got through the season by the skin of my teeth, finished 15th out of 22.
I'm a bit confused, the league went from 1 relegation spot in a division of 22, to 4 relegation spots in a division of 24 this year!
This time round we are 8th after 10 games, having won 4, drawn 4 and lost 2. Got a few youngsters in and hooked us up with Sheff Weds as a feeder team so two of their lads.
Annoyingly, half of our bank balance (20 of 40k) just got wiped by a bloody work permit application for a Cameroonian U21 goalkeeper. He didn't get the pissing permit and we spent half our money on trying. And we've drawn a Conference team away in the 4th qualifier of the FA Cup so probably won't get to boost the coffers either.
(bradders, love the HMHB quote)
edit - get in, beat Solihul Moors away, a league above, to get to the FA Cup. Up the Shakies!