As the league that provided both CL finalists in 2019, both Europa League finalists, and with 4 qualified teams for the knockout stages (only mateched by German teams) it is clear that this is the weakest league in years.



Havent you heard? They are all giving up football now because it is all so shit. Actually heard an Evertonian say that. Apparently football now (since we won big ears) is so shite that it is not worth watching.That tells us all what we need to know. Even Barca are shite now because despite all those world class players they couldnt beat Liverpool.However, another blue I know who loves his football says that only Liverpool and to a lesser extent City, are worth watching because they are the only ones who actually try to go forward, instead of passing it sideways and then losing it.Thats the issue. Teams look and compare their own teams to us and think they should somehow be playing like Liverpool, and because they dont, they throw their toys out of the pram on social media.