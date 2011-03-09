The extension will be financed by borrowing not revenue. Shirt sales have fuck all to do with it.



And construction spend typically follows the classic 's-curve' with most of the spend occurring later in the project

So for an 18-month programme you would only draw down borrowing for around 25% of the total cost in the first 9 months.



There are many versions of that curve (depending on how it is built (precast construction versus site construction) or structure costs versus fit-out costs. And there are many ways to borrow for it but assuming interest-only payments and that as with the main stand, the lower portion stays open the cash flow from the stadium would remain largely positive throughout. However, if it is built with no income, the cashflow is all the wrong way. Right now even more than ever 'cash' is king (even if it's borrowed}.Of course, in the case where there might be no interest to pay, the lenders will still be less keen to lend in this environment - if their other investments are looking a bit sick.Sorry to say, either way I don't think anyone will be in a rush right now to put the money into a market where ongoing unemployment could be a significant factor.