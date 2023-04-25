« previous next »
Good value for money this game!

It really is!

I downloaded a lower league UK database and started a save with Macclesfield FC (My local team and a team I have a season ticket for). We start in the Northern Premier League - West Division and as you can imagine getting crowds of approx 4000 (same as IRL) our bank balance is in a much better state than all the other sides in the league meaning we have been able to build a team which is too good for the league we started in and the one above. Not much to report other than we pissed the league in the first season and on course to win Northern Premier League this season. I have been playing full rotation in the FA trophy and the shit inter-league cup so not progressed that far in those. In regard to the FA Cup we made the first round twice. First season we got a tricky tie and went out. However, this season we have drawn Ashford FC from one of the lower league downs south so should progress and hopefully will get a big Championship side away.

I think we'll probably hit a wall when we get to the National League. I have kept 2 or 3 of the original squad. But I suspect they'll not make the cut next season and will end up flogging or releasing them. It is a bit annoying that because we're quite far down the leagues the players who are good enough for the National League have a really low value. So, I have league 2 teams and the like bidding like £3k for my best players and them getting a cob on because I flat out refuse to sell them. As I think we'll progress up the next couple of leagues pretty quickly I have been giving most players 1 year deals with an optional extension by club clause locked in. This means if certain players throw a wobbly because I am not selling them, I just dump them in the reserves and let them run their contracts down. It also helps there is no transfer window at this level so if I suffer a bad injury or have to banish players to the reserves, I just sign a replacement or loan someone in. I have found once the season kicks off and its clear a lot of League 2 players are not going to make the cut at their parent clubs, they will often loan them to you for nothing or just like 20% of their salary. I am hoping as we progress up the leagues the value of our players will increase and can look to move a few players on for actual money which I will plough into the facilities and improve the academy.
Just started playing this again with a friend and managed to recreate our new formation on the game.

Really cool to see Trent tucking in when we have the ball and moving to a back 3 etc.
When I manage Liverpool I use Trent in the midfield and have Sergej Milinković-Savić from Lazio next to him as a BBM

Fabs sticking around as anchorman

Solid midfield. Trent and SMS get a decent amount of goals
When I manage Liverpool I use Trent in the midfield and have Sergej Milinković-Savić from Lazio next to him as a BBM

Fabs sticking around as anchorman

Solid midfield. Trent and SMS get a decent amount of goals

He phones it in at times though...I'm so sorry.
I forgive him haha

Got to the year 2032 and a Qatari bought the club  :'(
Very interested in this. Also the transferring saves onto newer versions is also going to be nice. Especially as I love a long term save.
Very interested in this. Also the transferring saves onto newer versions is also going to be nice. Especially as I love a long term save.

Shame that only backdates from FM23 - I have some great saves from FM18  ;D
Anyone picked up FM24 yet?

I am really impressed. The match engine feels a lot more realistic though I can't fully explain why (surprised they changed much with the graphics as I believe they are having an all new match engine for FM25). They seem to have made it much easier to sell players which is nice. Not had chance to play about with the player targets feature yet.

Some of player wages at the Saudi clubs are insane. Benzema is on £3.5m a week, Ronaldo is on similar. I was in for a back up right back..agreed terms approx £120k a week... some Saudi team came in and offered him £800k a week and unsurprisingly I missed out.

Interested to know what people do with VVD if they're managing Liverpool. A whole host of Saudi clubs come in for him at the end of season 1 and you can bump the price up to like £60m. He's still very good though. After refusing to sign a new deal whilst there was Saudi interest he eventually did sit down to discuss terms and ended up getting him to take a pay cut of about £50k a week, 1 year deal with 1 year added if he plays 20 league games.
I picked it up last week, only 8 games or so into the season at the moment. Interesting what you've said about VVD as ive just noticed the wanted icon beside his name and its a couple of Saudi clubs after him, same with Mo.

How did you do in your first season? Did you buy / sell or go straight in with what you had?
I picked it up last week, only 8 games or so into the season at the moment. Interesting what you've said about VVD as ive just noticed the wanted icon beside his name and its a couple of Saudi clubs after him, same with Mo.

How did you do in your first season? Did you buy / sell or go straight in with what you had?

Yeah I have signed them both onto new deals. Both took a pay cut which was nice of them.

I won the League with a couple of games to spare, won the Europa, lost in the 4th round of the FA Cup, lost in the 3rd round of League Cup and won the Super Cup.

Regarding transfers I didn't do loads in the first window. Since then though at differing points of the season I have sold Gomez, Jones, Thiago, Gakpo, Bajcetic, Tsimikas, Matip, Endo and half a dozen of the U21s. Players of note I have brought in are Fati as back up to Diaz, Osimhen, Rico Lewis on loan for the first season as back up to Trent, Dani Olmo, Ousmane Diomande as Matip replacement, Ferland Mendy as back up to Robinson, Mazraoui as back up to TAA second season and João Neves at play as a BWM. I did try and get Upamecano on a loan to buy deal but he went to Barca instead of us.

This won't be a long term save to be honest. I will just play it until the full release comes out and then I will start a long term save. Not sure where yet. But maybe some sort of European rebuild.

I am playing a 4-1-2-3 custom gegenpress on positive most of the time from the start but if we are having above 50% possession I go attacking or very attacking just to kill the game off against weaker teams. If we are getting like 35% possession or less I drop it down to cautious, waste time, be more disciplined and on rare occasions turn off pass into space.

Allison (sk defend)

Robo (wingback support)
Virg (ball playing def)
Konate/Diomande (cb def)
TAA (wingback support)

Neves (BWM defend)

Olmo (CM support)
Szoboszlai (adv playmaker)

Diaz (inside forward attack)
Mo (inside forward attack)
Osimhen/Nunez (pressing forward)
Thats quite the refresh!

Im top of the PL after 8 games, 7 wins and a draw. didnt go mad with signings in the first window, got a back up LB Branco (i think is the spelling) and bought Asprilla from Watford and loaned him back for the season. Been scouting a bit and looking at options for a defence rebuild so will see how that goes. Matip, Tsimi, Jota, Thiago will all prob go, will see what offers come in for others but i like to try and keep as many as the actual players around for a couple of seasons.

Is there usually a big difference between the early release and full game?
Thats quite the refresh!

Im top of the PL after 8 games, 7 wins and a draw. didnt go mad with signings in the first window, got a back up LB Branco (i think is the spelling) and bought Asprilla from Watford and loaned him back for the season. Been scouting a bit and looking at options for a defence rebuild so will see how that goes. Matip, Tsimi, Jota, Thiago will all prob go, will see what offers come in for others but i like to try and keep as many as the actual players around for a couple of seasons.

Is there usually a big difference between the early release and full game?


Haha yeah I was pretty cutthroat about my business this time. Probably more so than normal as I know this is going to only be a 2/3 season save.

I know who you mean - Valentín Barco. I think a lot of people will get him in because of his attractive release clause. Roony Bardghji also has a pretty low release clause I think. I did think about selling Jota and bringing him in. But dont think he is quite ready to be back up to Mo.

Regarding changes in the past there has been quite a few tweaks and fixes from Beta to full release but this year I dont think there will be many. I certainly havent noticed any glaring issues. One thing I have noticed more than previous games (could be just coincidence and the fact I have very good inside forwards) is the number of goals scored from players cutting in and scoring from a tight angle. But the way the ball moves, rebounds, deflects etc seems more natural than FM23.
Szoboszlai is bloody brilliant in FM24. Almost never has a poor game, scores some absolute bangers from long range, scores free kicks and pens. Such a well rounded player.
Szoboszlai is bloody brilliant in FM24. Almost never has a poor game, scores some absolute bangers from long range, scores free kicks and pens. Such a well rounded player.

You're not wrong
Using him as a BBM and he's solid and gets some long shots in

Haven't tried him on pens

--

My main save is a create a club having taken over Warrington and relocated it to Liverpool. It's grim at this level lol, youth demanding £5 a week.

Everyone's crap but we're scoring loads. Letting loads in.. but scoring loads :D
Why on earth is the game not released until 4pm?!
Why on earth is the game not released until 4pm?!

Some of us are working mate!
Some of us are working mate!

I'd like to download it so it's ready to go ;D
I'm scared to get this as I'm pretty sure I'll be addicted. But then again, who doesn't love working on 2 hours of sleep?
I'd like to download it so it's ready to go ;D

You just know if it's downloaded by 16:30 you're in and building your back office staff!
