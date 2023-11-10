FM Mobile 24 is available for free if you have a Netflix account, which is strange.





Netflix threw money at em probablyNetflix are doing a gaming push. I don't care, like, but it's strange in that it's a new market I guessMe, got my PC hooked up to my telly - so I'm playing matches in 4K, added the TCM logopackMight get the NewGAN face manager ting. You can give specific newgens faces if you want - think it's something like under the graphics folder, needs to be an image with the player's IDWhen I last used that NewGAN thing a couple years ago I ended up just doing my own club's newgens as I don't give a toss what Spurs' or Man City's look like