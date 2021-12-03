« previous next »
Author Topic: Football Manager Series  (Read 21273 times)

Offline bailey90

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #400 on: December 3, 2021, 08:24:09 pm »
Quote from: red_lfc_costello on December  3, 2021, 08:23:15 am
Anyone playing this as Liverpool, who, if anyone have you bought so far?

I've just started a save, generally happy with the squad, but always looking to add any young decent players early in game.

I've only signed Rafinha and this is what I'm running. I mentioned earlier in the thread that it's actually too easy at the moment and is killing the enjoyment. Won every single game up until November.

Twitter: @Bailey_90

Offline Jake

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #401 on: December 4, 2021, 02:49:30 pm »
I'm barely getting any goals from Salah. We're in Feb and I don't think he's got 10 in the league yet.

Trent on the other hand, I've put him on corners, FKs and change pens to him if we are 2 or more up and he's on 9 goals and 20odd assists in the league ;D
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #402 on: December 4, 2021, 09:05:47 pm »
Saw on their forums inside forwards are getting looked at

Thought as much. Mo plays more like he does IRL as a Trequartista in the right winger position


Tato skin is out, it's brilliant. Forgot where I saw it posted but here's the download link
Offline red_lfc_costello

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #403 on: December 6, 2021, 11:29:26 am »
Thanks for all the replies.

Started as Liverpool, sitting 4th after 5 games. 4 wins and a loss at Newcastle. Asked the board to sign Barella just before the end of the window. they got him for £66m and hes scored 4 and assisted 2 in 3 games.

Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Offline Elzar

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #404 on: December 6, 2021, 12:55:10 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on December  3, 2021, 02:42:36 pm
Origi is ridiculous on this. Scored about 25 goals first season as a squad option so was going to renew his contract, wouldn't and so off to Real for £62m.

I was reading they have overbalanced the Strikers. They were hard to get going on previous versions and now people are seeing 60 goal seasons and the like.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Thiago12291

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #405 on: December 15, 2021, 04:15:23 pm »
Anyone know cheapest place to get this for mac currently?
Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #406 on: December 23, 2021, 12:30:37 pm »
First season in the PL as my own custom club, first up is Liverpool away, then Manc City at home

Least we got Everton in the league cup

Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 09:46:43 pm »
Offline scatman

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm »
you guys have been playing often, do you recommend the game?
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm »
Very.
Offline scatman

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:58:19 pm »
much better than previous iterations?
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline ToneLa

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:54:33 am »
Depends. Similar to the last two. Think the match engine is the best in years.

Stuff like the data hub is brand new and really good.

It's not largely different to FM21 though!
Offline scatman

Re: Football Manager Series
« Reply #412 on: Today at 02:25:38 pm »
thanks Tone, think i'll give it a bash today :D
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
