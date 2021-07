I'll be working until late but as I've been metioned in your post I'd like the opportunity to reply in detail.



The short response is that the reason for the separate entrance is purely down to physical and practical issues and is not 'apartheid.' Apartheid was the deliberate subjugation of people based on race. The implication that the club and the architects had the option to build something different but decided to deliberately fuck over wheelchaire users is, quite frankly, offensive.



Using sketches, I tried to show you the limitations the club and the architects were dealing with and made suggestions as to how the space allocated to the wheelchair lounge might be increased. However I don't think there is a clear solution that would link the wheelchair concourse at level 1 to the General Admission concourse at level 2, which would be affordable or practical.



Every stadium is a compromise in terms of inclusivity. True inclusivity would mean any wheelchair user could sit anywhere in the ground. That's achievable in theory but would mean lifts & ramps everywhere and a huge reduction in capacity and an impact on the the atmosphere, never mind the cost. You cite Bramley Moore Dock as a good example of inclusive design but it's still a massive compromise in real terms. Wheelchair users can only sit in dedicated 'tribunes'. Isn't that still segregation? You reference BLM in some of your posts. If all black supporters had to sit in dedicated areas that would be segregation and disgusting because the only reason they would be in dedicated areas would be the colour of their skin. The reality is that architects and clients have to deal with real physical and cost limitations.



I'll write in a bit more detail later.



Sorry for replying to quite an old discussionAt the Etihad its brilliant the wheel chair spaces ae at the back row and easily accessible via the GA concourse So you are mixed in with other fansthe only parts af Anfield where the wheelchairs are mixed in is the old disabled sections front row of the Kop, ARE, and paddock, due to being below pitch level the views are terribleall the new bits your are segregated onto a separate balcony and not allowed to visit the food and drink kiosks before the game or HT now that does feel like segregationIts pretty shit, are there any architectural reasons for the separate balconies in the main stand and SKD?