Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Photo copied from someone elses post on another thread but gives us a slight update.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on June 11, 2021, 09:40:16 am
Youre quite clearly taking what I said completely the wrong way, and youre clearly quite passionate about this one issue (nothing wrong with that) so going a bit off on one. I mean I always find it weird when someone is shouting discrimination of a certain group they have to bring up support of another group (youve mentioned BLM at least twice in the last handful of posts).

Im not suggesting the way its designed now is correct. Im saying things like not being able to make a section bigger (a suggestion by Alan I believed which you said was a good idea) because the hospitality section is there is something which the clubs has decided is needed to make the stand financially viable and doesnt just effect disabled people. Disabled people arent singularly being targeted to fit in the corps - all others are. All others are giving up the perfect ideal for the Corps to be there.

We are going round in circles, and this argument has probably run its course, as poopscoop says, but it is mainly because some folk cannot see the wood for the trees.

I'll leave you with this. . . Imagine you are new to this and have just found out LFC, systematically segregate an as yet undefined social minority attending matches, so they cannot interact with other match-goers. They now intend to do so in a newly constructed addition to the Anfield road end.

Do you:
1. Object on principle because it goes against your belief that we are all equal under the Equality Act and segregation is wrong
2. Wonder if it will free up space for extra hospitality seats, or
3. Wait until you find out if its a social minority you particularly care about

You seem to find it 'weird' that I mention BLM. Why so?

BLM are fighting for equality on race issues and I fully support them on point of principle with regards racism. I fight in this thread for equality on disability issues. We are both on the same side -- fighting for EQUALITY.

If I sound slightly disillusioned and perplexed, it is perhaps because, when campaigning on disability issues, one is too often faced with a lack of understanding, disinterest or complete contempt.


Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Ghost Town on June 11, 2021, 03:57:55 pm
No way,you should see those baby touts. 100 rusks minimum for a ticket in the Main!

There are lads in Anfield side streets asking ''mind your pushchair, mate?'' on match days too.  :o
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Does anyone on here with more knowledge about architecture than me (which is probably everyone) think that once the anfield road end is done, see any further ways to expand anfield. Is there anything within reason that can be done to the kop or kenny dalglish stand to increase capacity or will we have reached the limit to what can reasonably be done.

Something like Spurs have done on there new stadium on the single tier.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
It's not a single tier!! There's a mezzanine between two portions that clearly splits it into a top and bottom.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Redric1970 on June 11, 2021, 11:24:11 pm
Does anyone on here with more knowledge about architecture than me (which is probably everyone) think that once the anfield road end is done, see any further ways to expand anfield. Is there anything within reason that can be done to the kop or kenny dalglish stand to increase capacity or will we have reached the limit to what can reasonably be done.

Something like Spurs have done on there new stadium on the single tier.
Unless you start knocking houses down or redirecting Walton Breck Road, then Id say the Anfield Road expansion is our limit unfortunately.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: D🐶G on June 12, 2021, 12:26:02 am
Unless you start knocking houses down or redirecting Walton Breck Road, then Id say the Anfield Road expansion is our limit unfortunately.

Both of which we have done/are doing for the Anny Rd, so that's not necessarily a limiting factor :)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: D🐶G on June 12, 2021, 12:26:02 am
Unless you start knocking houses down or redirecting Walton Breck Road, then Id say the Anfield Road expansion is our limit unfortunately.

A shame but we would be about 16,000 tickets up from 45,000. Which is a near enough 33% expansion or thereabouts. Tickets should be easier after the Anfield Road development, especially for general sales.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: coct3au on June 12, 2021, 01:07:11 am
Both of which we have done/are doing for the Anny Rd, so that's not necessarily a limiting factor :)

The anny has a park and no housing behind it. The breck has housing and is an A road so not that straight forward. Been talked about loads in here if you go back. Also if the kop was redone from scratch there would be less seats than currently in the same amount of space so it's a no go for most options from the off
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: macca007 on June 12, 2021, 07:38:12 am
The anny has a park and no housing behind it. The breck has housing and is an A road so not that straight forward. Been talked about loads in here if you go back. Also if the kop was redone from scratch there would be less seats than currently in the same amount of space so it's a no go for most options from the off

Sure, I didn't say it would be straightforward, I was just saying that we aren't yet at the limit of what is possible.

In terms of the Kop capacity, I'm hoping it will one day be safe standing, and increased accordingly.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: coct3au on June 12, 2021, 01:07:11 am
Both of which we have done/are doing for the Anny Rd, so that's not necessarily a limiting factor :)
Most of the houses behind the Kenny Dalglish Stand are lived in as far as Im aware. The houses behind the Main Stand which were removed prior to its extension werent and the houses that were on Anfield Road at one time were owned by the club.

Would be wonderful to replicate what weve done with the Main Stand and what we plan to do with the Anfield Road on one or both of the remaining stands, but Id be amazed if it ever happens.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: macca007 on June 12, 2021, 07:38:12 am
The anny has a park and no housing behind it. The breck has housing and is an A road so not that straight forward. Been talked about loads in here if you go back. Also if the kop was redone from scratch there would be less seats than currently in the same amount of space so it's a no go for most options from the off

Yeah, but we could fill in the corners... ;)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: coct3au on June 12, 2021, 01:57:54 pm
Sure, I didn't say it would be straightforward, I was just saying that we aren't yet at the limit of what is possible.

In terms of the Kop capacity, I'm hoping it will one day be safe standing, and increased accordingly.

this
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: DG on June 12, 2021, 02:02:15 pm
Most of the houses behind the Kenny Dalglish Stand are lived in as far as I’m aware. The houses behind the Main Stand which were removed prior to it’s extension weren’t and the houses that were on Anfield Road at one time were owned by the club.

Would be wonderful to replicate what we’ve done with the Main Stand and what we plan to do with the Anfield Road on one or both of the remaining stands, but I’d be amazed if it ever happens.

Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was an earlier version of the Main Stand.

Under construction:



The old Kemlyn Road stand is the lower tier of the Centenary/Kenny stand with a new upper tier built behind with new roof and new facilities.

As it is now:



You could possibly demolish the upper tier and start again but you would struggle to get the same capacity. You certainly couldn't add another new tier with more than a few thousand seats at exorbitant cost.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
We still had to demolish a row of houses behind the Kemlyn at the time of building the upper tier though, didnt we? Seem to remember an elderly couple holding up the development due their refusal to sell up to the club and move out?

Wouldve thought if we were to demolish the upper tier and start again while replicating anything like the new Main Stand, wed still need to build further back and that would mean demolishing a new row of houses given the restrictions space wise, wouldnt it?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 12:33:38 pm
Wouldve thought if we were to demolish the upper tier and start again while replicating anything like the new Main Stand, wed still need to build further back and that would mean demolishing a new row of houses given the restrictions space wise, wouldnt it?

Ironically the club used to own them too, and sold them for £1 each to a developer so they could be refurbed and brought back into usable housing.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:11 am
Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was an earlier version of the Main Stand.

Under construction:



The old Kemlyn Road stand is the lower tier of the Centenary/Kenny stand with a new upper tier built behind with new roof and new facilities.

As it is now:



You could possibly demolish the upper tier and start again but you would struggle to get the same capacity. You certainly couldn't add another new tier with more than a few thousand seats at exorbitant cost.



Used to have a season ticket there (well my dad did) at that time right where all the empty seats are!. Would have been the91/92 season when the double decker was being added I think?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:11 am
Kenny Dalglish/Centenary/Kemlyn was an earlier version of the Main Stand.

Under construction:



The old Kemlyn Road stand is the lower tier of the Centenary/Kenny stand with a new upper tier built behind with new roof and new facilities.

As it is now:



You could possibly demolish the upper tier and start again but you would struggle to get the same capacity. You certainly couldn't add another new tier with more than a few thousand seats at exorbitant cost.

What about in the corner where the kenny dalglish upper tier meets the kop, if you lost the police camera Room and relocated it could the upper tier be extended?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 12:39:58 pm
Ironically the club used to own them too, and sold them for £1 each to a developer so they could be refurbed and brought back into usable housing.
David Moores and Rick Parry.

Dumb and Dumber.

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:30:38 pm
What about in the corner where the kenny dalglish upper tier meets the kop, if you lost the police camera Room and relocated it could the upper tier be extended?

There's a supporting truss inside there holding up the roof so you'd have to cantilever the roof (like dortmund did) so you could free up those spaces.
Don't know how cost effective that would be - Alan will know.
Presumably they could cantilever SKD and Kop and fill in then corner between.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
There's a supporting truss inside there holding up the roof so you'd have to cantilever the roof (like dortmund did) so you could free up those spaces.
Don't know how cost effective that would be - Alan will know.
Presumably they could cantilever SKD and Kop and fill in then corner between.

For the amount of seats they'd be putting in, which must be about 1-2k, it probably isn't worth it
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:46:27 pm
There's a supporting truss inside there holding up the roof so you'd have to cantilever the roof (like dortmund did) so you could free up those spaces.
Don't know how cost effective that would be - Alan will know.
Presumably they could cantilever SKD and Kop and fill in then corner between.

Its always seemed to me like wasted space, but as you say how cost effective is it to add a couple thousand seats.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm
For the amount of seats they'd be putting in, which must be about 1-2k, it probably isn't worth it

Just trying to think of ways of edging in more fans as you say it would probably add a couple of thousand but how expensive would it be for so few.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm
For the amount of seats they'd be putting in, which must be about 1-2k, it probably isn't worth it

Well this is the point isn't it that puts all the 'what next' questions into place. Basically nothing really will be done until Skerries, Wylvia and possibly Arkles are bought by the club. Could take decades. Certainly not on FSG's watch. They said they would take it to 60k and I think that's where'll they'll happily stay. As long as they are preparing for the future by doing that. To be honest, I don't think we'll ever have a ground bigger than 60k on this site imo.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: D🐶G on Yesterday at 12:33:38 pm
We still had to demolish a row of houses behind the Kemlyn at the time of building the upper tier though, didnt we? Seem to remember an elderly couple holding up the development due their refusal to sell up to the club and move out?

Wouldve thought if we were to demolish the upper tier and start again while replicating anything like the new Main Stand, wed still need to build further back and that would mean demolishing a new row of houses given the restrictions space wise, wouldnt it?

Yes, it was Kemlyn Road, the back yards of the houses almost butted up against the Kemlyn, it was sisters who lived in the last house left. This is it getting built in 1963



1980

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
You can see how close the houses were top image and you can just make out the Mason sisters house left standing on its own on the bottom one (1989)

Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm
For the amount of seats they'd be putting in, which must be about 1-2k, it probably isn't worth it

But every time you can squeeze in a couple of thousand more fans the noisier and more intimidating anfield becomes, money well spent.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Was it ever disclosed how much we spent in total on the new stadium plans that was ultimately wasted?
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 09:44:21 pm
Was it ever disclosed how much we spent in total on the new stadium plans that was ultimately wasted?
£50m was written down
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 08:58:00 pm
Well this is the point isn't it that puts all the 'what next' questions into place. Basically nothing really will be done until Skerries, Wylvia and possibly Arkles are bought by the club. Could take decades. Certainly not on FSG's watch. They said they would take it to 60k and I think that's where'll they'll happily stay. As long as they are preparing for the future by doing that. To be honest, I don't think we'll ever have a ground bigger than 60k on this site imo.

Not for a long time anyway which is a shame, but the only club ground in the UK which is higher than 61-62k is Old Trafford. This catches us up with/overtakes the rest.

It's a turnaround from having a lower capacity than the likes of Sunderland for 15 years.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 09:40:29 pm
But every time you can squeeze in a couple of thousand more fans the noisier and more intimidating anfield becomes, money well spent.

I think a lot of people will disagree with you there. It would cost a hell of a lot of money to do and it would be money better off spent on the squad.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 01:42:17 pm
Used to have a season ticket there (well my dad did) at that time right where all the empty seats are!. Would have been the91/92 season when the double decker was being added I think?


Yeah,same year we played Genoa.I hadn't seen any of the building until I saw it that night,brings back memories.
