Author Topic: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!  (Read 29613 times)

Offline iamadooddood

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #320 on: January 3, 2020, 06:13:11 AM »
Not too often that we see a Man City fan around this place, eh.  :wave

Quote from: Aguero9320 on December 31, 2019, 05:54:18 PM
Fair enough mate, wasn't meant as a comparision to be put too much thougt into. Personally, from a outside perspective I think Klopp has developed a cynicism in his style, a trait he shares more with a Mourinho type of manager than a Pep one.
A touch if cynicism maybe, especially after the 2018 CL final, but it's certainly far more practicality and adaptability than cynicism. I don't think you're wrong with comparing Klopp with old Mourinho though, long before he became really cynical.

Quote from: Samie on December 31, 2019, 05:58:43 PM
Klopp has a Plan B as do most top coaches. Pep knows only one way to play and it works 99% of the time but on the occasions it doesn't, he's fucked. He doesn't know what to do.  :D ;D
He only really had a plan B starting from last season. As late as the tail end of 2017-18 I still recall Salah diving in a failed attempt to milk a penalty against Chelsea, in a match we eventually lost. I saw no plan B in that match. If was only in 2018-19 that we really started winning matches in different ways, a concept expanded on even farther this season in which we can adapt to whatever is required of us to beat any opponent in front of us. Rather than saying we have a plan B, I think we have no fixed plan A now because it changes with the opponent. We've become a skeleton key that can unlock any defence.

Quote from: Aguero9320 on January  3, 2020, 02:40:44 AM
How do you even upgrade on this team? The norm has been that a title-winner should always sign someone to keep the starting eleven fresh, but you seem to have stumbled upon such a balanced team, I'm not sure where you can upgrade because your greatest strenght seem to be how on the same wavelenght you are. A new CB to play with Van Djik, or atleast replace Lovren/put pressure on Gomez? A Eriksen type of midfielder?
Our right side is the weakest with TAA and Gomez/Matip/Lovren being more defensively suspect than Robertson and VVD, although it's still pretty strong. You're also right in that when our fullbacks get shut down our midfield also needs to get more creative. In fact I can see opposing teams doing that a lot more often next season. Wouldn't replace any of the existing CBs though, since given how often Gomez, Matip and Lovren seem to get injured it sometimes feels as if we only really have one CB other than VVD.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #321 on: January 3, 2020, 07:24:26 AM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on December 31, 2019, 09:24:07 PM
For clubs that are not our traditional rivals I actually don't think that there is much hate at all. Mostly I think the reason they hate the idea of us as champions, is simply that that one stick they can beat the fans with, the one thing they have been able to use for so long to silence Liverpool fans is that the club has never won the Prem. No amount of cup success ever seemed to dull that particular barb.

If we win it, that stick goes away and that is what they fear.

Spot on.
And this is exactly why they fear the "unbearables". They've used that "never won the premier league" and the pretense that football started in 1992 for over 2 decades now. Its literally all they had on us. Now if it goes away, none of them would have anything to say. United fans would still have 20 times maybe for a little bit, but the rest will have nothing left. All the Gerrard slip song and all the bottling talks and all the parties when we didn't win would come to an end. We'd take away a beloved toy from the rest of the fans, all of them, and that, more than anything is vital. The day that happens, our presence alone will be unbearable because they'd all look like mugs by default.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #322 on: January 3, 2020, 07:28:47 AM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on December 31, 2019, 11:00:23 PM
I think part of the reason is that it's just so many of you. Maybe in England this isn't really a factor but in another countries you and United are in a league of their own in terms of support, and with that obviously more morons lol

Before the takeover and we became competetive, I would much rather Liverpool won over United. Which might be natural, but I think the vast majority preferred you over United, because they were on top, and their fans the loudest. Now with United in a identity-crisis, you are the team they would prefer to "fail" because it gives them more people to laugh at.

It might be "captain obvious" but I don't think it's a deep-fuelled hatred really

I agree with what you are saying, but since you are a City supporter, haven't you felt that City fans in general have been a lot more vitriolic of late on us. I understand some of it being the Koppaberg incident, but in general, there seems to be a push from city to incubate a rivalry of sorts, which City do not traditionally have apart from United. I live in the States and haven't really met a proper City fans to really know what their thoughts are, but going by social media and how City have been obsessed about us in the past couple of years, I get the feeling that they see commercial value in trying to create something here that doesn't really exist.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #323 on: January 3, 2020, 07:33:38 AM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on January  2, 2020, 12:22:01 PM
I don't think there's anything cynical about Klopp's style. We're physical and can be direct when necessary but 90% of the time we dominate the ball and are basically camped in the opposition half. What's changed over the past few seasons is how teams respond to us. At the start Klopp's counter-press was fairly novel in the league. Winning the ball back as soon as you've lost it was very successful at creating goals for us. But eventually teams wouldn't even attempt to win the ball back, we struggled to beat teams who would just hand us the ball and sit deep. We've just adapted to this. Counter-pressing is still there though, we scored a goal from opposition corner kick a few weeks ago.

What I suspect you're talking about is the players developing a more cynical streak probably, but then I'd hesitate to call it that. With Milner and Henderson, I do feel confident that our games will be 'managed' to maximise the chance we get 3 points. That's only natural when you go to a Champions League final and have your best player body slammed out of the game.

Agree with most of it, but the biggest change we've seen is control in our pressing and tempo. We were always dialed up to XI until the start of last season and it just wasn't feasible to keep those levels and recover for the next games in time. Now we do it in bursts during the game when its needed but we've gotten more composed with the ball. If anything, Klopp took away the unnecessary wildness from our game and added the ability to bare our teeth only when needed. That's helped in the longevity of our players and allowed us to deal with congested fixtures much better.
A term we hear almost every other week is that we never got out of 2nd gear, well, we've learned how to win games in 2nd gear and reserved the 3rd, 4th and 5th when we come against the really difficult games or when we have to turn a situation around. That is how we always expect to be able to score, no matter what the situation of the game is.
Online Aguero9320

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well…(extremely well)!
« Reply #324 on: January 3, 2020, 02:19:50 PM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January  3, 2020, 07:28:47 AM
I agree with what you are saying, but since you are a City supporter, haven't you felt that City fans in general have been a lot more vitriolic of late on us. I understand some of it being the Koppaberg incident, but in general, there seems to be a push from city to incubate a rivalry of sorts, which City do not traditionally have apart from United. I live in the States and haven't really met a proper City fans to really know what their thoughts are, but going by social media and how City have been obsessed about us in the past couple of years, I get the feeling that they see commercial value in trying to create something here that doesn't really exist.

Not sure if I see it that way. I think you put a dent in our most dominant season ever in 17/18, because I'm pretty sure we would have gone invincible if not for the game at anfield, and you ran over us and beat us in the CL when we really just wanted to bask in the glory lol. Then you followed us to the door last year, and now you seem to be heading for our records :no

I don't think there are any manufacturing of a rivalry for commercial reasons going on. Atleast I don't get that feeling. to be honest if its a rivalry there it feels more chosen by fans and circumstances, but if you want my opinion I don't consider it to be. I actually think its more to give United fans a taste of their own medicine, because when we got the funds and started to assemble good teams, they absolutely hated it. They always clinged to the rivalry between you guys and said that was the important one and we were irrelevant. And  I have no doubt they were sincere when especially the ones growing up with you guys dominant said that you still were a bigger rivalry, the kind of false arrogance that they didn't care about us at all was just pathetic, they despised the thought of us actually outperforming them and we rattled them from the fans down to Ferguson himself. Now karma struck and their day in the sun is over for now, so atleast for me it's more about sticking the knife in and say "your not relevant anymore, we and Liverpool are in a league of our own".

But I guess if you go online you will find a lot of vitrol. Twitter is basically made for it isn't it. BlueMoon though shouldn't be taken too seriously. The more balanced fans usually gets hounded out, or just stops going on there. Yes there is a insane amount of vitrol against you there. As it was for Chelsea when they won. As it will always be for United. The hatred on there is quite admirable if you don't take it too seriously. Its lacking in moderation compared to other forums imo. You should just see the toxicity on there aimed at other City fans not buying into the "the game is bent narrative".
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #325 on: January 3, 2020, 02:24:29 PM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January  3, 2020, 07:28:47 AM
I live in the States and haven't really met a proper City fans to really know what their thoughts are,
I'm sure you've met some City fans without knowing. Going by the Etihad crowds, they're blue and sort of seat-shaped.
Offline ...anything will do.

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #326 on: January 3, 2020, 03:32:00 PM »
I've totally re-assessed my outlook of ALL other football clubs and their supporters in the UK.

I live in Liverpool.

I support Liverpool.

I don't give a fuck about their claims of "unbearability" in the wake of any successes we enjoy.

Since when have we ever existed to be "borne" by rival fan-bases?

But they WILL fucking "bear" us because they'll have no choice in the matter.

The two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal (and belatedly, Leicester..) Fair enough if you think we're stealing pomp and glory from you as former "title-winning" sides.

The rest of you (all 14) can just get to fuck!!

We were never doing battle with you'se anyway, and the thing is, our spell in the PL "wilderness" was a circumstantial anomaly, but all the while, you'se have all had the chance to go and win the fucker yourselves over the years instead of pointing the finger at us, but you'se didn't did you?

So can you not see why your inability to "bear" us doesn't matter to us one jot?

Being "borne" by supporters of the many also-ran clubs in the PL who never ever mount any serious title challenges themselves is not something we really give a fuck about here in the City of Liverpool.

So if you're a supporter of any of those 14 clubs, you need to go and get yourself a new "narrative" when it comes to LFC, because you and your clubs are nothing to us, and your inability to "bear" us is 100% your own self-deluding problem....which we honestly couldn't give any less of a fuck about than we already do!!

 ;)

 
Online Asam

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #327 on: January 3, 2020, 04:37:08 PM »

I think supporters of other clubs see Liverpool fans as being different, our affinity to our team is unique, we go to the game to support our side not denigrate others

So people think we are somehow less genuine or think of ourselves as being above them, our shit dont stink

Other points mentioned are valid:

If we do win the league, it will be down to the club having done a brilliant job and there is jealousy in that our competitors need a sugar daddy or sugar state to buy them success, Leicester City winning was a once in a lifetime miracle and most supporters can let their emotional side appreciate an under dog winning because it will only ever happen once, Liverpool winning under Klopp could be the start of a new era / dynasty and rival fans dont want that, its easier accepting an oligarchs plaything
Offline sinnermichael

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #328 on: January 3, 2020, 05:58:58 PM »
Bad for football apparently.  ::)

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney
Offline Red Berry

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #329 on: January 3, 2020, 07:05:23 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  3, 2020, 05:58:58 PM
Bad for football apparently.  ::)

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney

"Super club wages"?  Last I checked we weren't paying our goalie £400k a week and none of our players has a half billion buyout clause.
Offline kennedy81

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #330 on: January 3, 2020, 07:24:29 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on January  3, 2020, 05:58:58 PM
Bad for football apparently.  ::)

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney
Delaney is usually on the ball, but this piece is all over the shop. He seems to making the point that wealth is making the game less predictable. I'm not sure what exactly the concern is?
Using a team that hasn't won the league for 30 years to make his point, doesn't help.
Offline irc65

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #331 on: January 3, 2020, 08:06:33 PM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January  3, 2020, 07:24:26 AM
Spot on.
And this is exactly why they fear the "unbearables". They've used that "never won the premier league" and the pretense that football started in 1992 for over 2 decades now. Its literally all they had on us. Now if it goes away, none of them would have anything to say. United fans would still have 20 times maybe for a little bit, but the rest will have nothing left. All the Gerrard slip song and all the bottling talks and all the parties when we didn't win would come to an end. We'd take away a beloved toy from the rest of the fans, all of them, and that, more than anything is vital. The day that happens, our presence alone will be unbearable because they'd all look like mugs by default.
Those are all good points but I think there's a bit more to it than just football. The city of Liverpool has been vilified in the right wing media since the 80s when Thatcher was trying to manage the city's decline. This vilification reached its peak in the period following Hillsborough and supporters of many other clubs have continued to buy into this narrative.  No doubt some of them have found it frustrating that Liverpool (the city and the football club) have consistently pushed back against this narrative, and rightly views itself as different to the rest of England.

It was nice last night that Sheffield didn't revert to the usual 'feed the scousers/sign on' type bollocks. However,  it seems to me that as a whole this type of behaviour, which gets passed off as banter but which is actually extremely insidious, seems to have become more prevalent among visiting supporters over the last year or so at a time when other parts of the country have moved further to the right politically.

It's almost like, as the football team is clearly brilliant and hopefully about to win the league for the first time in the 80s, supporters of other clubs are reverting back to the same poverty-shaming themes to mock the 'unbearable' scousers they used in the 80s because that's all they've got left. 

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Offline Red Berry

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #332 on: January 3, 2020, 08:19:27 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on January  3, 2020, 08:06:33 PM
Those are all good points but I think there's a bit more to it than just football. The city of Liverpool has been vilified in the right wing media since the 80s when Thatcher was trying to manage the city's decline. This vilification reached its peak in the period following Hillsborough and supporters of many other clubs have continued to buy into this narrative.  No doubt some of them have found it frustrating that Liverpool (the city and the football club) have consistently pushed back against this narrative, and rightly views itself as different to the rest of England.

It was nice last night that Sheffield didn't revert to the usual 'feed the scousers/sign on' type bollocks. However,  it seems to me that as a whole this type of behaviour, which gets passed off as banter but which is actually extremely insidious, seems to have become more prevalent among visiting supporters over the last year or so at a time when other parts of the country have moved further to the right politically.

It's almost like, as the football team is clearly brilliant and hopefully about to win the league for the first time in the 80s, supporters of other clubs are reverting back to the same poverty-shaming themes to mock the 'unbearable' scousers they used in the 80s because that's all they've got left. 

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

I don't think they ever really departed from those scenes.  "Feed the Scousers" and "sign on" have been stock taunts for a long time now.
Offline irc65

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #333 on: January 3, 2020, 09:07:06 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on January  3, 2020, 08:19:27 PM
I don't think they ever really departed from those scenes.  "Feed the Scousers" and "sign on" have been stock taunts for a long time now.
Yeah, I know but it seems to me that virtually all visiting supporters do it now, whereas back in the 80s it was mainly the London clubs I think.   

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Offline KirkVanHouten

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #334 on: January 3, 2020, 09:26:53 PM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on January  3, 2020, 02:40:44 AM
Good post. In your opinion, how do you see any team damaging you? This is what annoys me the most atm. You just seem so balanced in all departments. Every time we have won the league, our primary tactics have been found out the season after. I guess its pretty usual, and even more of a reason to how hard back-to-back titles are than just motivation and the cyclical nature of football. Every team is looking to beat you. Under Mancini they took advantage over our width being non-existant, and packing the middle. Under Pellegrini they did similiar, but they sat even deeper and we were much easier to score against because teams run circles around our offside trap, truly one of the most naive managers in a top club ever was our Pelle. Guardiola they usually park the whole team in their own box, and match our wingers and now they have finally found a safe and tested way to score, with Laporte out, and no pace in defence, a fast long ball to a pacy striker is cryptonite for us.

But you guys I have no idea, as we already have touched upon you are so balanced. Defensively sound, creativity from the fullbacks. If that fails your relations between your forwards can break down every defence. Surely taking out your fullbacks and matching your formidable trio with 3 centre backs with midfielders blocking the passing lanes, ala what United did is the best way to go. But your midfield, while not being world-class in the creativity-department, is very underrated imo. Especially Wijnaldum breaking into the box, and Fabinho's deep passing. Keita seems able to give you something with dribbling at speed at a established defence as well, but he hasn't got quite going yet if i'm not mistaken.

How do you even upgrade on this team? The norm has been that a title-winner should always sign someone to keep the starting eleven fresh, but you seem to have stumbled upon such a balanced team, I'm not sure where you can upgrade because your greatest strenght seem to be how on the same wavelenght you are. A new CB to play with Van Djik, or atleast replace Lovren/put pressure on Gomez? A Eriksen type of midfielder?

For the United game we were without Salah but I guess you can't expect to have everyone fit for those games. They essentially used their wingers to prevent our fullbacks going too far forward. Given our fullbacks are our main creative outlet this sounds like it would be a good way to hurt us. But the problem with this is it means you have to leave your wingers up the pitch leaving the midfield to cover all that space behind the attacking line. If our midfield isn't at it this possibly works like it did for United. But even then they scraped a draw from us by sitting unbelievably deep and letting us have the ball at home, I can't imagine City would ever play like that. Possibly counter pressing us selectively could be effective i.e. when the ball is with a player who tries to run with the ball e.g. Ox or Keita. But they're both not fit at present.

Ironically the thing we lack is long-range scoring ability from midfield. If we had a prime Steven Gerrard sitting on the right of our midfield 3 I think that would improve us. But I guess players like that aren't exactly easy to find. I think Oxlade-Chamberlain offers that distance shooting when fit and in form.

Offline Red Berry

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #335 on: January 3, 2020, 09:28:16 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on January  3, 2020, 09:07:06 PM
Yeah, I know but it seems to me that virtually all visiting supporters do it now, whereas back in the 80s it was mainly the London clubs I think.   

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Agree with you there.  Seems to be a staple of the Toon Army's repertoire these days.
Offline irc65

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #336 on: January 3, 2020, 09:47:03 PM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on January  3, 2020, 09:26:53 PM
For the United game we were without Salah but I guess you can't expect to have everyone fit for those games. They essentially used their wingers to prevent our fullbacks going too far forward. Given our fullbacks are our main creative outlet this sounds like it would be a good way to hurt us. But the problem with this is it means you have to leave your wingers up the pitch leaving the midfield to cover all that space behind the attacking line. If our midfield isn't at it this possibly works like it did for United. But even then they scraped a draw from us by sitting unbelievably deep and letting us have the ball at home, I can't imagine City would ever play like that. Possibly counter pressing us selectively could be effective i.e. when the ball is with a player who tries to run with the ball e.g. Ox or Keita. But they're both not fit at present.

Ironically the thing we lack is long-range scoring ability from midfield. If we had a prime Steven Gerrard sitting on the right of our midfield 3 I think that would improve us. But I guess players like that aren't exactly easy to find. I think Oxlade-Chamberlain offers that distance shooting when fit and in form.
Henderson's been outstanding for ages now, but my one criticism is that he doesn't get enough goals generally and  from outside the box in particular. He clearly strikes the ball very well and has proved in the past that he has an excellent shot on him (e.g. his goal at Chelsea a few years ago and the shot the keeper saved in the CWC final). However, he very rarely shoots. Maybe it's a confidence thing. Who knows? Fabinho's goal against Man City is another example of a midfield player breaking the lines and shooting from distance.  I guess though when you're faced with 2 well organised banks of 4, as we often are, there just isn't the time or space to get a shot off.

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Offline JC the Messiah

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well…(extremely well)!
« Reply #337 on: January 3, 2020, 11:26:33 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on January  3, 2020, 09:47:03 PM
Henderson's been outstanding for ages now, but my one criticism is that he doesn't get enough goals generally and  from outside the box in particular. He clearly strikes the ball very well and has proved in the past that he has an excellent shot on him (e.g. his goal at Chelsea a few years ago and the shot the keeper saved in the CWC final). However, he very rarely shoots. Maybe it's a confidence thing. Who knows? Fabinho's goal against Man City is another example of a midfield player breaking the lines and shooting from distance.  I guess though when you're faced with 2 well organised banks of 4, as we often are, there just isn't the time or space to get a shot off.

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk



They don't need to shoot more if they're part of a winning side that has lost one game in 12 months in the PL, whilst making back to back CL finals, winning it last season along with the World Club Championship this season, and is currently on course to lift the league title with a record points haul.

Maybe their role is to get the most out of the other players, rather than take speculative shots from distance more often?
Offline na fir dearg

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #338 on: January 4, 2020, 03:48:24 AM »
Online Aguero9320

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well…(extremely well)!
« Reply #339 on: January 4, 2020, 03:57:50 AM »
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on January  3, 2020, 09:26:53 PM

Ironically the thing we lack is long-range scoring ability from midfield. If we had a prime Steven Gerrard sitting on the right of our midfield 3 I think that would improve us. But I guess players like that aren't exactly easy to find. I think Oxlade-Chamberlain offers that distance shooting when fit and in form.

I guess the closest thing to Gerrard in modern football is our number 17 ;D

Interesting to read your thoughts. And I agree we won't play like that against you, and to be honest I feel reasonably confident that on a good day we are one of the few(maybe the only team) that can overpower you. I'm more interested in how the lesser teams will set-up to try and steal points of you. You have a ridiculous amount of strings attached to your bow. Hopefully you start to have bad days soon, and hopefully you will struggle more next season, but you truly are a formidable team
Offline JCB

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #340 on: January 17, 2020, 02:10:36 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/american-football/51149891

Loving the bitterness here, especially from the city fan who somehow manages to look like G. Neville, Gareth from the Office and Shaggy all at once.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #341 on: January 17, 2020, 02:40:57 PM »
Quote from: JCB on January 17, 2020, 02:10:36 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/american-football/51149891

Loving the bitterness here, especially from the city fan who somehow manages to look like G. Neville, Gareth from the Office and Shaggy all at once.



Ha ha, that's great. Poor old Harlan, the Man City fan, looks to have PTSD......What's it going to be like after it happens?

Like the Man U bloke though. He has an ironic sense of his own desperation.

Lovely stuff. Thanks for posting.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #342 on: January 17, 2020, 02:54:54 PM »
Quote from: JCB on January 17, 2020, 02:10:36 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/american-football/51149891

Loving the bitterness here, especially from the city fan who somehow manages to look like G. Neville, Gareth from the Office and Shaggy all at once.
:lmao
Offline Hunts Cross

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #343 on: January 18, 2020, 03:05:58 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on January  3, 2020, 08:19:27 PM
I don't think they ever really departed from those scenes.  "Feed the Scousers" and "sign on" have been stock taunts for a long time now.
I find it astounding to hear this sung by supporters from cities that suffered at least as much unemployment and deprivation as Liverpool, like Wolverhampton and Burnley.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #344 on: January 18, 2020, 04:12:27 PM »
im going full drumpf mode now

how much are the reds paying for VAR, the refs, Palace, benteke,FIFA,FA,AFCON,UN and (insert any other absurd reason)?

Offline liverbloke

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #345 on: January 18, 2020, 04:21:26 PM »
Quote from: Hunts Cross on January 18, 2020, 03:05:58 PM
I find it astounding to hear this sung by supporters from cities that suffered at least as much unemployment and deprivation as Liverpool, like Wolverhampton and Burnley.

Yeh mate but you're talking nationally whereas with footy clubs it's a local affair so local rivalry.

We all still hate the Tories though.

Offline Red Berry

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #346 on: January 18, 2020, 11:33:45 PM »
Quote from: Hunts Cross on January 18, 2020, 03:05:58 PM
I find it astounding to hear this sung by supporters from cities that suffered at least as much unemployment and deprivation as Liverpool, like Wolverhampton and Burnley.

They don't care.  They don't see it.  All they have is hate of us and all they want to do is hurt us anyway they can.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #347 on: Today at 12:32:51 PM »
The last straw for the desperate rivals is:

"Well, yeah, this side might be winning but they're not blowing teams away"

We've gotten to straw clutching territory...
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #348 on: Today at 01:49:43 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:32:51 PM
The last straw for the desperate rivals is:

"Well, yeah, this side might be winning but they're not blowing teams away"

We've gotten to straw clutching territory...

I'm still hearing the " it's not because you're good, you're not, it's because every other team is rubbish, weakest PL ever" line
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #349 on: Today at 01:53:32 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:49:43 PM
I'm still hearing the " it's not because you're good, you're not, it's because every other team is rubbish, weakest PL ever" line

And that argument translates to European competitions as well, what with crap PL teams making up both of last year's finals and all PL teams getting out of their groups to the knock out stages this year.

At least Everton had the decency to fail to reach the knock out stage of the EL.
