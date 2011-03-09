« previous next »
Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 26, 2021, 01:38:08 pm
But can we fill in the corners?  :P
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 26, 2021, 01:49:50 pm
After phase 3 and 4 finishes, are we going to expand the main stand?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 27, 2021, 06:19:22 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on September 26, 2021, 01:38:08 pm
But can we fill in the corners?  :P

We'd need to consult Trent if we're going to do anything with corners.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 27, 2021, 08:30:22 am
Quote from: Raaphael on September 26, 2021, 09:59:49 am
I`m sorry. 

No problem. Short answer is not in the short term.

The Kop is restricted by Walton Breck Road and despite the views on Skyscraper City it's not going to be diverted. Maybe safe standing will increase capacity and possibly cantilevering back a bit might get a few thousand more.

Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was enlarged thirty years ago using the same principles as the Main Stand but on a smaller scale. The old Kemlyn stand is now the Lower Centenary and the Upper Centenary was built behind, then a new rood added. It would be difficult to enlarge without complete demolition of the Upper at least. Added to that the ground is constrained on that side by occupied housing.

Corner infills would be difficult to achieve as all stands have stanchions each end supporting the roof. A new cantileverd roof (Dortmund-style) over the whole ground would be needed but the different heights make that complex.

Hope that helps.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 27, 2021, 08:33:37 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September 27, 2021, 08:30:22 am
No problem. Short answer is not in the short term.

The Kop is restricted by Walton Breck Road and despite the views on Skyscraper City it's not going to be diverted. Maybe safe standing will increase capacity and possibly cantilevering back a bit might get a few thousand more.

Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was enlarged thirty years ago using the same principles as the Main Stand but on a smaller scale. The old Kemlyn stand is now the Lower Centenary and the Upper Centenary was built behind, then a new rood added. It would be difficult to enlarge without complete demolition of the Upper at least. Added to that the ground is constrained on that side by occupied housing.

Corner infills would be difficult to achieve as all stands have stanchions each end supporting the roof. A new cantileverd roof (Dortmund-style) over the whole ground would be needed but the different heights make that complex.

Hope that helps.

Who would have thought it would be possible to condense ten years of us all talking bollocks about the stadium into one reply - where is the fun in that!? 
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 27, 2021, 02:21:02 pm
Quote from: Oh Campione on September 27, 2021, 08:33:37 am
Who would have thought it would be possible to condense ten years of us all talking bollocks about the stadium into one reply - where is the fun in that!? 

Alan_X, Condenser of Bollocks?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 27, 2021, 04:09:29 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 27, 2021, 06:19:22 am
We'd need to consult Trent if we're going to do anything with corners.
Corners filled in quickly?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 27, 2021, 04:18:34 pm
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 28, 2021, 02:42:24 pm
How many ST will they issue out of the 7000 seats do you reckon? :o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
September 28, 2021, 04:51:18 pm
Quote from: redandwhitekuyt on September 28, 2021, 02:42:24 pm
How many ST will they issue out of the 7000 seats do you reckon? :o

I'm no authority on this but I'm sure I've read 1-2k somewhere
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 02:46:21 pm
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 03:52:53 pm
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 02:47:39 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1443568381878226954?s=12




Kenny should be wearing a coat at his age

Kind of disappointed we didnt paint the digger red.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 02:56:46 pm
Can't believe our tight-arse owners are making Jurgen work on the new stand as part of his job. FSG out. :no
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 02:57:06 pm
Poor choice of footwear from Klopp in this weather, it must be said
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 03:19:45 pm
I just think weve made such great progress on the stadium and training ground. Cant wait to see our capacity at 60k+ plus safe standing ... its coming together. Steady progress on a solid long term infrastructure plan is very satisfying and to the credit of the current ownership
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 03:22:15 pm
I love steel and concrete..the old crew on here posting steel lifts and cladding updates... let it begin
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 03:23:42 pm
I reckon we will see the steel frame raising within ten days
