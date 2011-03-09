Youre quite clearly taking what I said completely the wrong way, and youre clearly quite passionate about this one issue (nothing wrong with that) so going a bit off on one. I mean I always find it weird when someone is shouting discrimination of a certain group they have to bring up support of another group (youve mentioned BLM at least twice in the last handful of posts).



Im not suggesting the way its designed now is correct. Im saying things like not being able to make a section bigger (a suggestion by Alan I believed which you said was a good idea) because the hospitality section is there is something which the clubs has decided is needed to make the stand financially viable and doesnt just effect disabled people. Disabled people arent singularly being targeted to fit in the corps - all others are. All others are giving up the perfect ideal for the Corps to be there.



We are going round in circles, and this argument has probably run its course, as poopscoop says, but it is mainly because some folk cannot see the wood for the trees.I'll leave you with this. . . Imagine you are new to this and have just found out LFC, systematically segregate an as yet undefined social minority attending matches, so they cannot interact with other match-goers. They now intend to do so in a newly constructed addition to the Anfield road end.Do you:1. Object on principle because it goes against your belief that we are all equal under the Equality Act and segregation is wrong2. Wonder if it will free up space for extra hospitality seats, or3. Wait until you find out if its a social minority you particularly care aboutYou seem to find it 'weird' that I mention BLM. Why so?BLM are fighting for equality on race issues and I fully support them on point of principle with regards racism. I fight in this thread for equality on disability issues. We are both on the same side -- fighting for EQUALITY.If I sound slightly disillusioned and perplexed, it is perhaps because, when campaigning on disability issues, one is too often faced with a lack of understanding, disinterest or complete contempt.