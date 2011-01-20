Have to say the tactics thing has gotten much better compared to versions from earlier years. I used to hate that after a while even the best tactic suddenly didn't work anymore and things just went to shit after a while, because you had to start making changes, players got pissed off and it just went further downhill from there. With the newest version I've found that once you've found a good tactical setup for your team, it keeps working, if you get the right players for it. It's also easier to make changes with assistant managers making suggestions or doing all the individual commands for the players. At the same time, I still have managers like Adi fucking Hütter who always get the better of me and manage to beat my team or at least get a draw. For me that's kind of the sweetspot of where the game needs to be. It's not so easy that you just win every week playing the same way, but at the same time, it's not as in-depth as having to fine tune everything in a slightly different way every week...