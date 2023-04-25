I picked it up last week, only 8 games or so into the season at the moment. Interesting what you've said about VVD as ive just noticed the wanted icon beside his name and its a couple of Saudi clubs after him, same with Mo.
How did you do in your first season? Did you buy / sell or go straight in with what you had?
Yeah I have signed them both onto new deals. Both took a pay cut which was nice of them.
I won the League with a couple of games to spare, won the Europa, lost in the 4th round of the FA Cup, lost in the 3rd round of League Cup and won the Super Cup.
Regarding transfers I didn't do loads in the first window. Since then though at differing points of the season I have sold Gomez, Jones, Thiago, Gakpo, Bajcetic, Tsimikas, Matip, Endo and half a dozen of the U21s. Players of note I have brought in are Fati as back up to Diaz, Osimhen, Rico Lewis on loan for the first season as back up to Trent, Dani Olmo, Ousmane Diomande as Matip replacement, Ferland Mendy as back up to Robinson, Mazraoui as back up to TAA second season and João Neves at play as a BWM. I did try and get Upamecano on a loan to buy deal but he went to Barca instead of us.
This won't be a long term save to be honest. I will just play it until the full release comes out and then I will start a long term save. Not sure where yet. But maybe some sort of European rebuild.
I am playing a 4-1-2-3 custom gegenpress on positive most of the time from the start but if we are having above 50% possession I go attacking or very attacking just to kill the game off against weaker teams. If we are getting like 35% possession or less I drop it down to cautious, waste time, be more disciplined and on rare occasions turn off pass into space.
Allison (sk defend)
Robo (wingback support)
Virg (ball playing def)
Konate/Diomande (cb def)
TAA (wingback support)
Neves (BWM defend)
Olmo (CM support)
Szoboszlai (adv playmaker)
Diaz (inside forward attack)
Mo (inside forward attack)
Osimhen/Nunez (pressing forward)