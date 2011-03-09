« previous next »
Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension

Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #680 on: May 2, 2020, 05:19:36 PM
What have shirt sales got to do with the Annie Road Extension?
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #681 on: May 2, 2020, 05:20:16 PM
Quote from: Welshred on May  2, 2020, 05:19:36 PM
What have shirt sales got to do with the Annie Road Extension?

Apparently were not gonna sell any so wont get money from Nike so cant build it. Apparently.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #682 on: May 2, 2020, 05:21:02 PM
So nothing then. Can we keep this about updates on the extension and not on shirt sales? I'd rather not have to wade through off topic shite when this gets bumped every time.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #683 on: May 4, 2020, 12:08:53 PM
If only we could bring construction forward rather than delaying it. As things stand we could have the stadium ready by the time fans are allowed back in!
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #684 on: May 4, 2020, 12:28:57 PM
The extension will be financed by borrowing not revenue. Shirt sales have fuck all to do with it.

And construction spend typically follows the classic 's-curve' with most of the spend occurring later in the project



example 's-curve'

So for an 18-month programme you would only draw down borrowing for around 25% of the total cost in the first 9 months.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #685 on: May 6, 2020, 06:04:37 PM
Quote from: Alan_X on May  4, 2020, 12:28:57 PM
The extension will be financed by borrowing not revenue. Shirt sales have fuck all to do with it.

And construction spend typically follows the classic 's-curve' with most of the spend occurring later in the project
So for an 18-month programme you would only draw down borrowing for around 25% of the total cost in the first 9 months.

There are many versions of that curve (depending on how it is built (precast construction versus site construction) or structure costs versus fit-out costs.  And there are many ways to borrow for it but assuming interest-only payments and that as with the main stand, the lower portion stays open the cash flow from the stadium would remain largely positive throughout. However, if it is built with no income, the cashflow is all the wrong way. Right now even more than ever 'cash' is king (even if it's borrowed}.

Of course, in the case where there might be no interest to pay, the lenders will still be less keen to lend in this environment - if their other investments are looking a bit sick.

Sorry to say, either way I don't think anyone will be in a rush right now to put the money into a market where ongoing unemployment could be a significant factor.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #686 on: May 28, 2020, 09:17:47 AM
Keep seeing updates of the Bernabeu work. Feels like bad timing and missed a trick not being able to do the work now.
I get the reasons why not, but my small brain goes - empty stadium for a bit - get it done.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #687 on: May 28, 2020, 10:18:22 AM
No planning permission means work wouldn't have been able to start anyway
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #688 on: May 28, 2020, 10:25:05 AM
Quote from: Welshred on May 28, 2020, 10:18:22 AM
No planning permission means work wouldn't have been able to start anyway

Wasnt planning permission to be sought in time for September?

Doesn't matter in either case.  We're going to have to cut expenditure over the next 18 months, and right now I'd rather have Werner than a new stand.  ;)
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #689 on: May 28, 2020, 10:27:46 AM
Towards the end of the year wasn't it? Don't think they specified September. Either way they wouldn't be able to build whilst the ground was empty now, or for the last few months, and by the time they'd submitted permission and had it granted there's a chance fans might be allowed back in the ground again. Tough decision to make but delaying it a year I think they've made the right one.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #690 on: May 28, 2020, 10:31:33 AM
Oh yeah, absolutely.  But if the neutral venue criteria sticks, it's easy enough to dream of an accelerated build. There's no point for the time being though.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #691 on: May 30, 2020, 10:26:59 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on May 28, 2020, 10:25:05 AM
Wasnt planning permission to be sought in time for September?

Doesn't matter in either case.  We're going to have to cut expenditure over the next 18 months, and right now I'd rather have Werner than a new stand.  ;)

I'd rather have a better chance of getting a ticket to see my local club, Werner can wait his turn like the rest of us.  ;)
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #692 on: June 1, 2020, 09:54:32 AM
I see Everton have delayed their stadium build to see if the safe standing regulations and increased relaxations around these will allow for a greater capacity (reported in the Echo  in the last day of two).....

wonder whether this is playing a part in the new Annie Road application being delayed up to 12 month?  Would be a sensible move by the club and clearly they wouldnt want to say this out allowed due to opponents of safe standing within the fan base, but that may change over time as other clubs start using/testing
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #693 on: June 1, 2020, 09:57:14 AM
Quote from: reddazforever on June  1, 2020, 09:54:32 AM
I see Everton have delayed their stadium build to see if the safe standing regulations and increased relaxations around these will allow for a greater capacity (reported in the Echo  in the last day of two).....

wonder whether this is playing a part in the new Annie Road application being delayed up to 12 month?  Would be a sensible move by the club and clearly they wouldnt want to say this out allowed due to opponents of safe standing within the fan base, but that may change over time as other clubs start using/testing

No, our delay is due to the financial uncertainty caused by Covid19 as the club have already stated
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #694 on: June 1, 2020, 10:17:55 AM
Quote from: Danny Boy on June  1, 2020, 09:57:14 AM
No, our delay is due to the financial uncertainty caused by Covid19 as the club have already stated

And Everton's is caused by them being broke, but hey any excuse will do. ;D
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #695 on: June 1, 2020, 04:26:28 PM
Quote from: reddazforever on June  1, 2020, 09:54:32 AM
I see Everton have delayed their stadium build to see if the safe standing regulations and increased relaxations around these will allow for a greater capacity (reported in the Echo  in the last day of two).....

wonder whether this is playing a part in the new Annie Road application being delayed up to 12 month?  Would be a sensible move by the club and clearly they wouldnt want to say this out allowed due to opponents of safe standing within the fan base, but that may change over time as other clubs start using/testing
Both developments have been delayed for different reasons. Liverpool have already stated theirs. The delay reported on BMD is just a smokescreen. They are skint, the virus has put them in even deeper shit and their ground was never getting built in the timeframe offered up, if at all.

All Everton have done is pin the delay to a carrot to appease their fans by pretending it's about maybe getting a higher capacity rather than telling them the stark reality of their dire financial situation.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #696 on: June 27, 2020, 10:21:51 AM
The Annie Road extension looks like it will happen still

Quote
The £60 million redevelopment of the Anfield Road stand, which will boost capacity to around 61,000, has been delayed for 12 months due to the pandemic. But Werner is adamant it will still happen. Completion is likely in time for the 2023-24 season. Yes, we are committed to that. We have had a bit of a setback with the virus but we are committed to completing that at the right time, he says.

From an interview with Tom Werner in the athletic
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #697 on: August 7, 2020, 08:02:32 PM
Hopefully this does not stop, it is very important to continue developing the stadium.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #698 on: August 12, 2020, 07:45:19 AM
This is actually the best time for the stadium expansion. With months of no spectators. The expansion can be finished in time for things to return back to normal. It boils down to whether the owners are willing to gamble that this will be soon.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #699 on: August 12, 2020, 07:48:47 AM
Quote from: Entropicity on August 12, 2020, 07:45:19 AM
This is actually the best time for the stadium expansion. With months of no spectators. The expansion can be finished in time for things to return back to normal. It boils down to whether the owners are willing to gamble that this will be soon.

It won't take a couple of months to build it. The league is going to re-start in September and fans are likely to be back in stadiums in some form by the end of the year.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #700 on: August 13, 2020, 08:04:44 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on August 12, 2020, 07:48:47 AM
It won't take a couple of months to build it. The league is going to re-start in September and fans are likely to be back in stadiums in some form by the end of the year.

Still in a vastly reduced capacity though, most likely. I don´t think the Anny Road end lying empty would be such a big loss in light of that.

I guess the other big issue though (aside from the more obvious ones like dates set by planning permission, global recession etc) is you can´t guarantee work sites will stay open for the duration of the project, and with current restrictions on numbers allowed on site etc, it might be that things would move slower then normal even without the threat of the site being temporarily suspended at any given moment.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #701 on: August 13, 2020, 08:10:46 AM
The stand wont be getting shut during construction, like the Main wasnt, so makes no difference really.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #702 on: Today at 03:03:04 PM
Been discussed in another thread but it's official from the club now that planning permission for the Annie Road End to be submitted this week

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1333425702004273154?s=20
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #703 on: Today at 03:04:53 PM
Yerssss, great news.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #704 on: Today at 03:07:03 PM
61K here we come.
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #705 on: Today at 06:15:21 PM
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #706 on: Today at 07:57:43 PM
This is great news. 😊
Re: Echo Update on Anfield Road Extension
Reply #707 on: Today at 07:59:11 PM
Fantastic.

This will be completed by the time Everton are on their 15th survey for BMD.
