It's as though VAR is only here for a season, what will they all do next season, and the one after, etc, how long do they claim a team has won due to VAR before they have to accept that that's just the way things are now and perhaps it's doing its job?!



If we were to act like City fans we could easily keep saying that City only won the league in 13/14 and last season due to inept officials and no VAR as both seasons we had a massive decision go against us that would have put us top. I don't remember the outcry then that City's titles were #tainted and needed an asterisk, funnily enough.

