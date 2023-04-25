Good value for money this game!



It really is!I downloaded a lower league UK database and started a save with Macclesfield FC (My local team and a team I have a season ticket for). We start in the Northern Premier League - West Division and as you can imagine getting crowds of approx 4000 (same as IRL) our bank balance is in a much better state than all the other sides in the league meaning we have been able to build a team which is too good for the league we started in and the one above. Not much to report other than we pissed the league in the first season and on course to win Northern Premier League this season. I have been playing full rotation in the FA trophy and the shit inter-league cup so not progressed that far in those. In regard to the FA Cup we made the first round twice. First season we got a tricky tie and went out. However, this season we have drawn Ashford FC from one of the lower league downs south so should progress and hopefully will get a big Championship side away.I think we'll probably hit a wall when we get to the National League. I have kept 2 or 3 of the original squad. But I suspect they'll not make the cut next season and will end up flogging or releasing them. It is a bit annoying that because we're quite far down the leagues the players who are good enough for the National League have a really low value. So, I have league 2 teams and the like bidding like £3k for my best players and them getting a cob on because I flat out refuse to sell them. As I think we'll progress up the next couple of leagues pretty quickly I have been giving most players 1 year deals with an optional extension by club clause locked in. This means if certain players throw a wobbly because I am not selling them, I just dump them in the reserves and let them run their contracts down. It also helps there is no transfer window at this level so if I suffer a bad injury or have to banish players to the reserves, I just sign a replacement or loan someone in. I have found once the season kicks off and its clear a lot of League 2 players are not going to make the cut at their parent clubs, they will often loan them to you for nothing or just like 20% of their salary. I am hoping as we progress up the leagues the value of our players will increase and can look to move a few players on for actual money which I will plough into the facilities and improve the academy.