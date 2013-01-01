Sorry, I don't see any similarity.
Fair enough mate, wasn't meant as a comparision to be put too much thougt into. Personally, from a outside perspective I think Klopp has developed a cynicism in his style, a trait he shares more with a Mourinho type of manager than a Pep one.
Whereas in his Dortmund days he felt more, and i'm not english so struggling to find the right word, but "adventurous" if that makes sense. Wanting to play his own football, at whatever cost, I think he has moved away from that a bit. Not entirely, but enough to do what's best for the bigger picture.
He certainly has a pragmatic edge I would rate over Pep at this moment. I do think it does exist in Pep's management as well, but as you say, I think he finds it harder to move away from his principles.
Hopefully they both continue to give us a great sporting rivalry, with unrivalled competetive matches in the future.