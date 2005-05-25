I've totally re-assessed my outlook of ALL other football clubs and their supporters in the UK.
I live in Liverpool.
I support Liverpool.
I don't give a fuck about their claims of "unbearability" in the wake of any successes we enjoy.
Since when have we ever existed to be "borne" by rival fan-bases?
But they WILL fucking "bear" us because they'll have no choice in the matter.
The two Manchester clubs, Chelsea, Arsenal (and belatedly, Leicester..) Fair enough if you think we're stealing pomp and glory from you as former "title-winning" sides.
The rest of you (all 14) can just get to fuck!!
We were never doing battle with you'se anyway, and the thing is, our spell in the PL "wilderness" was a circumstantial anomaly, but all the while, you'se have all had the chance to go and win the fucker yourselves over the years instead of pointing the finger at us, but you'se didn't did you?
So can you not see why your inability to "bear" us doesn't matter to us one jot?
Being "borne" by supporters of the many also-ran
clubs in the PL who never ever mount any serious title challenges themselves is not something we really give a fuck about here in the City of Liverpool.
So if you're a supporter of any of those 14 clubs, you need to go and get yourself a new "narrative" when it comes to LFC, because you and your clubs are nothing to us, and your inability to "bear" us is 100% your own self-deluding problem....which we honestly couldn't give any less of a fuck about than we already do!!