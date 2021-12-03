« previous next »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on December  3, 2021, 08:23:15 am
Anyone playing this as Liverpool, who, if anyone have you bought so far?

I've just started a save, generally happy with the squad, but always looking to add any young decent players early in game.

I've only signed Rafinha and this is what I'm running. I mentioned earlier in the thread that it's actually too easy at the moment and is killing the enjoyment. Won every single game up until November.

I'm barely getting any goals from Salah. We're in Feb and I don't think he's got 10 in the league yet.

Trent on the other hand, I've put him on corners, FKs and change pens to him if we are 2 or more up and he's on 9 goals and 20odd assists in the league ;D
Saw on their forums inside forwards are getting looked at

Thought as much. Mo plays more like he does IRL as a Trequartista in the right winger position


Tato skin is out, it's brilliant. Forgot where I saw it posted but here's the download link
Thanks for all the replies.

Started as Liverpool, sitting 4th after 5 games. 4 wins and a loss at Newcastle. Asked the board to sign Barella just before the end of the window. they got him for £66m and hes scored 4 and assisted 2 in 3 games.

Quote from: Chris~ on December  3, 2021, 02:42:36 pm
Origi is ridiculous on this. Scored about 25 goals first season as a squad option so was going to renew his contract, wouldn't and so off to Real for £62m.

I was reading they have overbalanced the Strikers. They were hard to get going on previous versions and now people are seeing 60 goal seasons and the like.
Anyone know cheapest place to get this for mac currently?
First season in the PL as my own custom club, first up is Liverpool away, then Manc City at home

Least we got Everton in the league cup

you guys have been playing often, do you recommend the game?
Very.
much better than previous iterations?
Depends. Similar to the last two. Think the match engine is the best in years.

Stuff like the data hub is brand new and really good.

It's not largely different to FM21 though!
thanks Tone, think i'll give it a bash today :D
annoyingly the game doesn't load on xbox game pass, frustrating
Quote from: scatman on January 26, 2022, 03:28:58 pm
annoyingly the game doesn't load on xbox game pass, frustrating

On PC or on console? Mine loads absolutely fine on both. Are you launching it through the Gamepass PC app?
Works for me fine on PC and it worked when I briefly triedit on Xbox before Christmas.

I'm currently in my 10th season playing as Cove Rangers, got them up to the Premiership and qualified for the Champiions League for 2 years running now. Got absolutely pumped in the group stages though.  ;D

I only have a 5000 seat stadium though and the board refuse to build a new one.
Quote from: ScottScott on January 26, 2022, 03:30:11 pm
On PC or on console? Mine loads absolutely fine on both. Are you launching it through the Gamepass PC app?
on PC mate, I downloaded it, it installed and it doesn't load, it goes through loading screen where its showing the credits of the game and then just turns off.
Nightmare. Mine gets me to log into Xbox Live when I launch it but other than that it works fine
Have you tried de- and re-installing it? Does the game close or just stay on a black screen? It works fine for me on PC, but it is showing some weird behaviour, because when I start it up and there are all the loading screens a new window pops up asking me to sign in to my Gamepass (or whatever it's called) account. Only after I do that the game starts. I've had this with other games as well, but normally it's just when you actually play them for the first time.
Quote from: stoa on January 26, 2022, 07:01:23 pm
Have you tried de- and re-installing it? Does the game close or just stay on a black screen? It works fine for me on PC, but it is showing some weird behaviour, because when I start it up and there are all the loading screens a new window pops up asking me to sign in to my Gamepass (or whatever it's called) account. Only after I do that the game starts. I've had this with other games as well, but normally it's just when you actually play them for the first time.
yeah it does that, asking me to sign into the microsoft account, wil try that now to reinstall it.
Quote from: scatman on January 26, 2022, 07:11:16 pm
yeah it does that, asking me to sign into the microsoft account, wil try that now to reinstall it.

Seems like an account problem if you're getting that far. Is it ok for other games?

Quicker than reinstalling might be just deleting the cache cause it will recreate it, if it's the game itself

C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Local\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2022\Caches
got it fixed so apparently it was down to Xbox Game Pass being down hahha, god I did so much shit too. Thanks all!
Started a new game, create a club, replaced Curzon Ashton in the Conference North and turned them into Wakefield City, who play at the mighty Thornes Park stadium. Turned the first transfer window off to make it more difficult.

Lost the first 5 games on the spin, went 5 at the back (wing backs) and steadily climbed up the table. Think playoffs may just be out of reach but think I'll settle into this one for the long haul.
The FM gods were not smiling on me. Booted it up after that post yesterday, went 12 games without a win. Lucky I had a good October to December cos I didn't win a game in Jan Feb or March and slid from playoffs to 15th.

#jakeout
Don't worry Jake, the fans will back a local lad.
You're already in credit for banishing Curzon's awful stadium from the non-league rota.
;D got through the season by the skin of my teeth, finished 15th out of 22.

I'm a bit confused, the league went from 1 relegation spot in a division of 22, to 4 relegation spots in a division of 24 this year!

This time round we are 8th after 10 games, having won 4, drawn 4 and lost 2. Got a few youngsters in and hooked us up with Sheff Weds as a feeder team so two of their lads.

Annoyingly, half of our bank balance (20 of 40k) just got wiped by a bloody work permit application for a Cameroonian U21 goalkeeper. He didn't get the pissing permit and we spent half our money on trying. And we've drawn a Conference team away in the 4th qualifier of the FA Cup so probably won't get to boost the coffers either.

(bradders, love the HMHB quote)

edit - get in, beat Solihul Moors away, a league above, to get to the FA Cup. Up the Shakies!
Really gotten into this the last few weeks after dipping in and out since it was released. Always start a 1st proper career at Liverpool, in Feb of the 1st season and battling for 1st with City. A point or two in it so it'll be tight come the end of the season. Out of the League Cup on pens to Arsenal and still in the FA Cup (got Man UFC (haha stupid pricks) in the 5th round). Just battered Juve at Anfield 3-0 in the 1st leg of the Ro16 in the CL as well

Sold Origi to Juve for £31m, Keita to Real Madrid for £50m and Milner to Arsenal for just over a £1m to free up some funds and some wages. Agreed deals with Julian Alverez and Faustino Vera to join in the summer for under £20m combined. Madrid pipped me to Mbappe on a free which was annoying and Porto want silly money for Diaz so I'll hang fire until the summer and try again
Anyone downloaded the Level 10 database?  Got Cammell Laird up a division before being offered the Gosport Borough job, got them promoted and now waiting to see what happens next.  Got them to just outside the play-offs in the VNS.

Oh, also trapped Greenwood in some North Korean team and changed his nationality so he's a bit more... Pyongyangean...
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Anyone downloaded the Level 10 database?  Got Cammell Laird up a division before being offered the Gosport Borough job, got them promoted and now waiting to see what happens next.  Got them to just outside the play-offs in the VNS.

Oh, also trapped Greenwood in some North Korean team and changed his nationality so he's a bit more... Pyongyangean...

Should just do a Prison FC team. Not to play as of course, just to move all the scum into.
