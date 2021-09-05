« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted  (Read 195115 times)

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,746
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1160 on: September 5, 2021, 07:29:07 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September  5, 2021, 02:30:00 pm

I was reliably told at the ground the footprint of the actual stand is up to this green container on the right.

DTBTV?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1161 on: September 5, 2021, 09:00:08 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September  5, 2021, 02:30:00 pm

I was reliably told at the ground the footprint of the actual stand is up to this green container on the right.
Not big enough. FSG out!  :P
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,803
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1162 on: September 5, 2021, 09:12:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  5, 2021, 09:00:08 pm
Not big enough. FSG out!  :P

Nooo!

You'll summon up ye Beast known in the Necronomicon as 'Al666'.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1163 on: September 5, 2021, 09:55:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  5, 2021, 09:12:09 pm
Nooo!

You'll summon up ye Beast known in the Necronomicon as 'Al666'.
😀
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,503
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1164 on: September 5, 2021, 10:30:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September  5, 2021, 09:12:09 pm
Nooo!

You'll summon up ye Beast known in the Necronomicon as 'Al666'.


Please no 😂
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,419
  • JFT96
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1165 on: September 5, 2021, 10:35:35 pm »
Don't you have to say it 3 times for that to happen?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,890
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1166 on: September 6, 2021, 09:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  5, 2021, 10:35:35 pm
Don't you have to say it 3 times for that to happen?

Al666
Al666
Al666

Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,692
  • JFT 97
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1167 on: September 6, 2021, 09:29:18 pm »
Beetlejuice.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,544
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1168 on: September 6, 2021, 09:50:58 pm »
ARRRGGGGH
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,773
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1169 on: September 6, 2021, 10:23:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  6, 2021, 09:50:58 pm
ARRRGGGGH
Once the genie is out of the bottle... 😂
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline OnTheVirg

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1170 on: September 14, 2021, 10:29:24 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on September  5, 2021, 02:30:00 pm

I was reliably told at the ground the footprint of the actual stand is up to this green container on the right.
Yeah , guesstimating from the drawings that seems about right, it's gonna be f?¢#ing awesome
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1171 on: September 15, 2021, 07:32:07 am »
Hopefully this kicks off properly soon - I can't be the only one really looking forward to the sight of a large erection in this thread.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1172 on: September 17, 2021, 02:04:43 pm »
The budget for this was £60m right? Can see that being increased with currently material costs.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,961
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1173 on: September 17, 2021, 02:13:43 pm »
I would imagine so

I wonder has there ever been a stadium project that hasnt gone over its estimated cost

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,342
  • YNWA
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1174 on: September 17, 2021, 02:28:43 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 17, 2021, 02:13:43 pm
I wonder has there ever been a stadium project that hasnt gone over its estimated cost

I don't think the Main did.
Logged

Offline davidsteventon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1175 on: September 18, 2021, 10:06:08 am »
Quote from: clinical on September 17, 2021, 02:04:43 pm
The budget for this was £60m right? Can see that being increased with currently material costs.

UK Steel is DOUBLE what it was this time last year I think. I'd imagine you're right.
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,116
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 09:02:43 am »
Confirmed to be going ahead:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/444151-anfield-road-stand-expansion-confirmed

The proposed expansion of the Anfield Road Stand will move forward, Liverpool FC has confirmed today.

The project, which has been undergoing enabling works throughout the off-season in anticipation, will begin in earnest with an official ground-breaking ceremony planned for next week. 

The redevelopment of the stand will see 7,000 more seats added to Anfield, taking its overall capacity to more than 61,000. The construction of the stand will work in the same way as the redeveloped Main Stand, with the build taking place throughout the season while matches continue to be played throughout. 

Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool FC, said: We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable.

We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward. We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage.



Following two stages of public consultation and invaluable feedback on the initial plans, Anfield Roads expansion project will reroute Anfield Road itself around the footprint of the new stand.

The project was given planning permission by Liverpool City Council in June 2021, with the club also awarded permission to hold up to six concerts and major events at the stadium for a period of five seasons.

The club will work with Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd (Buckingham) as principal contractor on the project.

Buckingham will work directly with the clubs Red Neighbours initiative on a range of activities with the local community and schools in line with the clubs current activities across food poverty, education and opportunities for young people, as well as taking the local community on the journey of the stands redevelopment.

They will also work with local employment groups and education establishments to offer work experience, apprenticeships, graduate placements and employment to local people. Buckingham is committed to offering around 35 work placements and more than 800 apprentice and training weeks across the build.

When complete, the expanded Anfield Road Stand is expected to create around 400 matchday roles in addition to the 2,200 people currently employed in various operations at each home game, of which 95 per cent are known to live in the Liverpool City Region.

The redeveloped Anfield Road Stand is anticipated to be ready for the 2023-24 season and its design will see the lower tier retained and refurbished with a new upper tier built above it. As well as an increased capacity, the redeveloped stand will be similar to the Main Stand, with improved concourses and sports bar lounge hospitality facilities. This stand will also see the relocation of the Family Park to a covered position.

Throughout the design process, careful consideration has once again been given to Anfields world-class atmosphere through the development of an acoustic and lighting strategy to match that of the one developed with the Main Stand.

Part of the safe, secure and inclusive design plans will also provide additional pedestrian routes at the back of the expanded stand into Stanley Park, retain the four-stand stadium configuration and character, and include historical design references.

--

Fantastic news
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,998
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 09:12:23 am »
Good stuff. We were waiting on this confirmation. It'll be tight for an August 2023 finish and will need to avoid delays but the construction can begin properly now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,466
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 09:31:53 am »
Fantastic news, can't wait for that spade to be put into the ground next week ;D even if we've already been doing tons of work already.

This we have very good chance of getting it ready for August 2023, not to forget there will now be 3 breaks before then - Summer 2022, WC 2022 and Summer 2023 where construction can go at full speed.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,629
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 09:44:22 am »
I hope we bought all/most of the materials way before this start date  :D
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,961
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 09:51:15 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:31:53 am
Fantastic news, can't wait for that spade to be put into the ground next week ;D even if we've already been doing tons of work already.

This we have very good chance of getting it ready for August 2023, not to forget there will now be 3 breaks before then - Summer 2022, WC 2022 and Summer 2023 where construction can go at full speed.
not sure about the middle one at all, isnt that over christmas?

Weather and light is more of an issue then
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,419
  • JFT96
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 09:59:10 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:51:15 am
not sure about the middle one at all, isnt that over christmas?

Weather and light is more of an issue then

Construction stops for a day or two either side of a game I believe so having 6-8 weeks over winter 2022 where there won't be any gaps will be extremely helpful
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 09:44:22 am
I hope we bought all/most of the materials way before this start date  :D

Iron ore prices have dropped 50% in the past few weeks. Need to get in before the increased power costs kick in.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,544
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 10:35:59 am »
Hadnt it already started being built in effect??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online s_andrews89

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 10:54:46 am »
Great news, this. Still haven't managed to see the "new" main stand yet so here's hoping I'll get to the ground before there are 2 new stands to see!
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,279
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
Potentially 7,000 more fans in for every game from 2023/24 season onwards is great news. Financially it's important but more importantly we get more fans in the ground for each game. Could easily amount to an 150,000 -175,00 fans/seats in a season. Really good for fans from all around the World in terms of accessibility to match day tickets.

Will be nice to have it finished for 2023/24. Would be nice for Klopp to have at least 1 season managing in the refurbished stadium he has helped contribute towards (though increased finances via on the pitch success).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 