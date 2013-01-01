« previous next »
Author Topic: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!  (Read 22719 times)

The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:50:47 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:51:10 PM
I once thought I'd heard someone call you a plant Richie?
 :-X
Been called worse mate.  ;)
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:39:08 PM »
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on Today at 03:50:47 PM
Been called worse mate.  ;)

HeHe!! Couldn't resist that one mate.
 ;D ;D

Hope you've had a good one, maybe this will be our season eh? Luckily us older un's have seen the team win the league but I've just realised it hasn't happened since I've been on RAWK (9 years) and there are now alot of our fans who've never seen it, so it would be nice for them if it happens.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:57:56 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:24:24 AM
Thats a commuter suburb of London.

It's actually not, it's a historical county now made up of East and West Sussex.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #283 on: Today at 04:58:59 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:39:36 AM
Well this table has City in their rightful place at the top of the table;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/50822875

The problem is that the stats are far too simplistic. The major reason City are ahead on xG is what happens when they get ahead in games. They look to rub the opposition's nose in it and play for the full 90 minutes. Liverpool on the other hand do just enough. Three points is three points, so we close the game down conserve energy and then go again in the next game.

Our xG would be far higher if we looked to take advantage of tired beaten sides the way City do. We don't play for the full 90 minutes unless we have to and if we have to then we are utterly ruthless at the end of games. There are other reasons. The major one is how both teams compare defensively to xG we have conceded 3 goals less than xG suggests we should and City have conceded two more.

That is entirely predictable because our defence is clearly way above average and there's is clearly below what it should be.

Another reason for me is that we are extremely efficient at creating the type of chances our players are good at taking. xG is all about the expected chance of scoring from each position. We have two pacey forwards who thrive on breaking the line and getting in one on one with the keeper, we are extremely good at producing those kind of chances for our players.

The other key area is our delivery from out wide. xG tells you where the player receiving the ball is when he attempts to score. What it doesn't do is take into account the quality of the delivery. A whipped in driven cross from Trent gives you a far better chance of scoring than a soft floated cross.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #284 on: Today at 05:26:46 PM »
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on Today at 01:18:55 PM
^^^ That City fan's gotta be a plant.

No away fan's ever that nice.  ;)

Especially a title rival( in the loosest of terms)  ;D
First time Aguero's made a mark at Liverpool... ;)
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #285 on: Today at 05:33:10 PM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 03:37:34 PM
Normally, no not at all. However, weirdly that was exactly what he did Friday against Wolves. After the red card, he put a third centreback on, and we completely surrendered position to defend our own box almost for 45 minutes. He also subbed off De Bruyne who was at that point our only hope at winning the ball back high. Needless to say it backfired, and it wasn't ordinary events leading up to the changes but it definitely shows that he would be willing to lend the ball away if he thought that was the right thing to do.

Agree on your other points. Klopp seems to have turned into a manager completely liberated from the chains of a so called "philosophy", and is constantly trying to do exploit his best chances at winning. I respect that very much. Probably won't be very popular on here, but it's a bit peak Mourinho-esque imo

Sorry, I don't see any similarity.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #286 on: Today at 05:54:18 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 05:33:10 PM
Sorry, I don't see any similarity.

Fair enough mate, wasn't meant as a comparision to be put too much thougt into. Personally, from a outside perspective I think Klopp has developed a cynicism in his style, a trait he shares more with a Mourinho type of manager than a Pep one.

Whereas in his Dortmund days he felt more, and i'm not english so struggling to find the right word, but "adventurous" if that makes sense. Wanting to play his own football, at whatever cost, I think he has moved away from that a bit. Not entirely, but enough to do what's best for the bigger picture.

He certainly has a pragmatic edge I would rate over Pep at this moment. I do think it does exist in Pep's management as well, but as you say, I think he finds it harder to move away from his principles.

Hopefully they both continue to give us a great sporting rivalry, with unrivalled competetive matches in the future.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #287 on: Today at 05:54:47 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:52:34 AM
Well summed up.

Some thin skinned posters in here seem to spend hours analysing the utter shite pundits spout rather than enjoying our domination.

I am outraged!















 ;D
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #288 on: Today at 05:58:43 PM »
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 05:54:18 PM


Klopp has a Plan B as do most top coaches. Pep knows only one way to play and it works 99% of the time but on the occasions it doesn't, he's fucked. He doesn't know what to do.  :D ;D
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #289 on: Today at 06:03:57 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:58:43 PM
Klopp has a Plan B as do most top coaches. Pep knows only one way to play and it works 99% of the time but on the occasions it doesn't, he's fucked. He doesn't know what to do.  :D ;D

In seasons 1.5 Klopp was regularly accused of no plan B.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:05:43 PM »
The fuckers obviously never saw his Dortmund play. Yes there was "heavy metal" but the man could pop out some RnB to you know.  :D ;D
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:06:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:58:43 PM
Klopp has a Plan B as do most top coaches. Pep knows only one way to play and it works 99% of the time but on the occasions it doesn't, he's fucked. He doesn't know what to do.  :D ;D

I actually do agree to an extent. I mean, he does have several plans for breaking a defence down, In my opinion I don't see anyone with as many well drilled patterns to create chances as a Pep team. It's like out of a playbook from the NFL.

But he has one way to set up a defence though. Defenders high winning the ball back as quickly as possible, the rest running their socks off to win it back if they lose the ball in attack. If they fail to win it back, they try to get their whole team back in shape, but as we all know the ball moves quicker than any man. Pep teams have been very suspect to quick transitions his whole career, and I agree, it's something he seems to sacrifice for the sake of playing his own football. Which can be damaging, as we definitely have been punished by it

Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:05:43 PM
The fuckers obviously never saw his Dortmund play. Yes there was "heavy metal" but the man could pop out some RnB to you know.  :D ;D

I didn't see them as much as I liked too outside of the CL. Absolutely destroyed us at the Etihad in the most one-sided score draw I have ever seen though
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #292 on: Today at 06:27:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:05:43 PM
The fuckers obviously never saw his Dortmund play. Yes there was "heavy metal" but the man could pop out some RnB to you know.  :D ;D

Occasionally some Jazz as well too. Niccceee!!

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MsQYzpOHpik" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MsQYzpOHpik</a>
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #293 on: Today at 09:24:07 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:35:45 PM
You forget, nobody gives a shit if City win a title - especially if it stops us winning it. Never underestimate the amount of hate festering amongst the fans of premier league clubs for all things Liverpool.

For clubs that are not our traditional rivals I actually don't think that there is much hate at all. Mostly I think the reason they hate the idea of us as champions, is simply that that one stick they can beat the fans with, the one thing they have been able to use for so long to silence Liverpool fans is that the club has never won the Prem. No amount of cup success ever seemed to dull that particular barb.

If we win it, that stick goes away and that is what they fear.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #294 on: Today at 10:00:16 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:24:07 PM
For clubs that are not our traditional rivals I actually don't think that there is much hate at all. Mostly I think the reason they hate the idea of us as champions, is simply that that one stick they can beat the fans with, the one thing they have been able to use for so long to silence Liverpool fans is that the club has never won the Prem. No amount of cup success ever seemed to dull that particular barb.

If we win it, that stick goes away and that is what they fear.
Spot on.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:37:57 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:24:07 PM
For clubs that are not our traditional rivals I actually don't think that there is much hate at all. Mostly I think the reason they hate the idea of us as champions, is simply that that one stick they can beat the fans with, the one thing they have been able to use for so long to silence Liverpool fans is that the club has never won the Prem. No amount of cup success ever seemed to dull that particular barb.

If we win it, that stick goes away and that is what they fear.

I don't see it that way.  Maybe it's my time here on RAWK, where we tend to share only the darkest opinions of the opposition, but there seems to be such unbridled hatred of LFC from clubs that have no real reason to despise us.  I honestly think it's a Premier League Era thing.  And certainly plenty of pundits have no shortage of scorn for us.

When you've got the likes of Wolves claiming that we're "rivals" you have to ask yourself wtf is going on.
