:10 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 01:47:10 pm »
Alans posts on the main stand construction thread were great, and look forward to his knowledge and expertise on this topic.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 01:52:10 pm »
Going to be a fun thread to read when the Steel works go up.

Loved seeing the pics every week of new bits added on the MS

Should be even better with that Evertonian doing the Drone footage every 2 weeks as well.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,523
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 02:51:06 pm »
I assume the Blues have stuck a few new cones out down at the dock in a bid to compete as we've had this new story out?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 06:31:39 pm »
Theres a guy on Skyscraper city whos written a long detailed account of a long walk around the ground he had with club officials at the ground breaking ceremony. The general consensus is that the club have future plans for doubling the Kop and re-routing the road, however the deal breaker is the transport issue which is way way way off being resolved. But seems the appetite is there. And the SKD Is a complete no goer due to the housing.

All stuff we kind of know, and make of it what you will but he seems pretty legit (certainly a little more than Darren of DBTV). Interesting never the less.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 06:39:07 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 06:31:39 pm
Theres a guy on Skyscraper city whos written a long detailed account of a long walk around the ground he had with club officials at the ground breaking ceremony. The general consensus is that the club have future plans for doubling the Kop and re-routing the road, however the deal breaker is the transport issue which is way way way off being resolved. But seems the appetite is there. And the SKD Is a complete no goer due to the housing.

All stuff we kind of know, and make of it what you will but he seems pretty legit (certainly a little more than Darren of DBTV). Interesting never the less.
That would be awesome and FSG like Fenway will look at every way to increase capacity, i do remember plans that were on the Echo about future pedestrianisation of WBR, some nice pics of it but haven't heard or seen anything for a couple of years about it.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:56:00 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm
^
^
I've linked to the page in case anyone wants to read it.  :)

https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/liverpool-anfield-stadium-54-074-61-000.210414/page-751

Careful mate, Demolition Dan will find you
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 08:25:10 pm »
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,777
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 08:25:10 pm
Just to be kind, I doubt anything of what is written there is true.

He's got them all eating out of his hands though. Fantastic rustle if it is all just a bunch of shite.
Logged

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 08:38:00 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:28:56 pm
He's got them all eating out of his hands though. Fantastic rustle if it is all just a bunch of shite.

Absolutely, fair play to the fella. New train/tram station 200m from the ground and a single tier Kop 2.5 times the size of the current one. Pass me whatever hes been smoking!

Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,632
  • JFT96
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 10:00:26 pm »
Imagine the view from the top of a 30,000 seater Kop, you'd probably be classed as an astronaut you'd be that high up ;D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,738
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 pm »
Are you suggesting that the man is just making shit up?

How very dare you ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 11:48:05 pm »
Read that link. How did this chap get to be in the company of those in the know for two hours?   Sounds a bit of wishful thinking.   

But don't get all this transport stuff. Yes would be great to have a rail station nearer than Sandhills or Kirkdale, and a tram link or improved bus services but are they really needed? Have people really lost the ability to walk a a bit further if needs be?  Not a big deal to park a mile and a half from the ground and walk up.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:26 am by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 01:09:09 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 08:25:10 pm
Just to be kind, I doubt anything of what is written there is true.
Yes, but fiction is also popular.  ;)

In all seriousness, I just posted the link and make no judgement on the content.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,877
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 01:13:04 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:08:06 pm
Careful mate, Demolition Dan will find you
;D

I saw he was expecting some sort of RAWK meltdown over the comment that re-routing WBR would be easy.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,259
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 02:14:36 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 30, 2021, 05:48:43 pm
The most embarrassing part is that they got Kloppo to do some digging work, I mean, if ever there was a sign of how skint we are, it has to be that  :-\

Lets hope Priti Patel doesnt have him deported because his visa doesnt cover construction work...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 05:02:01 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:12:16 am
I've done a quick overlay of the Level 00 plan on a screenshot of the drone footage and to me that's just basic enabling works. The concrete pours are probably protection for services

I dont think there's any foundations yet apart from possibly three near the Main Stand. I'll see if I can find the structural scheme in the planning documents and do an other overlay.

Yellow shows the rear elevation of the existing stand, the Anfield Road diversion and the outline of the extension

*edit - I've amended the image as the perspective was slightly out. The areas lower left are on the structural line so could be raft foundations. I'll check the structural scheme. However there is still a lot of foundation work to be done before any steel or concrete is built above ground level.

Brilliant Alan, I am still convinced we can see concrete plinths for steel work on the left as we look at your brilliant overlays.
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,559
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 06:34:51 am »
Wherever you stand on the owners transfer policy, theres no doubting FSGs commitment to investing in Liverpools infrastructure.

The new £110 million Main Stand, which opened in 2016, added 8,500 seats. Its been a huge success, with match-day revenues increasing by nearly £20 million per season before the pandemic hit.

FSG then turned Klopps vision into reality with the £50 million new training complex at Kirkby after Liverpool outgrew their Melwood base.

Now they have given the green light to the Anfield Road project that will see the existing lower tier refurbished and a new upper tier built above it. The scheme will create around 400 new match-day roles, in addition to the 2,200 people currently employed at each home game.

Initially, the cost was expected to be around £60 million but The Athletic can reveal that has since climbed to around £80 million following changes to the design and the increase in the bill for construction.

Crucially, in terms of revenues, the existing capacity wont be affected during the building process.

When you add in the new retail store at Anfield and the investment in the new pitch and drainage facilities, that comes to around £250 million.

Further increases in Anfields capacity would be difficult given the space constraints of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Kop. We just havent looked at it. No plans, weve had no discussions, says Hughes.

What about paying for the Anfield Road stand? In the case of the Main Stand, the owners gave Liverpool a low-interest £110 million loan that is being chipped away at with annual payments. Liverpool have since expanded their credit facility and has the option of taking on debt if it was necessary.

https://theathletic.com/2849657/2021/10/02/fsg-and-the-culture-wars-at-liverpool/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,464
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 08:54:49 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:34:51 am
Initially, the cost was expected to be around £60 million but The Athletic can reveal that has since climbed to around £80 million following changes to the design and the increase in the bill for construction.

Interesting - so the cost of construction has gone up she to an increase in the bill for construction. 

Insightful stuff.
Logged

Offline laddo

  • Forum Perv
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:39:07 pm
That would be awesome and FSG like Fenway will look at every way to increase capacity, i do remember plans that were on the Echo about future pedestrianisation of WBR, some nice pics of it but haven't heard or seen anything for a couple of years about it.

The Anfield Project for WBR (widening pavements etc) has been shelved by the council.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 