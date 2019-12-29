« previous next »
The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Quote from: Perham on December 29, 2019, 02:53:13 PM
I can't believe that people are coming out with that. I actually think that this is the strongest league we've had in my life in terms of the quality of each team. For example, teams like wolves, Leicester and Sheffield united are competing at the top of the league with what was the "top 6" teams. There's quality across the league and the idea that it's a weak league is bullshit which seems to have been created just to make Liverpool's team seem less impressive.

It's typical big six arrogance of these fans.  Sheffield, Wolves, Leicester etc aren't there because they're good, they're there because Arsenal, Man United, Spurs etc are shit.  As if only the big six clubs can be good.

For years United walked the league without any real challengers - the occasional opponent who would threaten for a couple of seasons then drift off.  Ferguson buggered off as soon as he realised City could and would stomp all over them.  He saw where it was going. 
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 06:30:23 PM
I don't normally listen but I was cooking and I needed something, a Wolves supporter (I think) on 606 last night said "Liverpool will be champions 'cause they're the only ones in the league who can defend properly".  Never a truer word said.

I was listening to that on the way back from the game last night.. think it was an arsenal fan?

But as you say never a truer word said
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 03:23:54 PM
I think you just need to calm down. Pundits need something to say to fill airtime. And they like to present a gloss of fairness. And it's not as if there's much to factually criticise about our excellent all-round play.

I'm sure Souness would love to run round the room fist-pumping and yelling ''Get in you fucking reds, you beauties, unstoppable!'' or something, but he elects to keep his job instead by finding something balancing to say.

Lawro's just a miserable weirdo who lives in a world of his own. There really is no reason to get riled up about any of this or start conspiracy-theorising.

Lawro's been a bitter tw@t for years.  Souness tows the line but he does at least stick up for us every now and again.

It's no surprise the binned off Hansen, who actually knew what the fuck he was talking about and was both knowledgeable and impartial - nowhere near controversial enough for the modern click bait style media. 
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:26:23 PM
Will I care if no one claims to rate us despite losing 1 game in a season and a half of league football? Will I fuck.

Fully agree... For me it makes each league victory all the more sweeter.

And, as for lifting the premiership trophy... Well, on of my work colleagues is a bitter and he went the cinema when we played Spurs in the CL final so he couldn't witness the celebrations. He is looking for a country to go to that does not have TV if (or rather 'when') we win the PL..!

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Quote from: RubenScouse on Yesterday at 07:23:55 PM
Fully agree... For me it makes each league victory all the more sweeter.

And, as for lifting the premiership trophy... Well, on of my work colleagues is a bitter and he went the cinema when we played Spurs in the CL final so he couldn't witness the celebrations. He is looking for a country to go to that does not have TV if (or rather 'when') we win the PL..!

What will he do the following week when we retain the CL?  And will he be stuck back in Liverpool for the parade?  He might have to book a long holiday. ;D
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
It's as though VAR is only here for a season, what will they all do next season, and the one after, etc, how long do they claim a team has won due to VAR before they have to accept that that's just the way things are now and perhaps it's doing its job?!

If we were to act like City fans we could easily keep saying that City only won the league in 13/14 and last season due to inept officials and no VAR as both seasons we had a massive decision go against us that would have put us top. I don't remember the outcry then that City's titles were #tainted and needed an asterisk, funnily enough.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on Yesterday at 10:12:15 PM
It's as though VAR is only here for a season, what will they all do next season, and the one after, etc, how long do they claim a team has won due to VAR before they have to accept that that's just the way things are now and perhaps it's doing its job?!

If we were to act like City fans we could easily keep saying that City only won the league in 13/14 and last season due to inept officials and no VAR as both seasons we had a massive decision go against us that would have put us top. I don't remember the outcry then that City's titles were #tainted and needed an asterisk, funnily enough.

You forget, nobody gives a shit if City win a title - especially if it stops us winning it. Never underestimate the amount of hate festering amongst the fans of premier league clubs for all things Liverpool.

If we complain, we're just one club looking bitter. If they all complain it strengthens their shared delusion.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
The fume levels would put China to shame...back on our perch lads..long may it last.
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 06:21:09 PM
I'm quite calm on a minute-by-minute basis actually, I just hate it when obvious bias (which is absolutely expected from opposition fans, and I have no issue about) is trotted out by mainstream media who *should* have some moral (or legal in the case of the BBC) obligation to remain impartial.  The fact that it's ex-reds driving the narrative makes it all the more antagonising.

And no, I don't think it makes better TV for Souness, Lawro, or 50% of the pundits to keep fuelling the narrative. Good TV occurs when you have opposing ideas meeting head-on. What would have made great TV is if during the post-match interview with Esperito Santo, Souness had said something like,

"Wait, can I have a quick word with Nuno?

"Yes, great. Nuno, you're clearly upset with VAR, which of the 2 major incidents did VAR get wrong today?"

Nuno looks lost as his eyes search around the room for answers.

"You said the match is being reffed by people not in the stadium, connected to the game, the atmosphere in the ground - if the VAR refs were in the ground, would it have hit Lallana's arm? Would it have changed whether XXXX was offside?"

Nuno shuffles uncomfortably. The studio goes eerily silent.

"So what you're suggesting is that incorrect decisions by match officials should not be overturned by technology that shows them to be incorrect?"

Nuno mumbles something unintelligible...

"Or do you only dislike VAR when it corrects incorrect decisions that benefit your team? Or you think it is ok for Liverpool to get persistently fucked by Manc refs? Which is it? Are you delusional, idiotic, or just a cheating biggot?

I reckon that'd make a great bit of TV - someone calling out the morons and their idiotic opinions for what they are.



On a side note, I once watched the Daily Politics show on BBC, they had the Times Tory Homophobic Racist guy on discussing about a University that had withdrawn a speaker because the Student's Union found out they were a racist and/or homophobic biggot and campaigned for them to take away their platform for them to preach their hate. Over the course of the interview both the BBC guy and Times guy said that the University involved were suppressing the freedom of speech. We live in a country where 2 journalists for two of the most prominent purveyors of news in the country have literally no idea what the concept of 'freedom of speech' means. Yes morons can say whatever they want (more or less), it doesn't mean they have to be given a platform, it doesn't mean that people won't be offended by what they say, and it doesn't mean taking away that platform has anything to do with withdrawing freedom of speech.

Knob heads need to start being called out on their bullshit. We live in a world run by complete arseholes who happen to be the best at spewing divisive bullshit and shutting down debate on what utter tossers they are. Our country's just been fucked by it. And I am completely calm when not thinking about it  ;D

Totally agree. The failure of journalists and pundits across all walks of life to point out the hypocrisy offends common decency and reality. They have become tools feeding a narrative with an ulterior agenda instead of seeking the truth. I am a proponent of VAR only because I knew it would expose both the subconscious bias of a ref ( Taylor eager to see a handball that didnt exist) or at the very least- their incompetence. We call for refs to be put on the spot. Perhaps managers need to be called up on their hypocrisy first and in that way quell any fuming narrative of his own supporters. Unfortunately this simply isnt going to happen.
