That'd be a weird database.. In the long run it would be just as unfair as it is with transfers.
Clubs with the money to develop their youth system and training facilities would be able to develop their players better.
In the regen system too, there's also basically a catchment system for youth intake, and as you can imagine London and Barcelona and Madrid have a lot more more players to offer than Loch Ness. And overall, I'd have to check the exact mechanics but the country's own ratings seem to influence the quality of players to a certain extent.
Its an interesting idea but I think it would be pretty terrible! It would invalidate the scouting and transfer systems, but the real side effect of that is the standard of football would be really low.
As in life, the odds of a once in a lifetime talent being born in your area is low. A depressingly small amount of English players ever play at a high level. The odds of getting even three PL level players in the same youth group in one area is astronomical.
And as in life, one crippling injury can ruin a career. The next Messi might get born in Chester, but end up hamstrung by the club's poor development systems, get overused due to lack of other options, and end up absolutely crocked, ruining the club's chances to ever improve (especially heightened if transfer fees did not exist) , making income entirely about how the team fares on the pitch. All revenue being performance based... Taking us back to the bigger clubs with the biggest stadiums with the best facilities doing better, as they do anyway!