The 27 wheelchair markings in the concourse are fire refuge markings. In the event of a fire, the concourse is a dedicated refuge where wheelchair users can be in a place of safety while the fire services assist in their evacuation. The number relates to the fire escape strategy not general occupancy and the fact they're tight up against each other would only be relevant if there was a fire.



I don't have the figures to hand but I don't think concourse areas and concessions are calculated on the basis that everyone in the crowd uses the concourse.



But I take your point about the size of the concourse provided for the wheelchair users and companions. It does look a bit tight and the fact that it's contained exacerbates that feeling.



GOing back to my sketches, I still think it would be difficult to have the wheelchair accessible seats and concourse at the same level as the GA concourse but they should look at grabbing some space from the hospitality lounge and possibly at the size of the lift.



Thanks Alan.I didn't know they were fire refuge markings but I did wonder why they were different. You learn something new every day.Sadly since the original plans were submitted (ahead of their presentation to the council Access Forum by the way) the club has given no indication it will make any alterations to the designs to incorporate any of the recommendations put forward and that you posted earlier.I can see the wheelchair section on level 1 being greeted with initial enthusiasm but quickly giving way to frustration. And that is ignoring my own gripes regarding inclusivity.You touched on a simple solution to inclusivity above . . . . reduce the size of the hospitality area -- and introduce GA supporters to form a mixed area in with those wheelchair users. So you see, the club prioritised hospitality over inclusivity and equality, and it was a commercial decision after all . . .And that, my friend, is discrimination in action, as used against disabled people. All this in an age of zero tolerance of other forms of discrimination. You took the time to debate the subject and found the solution. Unfortunately, too many who should know (do know??) better have sat on their hands and now it's probably too late to change. And that is sad.