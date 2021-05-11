« previous next »
Offline ToneLa

May 11, 2021, 06:23:02 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on May  9, 2021, 10:27:54 pm
Anyone know any particularly good deals for this? Best one I can see is CD Keys for about £26 or (for some reason) Waford FC's club shop for £23 with postage :D

Usually goes on sale after the season, I'd wait a couple weeks

it's on Gamepass though which is cheapest (and you can mod the Gamepass version the same way)
Offline Elzar

May 25, 2021, 10:02:44 am
Started a game as England u21 to waste some time.

Playing Gibraltar and Malta is a bit of a laugh. Won 11-0 vs Malta with 78 shots on goal. 14-0 vs Gibraltar with 57 shots on goals. Also beat Bulgaria 6-0 and they didn't even have a shot all game.

Offline ToneLa

May 29, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
 ;D it might be a hilariously difficult to do the San Marino playthrough (you have to mod it to do it these days) while also managing the Gibraltar national team

Find it funny when people say it's easy. Then they say they're managing City or Real Madrid..
Online Jake

May 29, 2021, 05:08:28 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on May 29, 2021, 02:51:27 pm
;D it might be a hilariously difficult to do the San Marino playthrough (you have to mod it to do it these days) while also managing the Gibraltar national team

Find it funny when people say it's easy. Then they say they're managing City or Real Madrid..

Is that the one where you start as that San Marinan team in the 4th div of Italy, that only make San Marinan players, and try and win the top div, or something like that?
Offline ToneLa

May 29, 2021, 05:54:05 pm
Quote from: Jake on May 29, 2021, 05:08:28 pm
Is that the one where you start as that San Marinan team in the 4th div of Italy, that only make San Marinan players, and try and win the top div, or something like that?

yeah. Fucking solid.

The challenge is two-fold looking to achieve domestic success in the Italian leagues with a Sammarise club whilst also developing exciting players who can help lift the National Team up. Throughout the save I'll be focusing on a number of 'achievements' listed below as a measure of success.

Rules
1. No save scumming
2. No custom tactics - everything will be designed by myself (this includes abusing set pieces)
3. I will start with no coaching/managerial experience and will need to complete my badges along the way
4. I won't start as the San Marino national coach and will apply for the job off my merit
5. If I am sacked by the club/national team I will have to wait until I am re-employed by them


https://fm-base.co.uk/threads/the-great-san-marino-challenge.165226/

Offline Garrus

June 1, 2021, 04:30:31 am
I think a lot of the San Marino players that come through will likely have Italian citizenship too. If you get a world beater there's a chance he never plays for your NT.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

June 2, 2021, 03:51:00 pm
Quote from: Garrus on April  3, 2021, 04:41:32 am
It's been the case since VAR was introduced in the game. Just far too predictable when it comes up.

VAR check for a foul on the edge of the box = free kick.
VAR check for a foul in the box = penalty.
VAR check for a goal = offside/foul.

Although theoretically I suppose, VAR is checking all goals in the background without the specific text coming up for goals that are allowed.
I had one incident where VAR checked for a penalty for a foul inside the box but the tackle looked clean and they ended up giving a corner instead. It was against me so I didn't complain but it was the only time VAR didn't confirm what the on field ref gave.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

June 2, 2021, 03:57:25 pm
If anyone is looking for wonderkids, poaching Liam Delap from City is easy at the start of the game and then there's this Italian kid named Willy Gnonto who plays for Zurich and is a monster.

I started with a year off and then evaluated available jobs. Took Sunderland who were still in League 1, as the choice was between them and Cardiff who got relegated from the Championship.

League 1 was piss easy though, Championship was a bit harder and I entered January 8th in the table (which the board were content with as the expectation was to avoid relegation) but we finished the season brilliantly and got an automatic promotion spot on the final day from the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Now in the Prem, while the expectation is that I will finish 20th, I find myself in 4th place with 33 points after 15 games. Board asked me to change expectations which I declined as the game is too stupid when you raise expectations. I don't think we'll finish top four but I am targeting 55 points for our first season back in the Prem.
Offline ToneLa

June 3, 2021, 09:17:52 am
Some mods I use

Tato skin
https://www.fmscout.com/a-fm21-skin-tato.html

Better turf
https://www.fmscout.com/a-fez-enhanced-turf-textures-fm21.html

Better / real balls
https://www.fmscout.com/a-3d-balls-megapack-fm21.html

Trickier but well worth it, replaces the newgen faces with FIFA's versions which look miles better
https://www.fmscout.com/a-newgen-faces-script-by-krysler.html

Every game year in March I go to Scouting, All Players > right click to print (that's what this mod uses with the batch file) and EVERY new player generated in the game (you might need the editor) has better faces

Online Jake

June 3, 2021, 01:25:40 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  3, 2021, 09:17:52 am
Some mods I use

Tato skin
https://www.fmscout.com/a-fm21-skin-tato.html

Better turf
https://www.fmscout.com/a-fez-enhanced-turf-textures-fm21.html

Better / real balls
https://www.fmscout.com/a-3d-balls-megapack-fm21.html

Trickier but well worth it, replaces the newgen faces with FIFA's versions which look miles better
https://www.fmscout.com/a-newgen-faces-script-by-krysler.html

Every game year in March I go to Scouting, All Players > right click to print (that's what this mod uses with the batch file) and EVERY new player generated in the game (you might need the editor) has better faces

Do you just drag these into the "graphics" folder in the Sports Interactive folder for FM2021?

I just dragged over FM2020s pictures, so if you have any kit and facepacks for 2021 you could recommend I'd be grateful.
Offline ToneLa

June 3, 2021, 03:18:06 pm
Most of them yeah - all the links have how tos

The FIFA facepacks I linked are tricky. and use a script.

But all these I've listed otherwise are just into the specified folders in My Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2021

Logos I like
https://www.fmscout.com/a-standard-logos-megapack-2020.html

EASY Facepack, just drag and drop top Football Manager 202X\graphics\faces\:
https://www.fmscout.com/a-scope-faces-megapack-2020.html

Modding it is generally easy. At most apart from the script one you just create folders + drag and drop. EVERYTHING is done through the My Documents folder and you clear cache in the prefs
Offline Garrus

June 3, 2021, 03:21:51 pm
Quote from: Jake on June  3, 2021, 01:25:40 pm
Do you just drag these into the "graphics" folder in the Sports Interactive folder for FM2021?

I just dragged over FM2020s pictures, so if you have any kit and facepacks for 2021 you could recommend I'd be grateful.
Here's the ones I generally use (and are pretty comprehensive):

Metallic logos:
https://sortitoutsi.net/graphics/style/3/metallic-logos

Faces megapack:
https://sortitoutsi.net/graphics/style/1/cut-out-player-faces

Kits:
https://sortitoutsi.net/forums/14/ss-kits-forum?game=12&type=download

Alternate logo styles you might like:

Steel logos:
https://sortitoutsi.net/content/57905/steel-logos-for-fm21

TCM logos:
https://sortitoutsi.net/content/50871/tcm20-logopack-by-tcmlogos
Offline Garrus

June 3, 2021, 03:24:23 pm
Quote from: Jake on June  3, 2021, 01:25:40 pm
Do you just drag these into the "graphics" folder in the Sports Interactive folder for FM2021?

I just dragged over FM2020s pictures, so if you have any kit and facepacks for 2021 you could recommend I'd be grateful.
The textures pack should not be put in the graphics folder. Instead it should be in My Documents/Sports Interactive/Football Manager 2021.
Offline Garrus

June 3, 2021, 03:25:59 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  3, 2021, 03:18:06 pm
Most of them yeah - all the links have how tos

The FIFA facepacks I linked are tricky. and use a script.

But all these I've listed otherwise are just into the specified folders in My Documents\Sports Interactive\Football Manager 2021

Logos I like
https://www.fmscout.com/a-standard-logos-megapack-2020.html

EASY Facepack, just drag and drop top Football Manager 202X\graphics\faces\:
https://www.fmscout.com/a-scope-faces-megapack-2020.html

Modding it is generally easy. At most apart from the script one you just create folders + drag and drop. EVERYTHING is done through the My Documents folder and you clear cache in the prefs
These don't work anymore, thanks to a certain English club getting their knickers in a twist over licensing.
Offline The Real Rasta

June 3, 2021, 06:38:33 pm
Quote from: Garrus on April  3, 2021, 04:41:32 am
Although theoretically I suppose, VAR is checking all goals in the background without the specific text coming up for goals that are allowed.
When you get shown the tight offside replay from a goal that's given that is the VAR, you'll see it in the post match report that VAR was used, I do wish they would do it the same as the goals that get disallowed though.

Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on June  2, 2021, 03:51:00 pm
I had one incident where VAR checked for a penalty for a foul inside the box but the tackle looked clean and they ended up giving a corner instead. It was against me so I didn't complain but it was the only time VAR didn't confirm what the on field ref gave.
I have had a couple of penalties overturned so it's definitely not like the offside goals where you know straight away.
Offline Garrus

June 4, 2021, 07:46:34 am
Quote from: The Real Rasta on June  3, 2021, 06:38:33 pm
When you get shown the tight offside replay from a goal that's given that is the VAR, you'll see it in the post match report that VAR was used, I do wish they would do it the same as the goals that get disallowed though.
I have had a couple of penalties overturned so it's definitely not like the offside goals where you know straight away.
Ah, that makes sense but I play without replays.

Still, it's super annoying with the 30 seconds that the ref spends sprinting across the field because you know what's coming.
Offline ToneLa

June 4, 2021, 06:27:02 pm
Quote from: Garrus on June  4, 2021, 07:46:34 am
Ah, that makes sense but I play without replays.

Still, it's super annoying with the 30 seconds that the ref spends sprinting across the field because you know what's coming.

it's a bug,. their support told me, fixed in the next one I hope
Offline ToneLa

June 5, 2021, 08:16:02 am
So had a striker since he was in his early 20s, won the title with him, the Europa league, couple of FA cups - he's been there for all of them, scoring tons, racking up awards, my captain, doing my dirty business of: "this other player has a problem with his contract, will you speak to him mate?" "No problem boss".

One time when he had high morale I offered him a juicy new contract..... with a £100m release clause. He accepted it

Barca have just triggered it and he's off. (£100m doesn't seem to buy you very much if you're after like-for-like replacements...)

What's weird is. He's Portugeuse and I just managed to win the World Cup managing them! And yes, he was my striker for Portugal (this is in the 2030s so the era of "pass to Ronaldo" is long dead, and would be with me anyway)

Fuckin game. Fuming at this little made up dude (he's a newgen) and Barca are now my enemy.
Offline ToneLa

June 8, 2021, 08:13:04 pm
Wanna give out a shout out to this amazing mod

The Championship Manager 2001/2001 database ported to FM21

Tried it today and WOW

Gerrard is spot on in it!

https://www.passion4fm.com/football-manager-2001-02-retro-database-fm2021/

logopack on there and facepack is working too!

Just pop it in your Documents\Sports Interactive\FM21\Editor Data folder

Online JerseyKloppite

June 8, 2021, 08:57:57 pm
Such an annoying save with Lincoln City. Arrived mid-way through the season and took them up to 2nd in League One. Next season, predicted 24th, managed mid-table in the Champ. Following season the same - predicated 22nd or 23rd and finished lower mid-table, as well as an FA Cup QF. Transfer budget was never more than £1m, usually a lot less, wage budget hovering around £225k.

Third season finished 18th but reached the League Cup SFs, narrowly losing over two legs to a PL side. Fourth season, finished 8th in the Champ. All built on moderately decent freebies and loan signings.

At the start of the 5th season we move into a new stadium which all but bankrupts the club. No transfer budget, wage budget pared back. But because of the 8th placed finish we get predicated 9th place and the board want to challenge for a play-off place :lmao

Needless to say I'm sacked in February sitting in 15th. FFS.
Offline ToneLa

June 8, 2021, 09:06:19 pm
Haha, this 2001 database!

19 year old Xabi Alonso has a 600K release clause
Just got young Cristiano Ronaldo in

And Messi is 14 lmao, release clause of 47.5k

Signed Suarez, aged 15, on a free



haha

Offline keano7

June 8, 2021, 10:43:20 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on June  8, 2021, 08:57:57 pm
Such an annoying save with Lincoln City. Arrived mid-way through the season and took them up to 2nd in League One. Next season, predicted 24th, managed mid-table in the Champ. Following season the same - predicated 22nd or 23rd and finished lower mid-table, as well as an FA Cup QF. Transfer budget was never more than £1m, usually a lot less, wage budget hovering around £225k.

Third season finished 18th but reached the League Cup SFs, narrowly losing over two legs to a PL side. Fourth season, finished 8th in the Champ. All built on moderately decent freebies and loan signings.

At the start of the 5th season we move into a new stadium which all but bankrupts the club. No transfer budget, wage budget pared back. But because of the 8th placed finish we get predicated 9th place and the board want to challenge for a play-off place :lmao

Needless to say I'm sacked in February sitting in 15th. FFS.
Victim of your own success there mate!
Online Jake

June 8, 2021, 10:48:13 pm
Saw something on reddit today where the fella convinced the West Ham board to buy the Olympic Stadium and it put him 1bn in the red. Probably bollocks but made me laugh all the same.
Online JerseyKloppite

June 8, 2021, 11:36:16 pm
Quote from: keano7 on June  8, 2021, 10:43:20 pm
Victim of your own success there mate!

If they'd given me the stadium money I could have got them promoted then used the PL revenue to build the stadium :lmao Alas you can't reason effectively with the game...
Online Jake

Yesterday at 06:17:33 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June  8, 2021, 09:06:19 pm
Haha, this 2001 database!

19 year old Xabi Alonso has a 600K release clause
Just got young Cristiano Ronaldo in

And Messi is 14 lmao, release clause of 47.5k

Signed Suarez, aged 15, on a free



haha



OK you've sold it to me I'll give it a go.
Offline ToneLa

Yesterday at 07:33:27 pm
psst... rumour is a sale when the euros start.. they do this for world cups and euros

Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:17:33 pm
OK you've sold it to me I'll give it a go.

It is a lot of fun. Fowler in his peak, VERY tempted to shift Owen though even though he's doing brilliant...

Riise is pretty good! And the little 3D model has ginger hair  ;D

And you get to batter Fergie in his pomp!  SIGNED KENNY AS MY ASSISTANT MANAGER

It's literally the same stats as the hallowed CM 01/02 database

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:55:08 pm by ToneLa »
Offline Welshred

Yesterday at 07:36:51 pm
It feels like cheating cos you know how good all the young players will be haha
Online Jake

Yesterday at 08:51:46 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:33:27 pm
psst... rumour is a sale when the euros start.. they do this for world cups and euros

It is a lot of fun. Fowler in his peak, VERY tempted to shift Owen though even though he's doing brilliant...

Riise is pretty good! And the little 3D model has ginger hair  ;D

And you get to batter Fergie in his pomp!  SIGNED KENNY AS MY ASSISTANT MANAGER

It's literally the same stats as the hallowed CM 01/02 database



So weird, I've loaded it up, picked Liverpool... Owen doesn't exist at all.

No loss, fucking Manc rat.
Offline ToneLa

Yesterday at 10:20:32 pm
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:51:46 pm
So weird, I've loaded it up, picked Liverpool... Owen doesn't exist at all.

No loss, fucking Manc rat.

Huh? That's weird. Did you follow the steps on the page? (I think you miss players, if you choose the wrong database in setup - you have to choose "Football Manager" like the original 2021 one, the others "work" but you get odd missing players)

I went the .fmf file in Editor Data route

But yeah, no loss! I hate him even though he's getting better goals than Fowler. Just signed Klose to replace him  ;D



Offline ToneLa

Yesterday at 11:57:41 pm




