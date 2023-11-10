« previous next »
Author Topic: Football Manager Series  (Read 32896 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,000
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #520 on: November 10, 2023, 08:58:00 pm »
Is there an issue with penalties as well again? Not far into my first season, but in my first two friendlies (one against my reserves and one against some small team) I got four penalties in total...
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #521 on: November 11, 2023, 11:39:43 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 10, 2023, 09:35:42 am
FM Mobile 24 is available for free if you have a Netflix account, which is strange.


Netflix threw money at em probably
Netflix are doing a gaming push. I don't care, like, but it's strange in that it's a new market I guess

Me, got my PC hooked up to my telly - so I'm playing matches in 4K, added the TCM logopack

Might get the NewGAN face manager ting. You can give specific newgens faces if you want - think it's something like under the graphics folder, needs to be an image with the player's ID

When I last used that NewGAN thing a couple years ago I ended up just doing my own club's newgens as I don't give a toss what Spurs' or Man City's look like
Logged

Offline owens_2k

  • Bagged the role of third spud in the annual RAWK panto
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,139
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #522 on: November 13, 2023, 11:36:15 am »
First season with Liverpool and go into the last two PL games undefeated and 3 points clear of City with Arsenal (A) and Man U (H) remaining.

Lost 4-1 to Arsenal (gutted to lose the undefeated run) and City won so I ended up 2nd on GD and the title out of my hands.

In the final game come from 1 nil down to beat united 2-1 and City only drew with Newcastle so I won the league


One thing that I couldn't stop was my team putting every single player up for attacking corners. Conceded lots of goals from breaks from my own corners!
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,322
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #523 on: November 14, 2023, 05:02:40 pm »
City are annoying in this game as they are in real life.

Won 15 of my first 17 games with Liverpool. Had the temerity to draw number 18, and by the time I kicked off match number 19 I was 5 points behind them.

Fuck off.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #524 on: November 15, 2023, 07:25:33 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on November 13, 2023, 11:36:15 am
One thing that I couldn't stop was my team putting every single player up for attacking corners. Conceded lots of goals from breaks from my own corners!

You playing on Very Attacking? the goalie goes up for those

Otherwise redo your set pieces
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,819
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #525 on: Today at 09:08:53 am »
First game of the season, 95th penalty due to var for Arsenal haha fuck sake. 1-1.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,238
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #526 on: Today at 11:38:44 am »
4 wins from 4 to start the season, 2-0, 4-1, 4-0, 4-0.

Signed Vitinha as a decent DM and he's just done his cruciate...Endo it is.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #527 on: Today at 01:17:13 pm »
got Sergev Milowhatever - the Lazio player who buggered off to Saudi - and Amine Gouri again

I'd love Gouri to join us for real
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,819
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #528 on: Today at 01:40:24 pm »
I signed Touchameni for £50mil + £50mil addons
Logged

Offline bailey90

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,801
  • YNWA
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #529 on: Today at 04:38:11 pm »
How are you guys using Szobo? I can't get him playing well :/

I'm using our tactics in real life so trent tucks in with Mac, then Grav and Szob ahead.

Grav has been tearing it up but Szobo keeps getting poor ratings.

Logged
Twitter: @Bailey_90

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,238
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #530 on: Today at 05:11:59 pm »
Mac as AP, Dom as Mezzala, Endo as BWM, all support.

I've got Tchouameni as my #1 target for next summer. Signed Andre as well because hey why not? I started with the 'real world' mode. Had a punt on Yasser Asprilla from Watford too and loaned him back for the year.

On my HSV FM Mobile save Bobby Glatzel and veteran Felipe Caicedo are belting them in in a 4-2-4 with Doak on loan coming on second half to run the Bundesliga 2 farmers ragged.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,511
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #531 on: Today at 06:09:50 pm »
Szobo is a BBM for me, can also do DLP

Seems prettty versatile. An underrated role is CM - Automatic. I never use that for weird me reasons but it does seem to be a key component in many tactics
Logged
