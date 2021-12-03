Really gotten into this the last few weeks after dipping in and out since it was released. Always start a 1st proper career at Liverpool, in Feb of the 1st season and battling for 1st with City. A point or two in it so it'll be tight come the end of the season. Out of the League Cup on pens to Arsenal and still in the FA Cup (got Man UFC (haha stupid pricks) in the 5th round). Just battered Juve at Anfield 3-0 in the 1st leg of the Ro16 in the CL as well



Sold Origi to Juve for £31m, Keita to Real Madrid for £50m and Milner to Arsenal for just over a £1m to free up some funds and some wages. Agreed deals with Julian Alverez and Faustino Vera to join in the summer for under £20m combined. Madrid pipped me to Mbappe on a free which was annoying and Porto want silly money for Diaz so I'll hang fire until the summer and try again