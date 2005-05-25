Quote

"What the referee might not see is how high up his arm is. Personally, I think Adam Lallana moved his hand towards it. If you were a Wolves player you would be peeved. I have sympathy for them. The referees should be looking at the screens to view these incidents."



What?



It doesn't matter if he moves his hand towards it if it doesn't actually hit his arm right you dick 'ed

The fucking "luck" narrative can fuck off.



Souness literally just said we were lucky in 2 decisions and "inches either way".



So, let me get this straight, if a player scores or assists with part of his body that is "inches" from his arm, but *crucially* not his arm, then he is "lucky" if it is allowed?



Can someone explain this to me. I must be thick.

I made 2 posts yesterday, they were:And both of these are coming from our own ex-players!I mean seriously, even our own are saying we were lucky Mane's goal was given because it didn't hit Lallana's arm - but it was close. What the actual fuck!I get the shouts about the way VAR is checking for offside at a general level, but the PL has had how many of those calls? We've benefitted from 1? And got buggered by it once as well (Firmino vs Villa), so why is it now suddenly a huge problem that needs to be solved. Notice as well, that they chose to have that discussion on MOTD after the Liverpool-Wolves match, whereas it would have made a lot more sense to have it after both ours and Man Citys highlights had been shown, as both games were affected. Yet, for some reason the Sheff Utd "goal" barely got a mention. Funny that. Biased twats.