« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dominic Matteo  (Read 2947 times)

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,382
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Dominic Matteo
« Reply #40 on: May 20, 2020, 11:42:44 pm »
All the best for the continuing recovery Dom
Definitely one of those we might have kept.  Ziege didnt do it ... and versatile too. Did well at Leeds
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,899
Re: Dominic Matteo
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:30:31 pm »
https://youtu.be/NTPYq35JPVA

˄ This is lovely.

Interview with Dom and his wife, and also Kloppo and Milly chatting with Dom. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 