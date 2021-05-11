So had a striker since he was in his early 20s, won the title with him, the Europa league, couple of FA cups - he's been there for all of them, scoring tons, racking up awards, my captain, doing my dirty business of: "this other player has a problem with his contract, will you speak to him mate?" "No problem boss".
One time when he had high morale I offered him a juicy new contract..... with a £100m release clause. He accepted it
Barca have just triggered it and he's off. (£100m doesn't seem to buy you very much if you're after like-for-like replacements...)
What's weird is. He's Portugeuse and I just managed to win the World Cup managing them! And yes, he was my striker for Portugal (this is in the 2030s so the era of "pass to Ronaldo" is long dead, and would be with me anyway)
Fuckin game. Fuming at this little made up dude (he's a newgen) and Barca are now my enemy.