Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 06:05:07 pm
I think meady has win the internet with that..!

(Could have added Alan complaining about the quality of the brick laying too mind ;D)
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 06:28:53 pm
Great post. ;D
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 07:35:57 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm
Looks good. We will also have the capacity now to hold other events, such as European Finals.

You little rascal.  :)




Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 07:39:15 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:43:51 pm
I for one look forward to the real winner in all this. The Anfield Road Construction thread on here. If its anything like the main stand one Ill be very happy.

- The thrill of the first erected girder (phwooooar)
- The ecstasy of someone posting an updated picture from their commute home (cheers Craig).
- The people with their OCDs complaining about a random tile not being centered.
- A disgruntled reader (was it whiteboots?) constantly arguing with Alan (what does he know)
- New joiners asking when Kop will be done every 3 pages
- What about the corners!?
- Renewed beef with the skyscrapercity slags
- Craig calmly answering every question
- A random itk posting cryptic updates about construction difficulties (sonofkenny?)
- WHY ISNT IT BIGGER???
- WHY ARENT THEY MAKING THE PITCH LONGER???
- WHAT ABOUT THE CORNERS
- Euphoria when the Echo post official pictures of progress
- players in hard-hats sitting high up on pre-cast concrete
- what about the corners? (Cheers Craig)
- First day opening complaints about poor finishing
- Snagging
- What's next?
- Cant they just knock those houses down?
- They should have re-routed the WB road when they had the chance
- FSG Said what?!?

Great observation.  :)

It takes me right back to the Main Stand construction days.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 08:11:16 pm
Looks like I missed out big time on the Main construction. Definitely looking forward to being part of the Annie rags-to-riches, caterpiller-to-butterfly, build-it-and-they-will-come-and-moan experience. Did someone mention slags? Ahem. carry on!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm
Not to mention Meadys fantastic mock up diagrams. The Dunkin Donuts Mega Kop! The water slide!
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 01:22:20 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 01:35:05 pm
The 27 wheelchair markings in the concourse are fire refuge markings. In the event of a fire, the concourse is a dedicated refuge where wheelchair users can be in a place of safety while the fire services assist in their evacuation. The number relates to the fire escape strategy not general occupancy and the fact they're tight up against each other would only be relevant if there was a fire.

I don't have the figures to hand but I don't think concourse areas and concessions are calculated on the basis that everyone in the crowd uses the concourse.

But I take your point about the size of the concourse provided for the wheelchair users and companions. It does look a bit tight and the fact that it's contained exacerbates that feeling.

GOing back to my sketches, I still think it would be difficult to have the wheelchair accessible seats and concourse at the same level as the GA concourse but they should look at grabbing some space from the hospitality lounge and possibly at the size of the lift.

Thanks Alan.
I didn't know they were fire refuge markings but I did wonder why they were different. You learn something new every day.

Sadly since the original plans were submitted (ahead of their presentation to the council Access Forum by the way) the club has given no indication it will make any alterations to the designs to incorporate any of the recommendations put forward and that you posted earlier.

I can see the wheelchair section on level 1 being greeted with initial enthusiasm but quickly giving way to frustration. And that is ignoring my own gripes regarding inclusivity.

You touched on a simple solution to inclusivity above . . . .  reduce the size of the hospitality area -- and introduce GA supporters to form a mixed area in with those wheelchair users. So you see, the club prioritised hospitality over inclusivity and equality, and it was a commercial decision after all . . .

And that, my friend, is discrimination in action, as used against disabled people. All this in an age of zero tolerance of other forms of discrimination. You took the time to debate the subject and found the solution. Unfortunately, too many who should know (do know??) better have sat on their hands and now it's probably too late to change. And that is sad.
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 04:45:27 am
'Skyscrapercity slags'. Choked on my brew here!

Just spotted this on the youtube, might be interesting for some of you https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ubgpB8IANdQ
Re: Anfield Road Extension - Planning Permission Submitted
Today at 04:47:33 am
I enjoyed it mainly because he has the walk of a man that is about to be chased off by security / bizzies!
