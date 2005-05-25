« previous next »
Author Topic: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!  (Read 18740 times)

Offline SerbianScouser

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #200 on: December 22, 2019, 01:34:27 PM »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on December 22, 2019, 01:22:33 PM
I don't ever want this chapter of my life to end. Every day is a gift.
This bliss is guaranteed for another 4 years...hopefully Jurgen will stay beyond that.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #201 on: December 22, 2019, 01:38:52 PM »
Jurgen's staying to build a dynasty (sure he's used that word himself before)

New training ground is a big part of it. cBy the time he leaves we will have such an elite setup, nobody coming in willl be able to dismantle it. The club is rebuilding in every way - data use and presentation, training, scouting, tactics, spirit, all gone up a level.

I have faith he will leave the club better than he found it, from top to bottom - we're over the hurdle now. The dark ages are past.

And the next four years are going to be astonishing  8)

One word for it. Destiny.
Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #202 on: December 22, 2019, 01:42:28 PM »
It's great that other fans refuse to give us any credit for our recent achievements and spout shite like our form is unsustainable or ridicule us for being Champions of all known continents but not our own League.

Suck it up motherfuckers, we're not going anywhere other than to more finals and trophy presentations

Offline jingllebellc jingllebellc

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #203 on: December 22, 2019, 02:18:06 PM »
A bit like Sky, not a peep out of any of them, not even Souness. Pathetic but funny at the same time. We ain't going away guys you know that?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline driftinwest

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #204 on: December 22, 2019, 03:31:53 PM »
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on December 22, 2019, 01:42:28 PM
It's great that other fans refuse to give us any credit for our recent achievements and spout shite like our form is unsustainable or ridicule us for being Champions of all known continents but not our own League.

Suck it up motherfuckers, we're not going anywhere other than to more finals and trophy presentations

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


Seen a few of those quotes myself unbelievable how jealous and bitter some fans can be, but the internet brings out the best don't it. I saw a few tweets from West Ham fans saying we should have played our kids against them yesterday!  Just because we handed Villa the game last week they where saying we demeaned the completion and should have done the same for the scheduled game against them.  Shout like fuck for the national team but a club side in a world cup can do one, fuckwits the lot of them.
Offline stjohns

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #205 on: December 22, 2019, 03:46:43 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 22, 2019, 02:18:06 PM
A bit like Sky, not a peep out of any of them, not even Souness. Pathetic but funny at the same time. We ain't going away guys you know that?

Similarly, a nice piece by Johnathan Northcroft in the times tucked away on a half page after a spread on the prem almost as if its foreign stuff they dont need to concern themselves with.
Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #206 on: December 22, 2019, 03:55:31 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 22, 2019, 02:18:06 PM
A bit like Sky, not a peep out of any of them, not even Souness. Pathetic but funny at the same time. We ain't going away guys you know that?
Sky tend to do that for any sport that they don't have rights to Jill.  It doesn't exist if their grubby little mitts aren't splattered all over it.

Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #207 on: December 22, 2019, 04:01:17 PM »
Quote from: driftinwest on December 22, 2019, 03:31:53 PM
Seen a few of those quotes myself unbelievable how jealous and bitter some fans can be, but the internet brings out the best don't it. I saw a few tweets from West Ham fans saying we should have played our kids against them yesterday!  Just because we handed Villa the game last week they where saying we demeaned the completion and should have done the same for the scheduled game against them.  Shout like fuck for the national team but a club side in a world cup can do one, fuckwits the lot of them.
What was Jurgen said in his presser?

The Brazilians were sent to win it, we were told to stay in England and play in the Caribou Cup.

It's typical little Englander attitude similar to how the FA never wanted English club teams playing in European competitions back in the day.

Offline Fitzy.

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 02:43:52 PM »
Have you heard the latest reason we're top: weakest league in years (ever!).
Online Perham

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 02:53:13 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:43:52 PM
Have you heard the latest reason we're top: weakest league in years (ever!).
I can't believe that people are coming out with that. I actually think that this is the strongest league we've had in my life in terms of the quality of each team. For example, teams like wolves, leicester and Sheffield united are competing at the top of the league with what wasthe "top 6" teams. There's quality across the league and the idea that it's a weak league is bullshit which seems to have been created just to make Liverpool's team seem less impressive.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 03:00:23 PM »
Quote from: Perham on Yesterday at 02:53:13 PM
I can't believe that people are coming out with that. I actually think that this is the strongest league we've had in my life in terms of the quality of each team. For example, teams like wolves, leicester and Sheffield united are competing at the top of the league with what wasthe "top 6" teams. There's quality across the league and the idea that it's a weak league is bullshit which seems to have been created just to make Liverpool's team seem less impressive.
Sour grapes
Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well…(extremely well)!
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 03:03:56 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:43:52 PM
Have you heard the latest reason we're top: weakest league in years (ever!).

Must be weakest PL ever, that's why the English teams did so poorly in Europe last season, with no clubs from England in either final... 
Offline Robotforaday

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 03:06:13 PM »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:43:52 PM
Have you heard the latest reason we're top: weakest league in years (ever!).

If only there was a way of comparing the top teams in Europe across leagues... a kind of Europe-wide competition that would determine the standard of that team in relation to top continental teams in La Liga etc., rather than having to guess about the standard of the league... you know, something like a European Champions League? Blue sky thinking I know, but would surely put an end to this kind of speculation and give an indication of whether our team was any good or not.
Online Mighty Zeus

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 03:18:25 PM »
Quote from: Robotforaday on Yesterday at 03:06:13 PM
If only there was a way of comparing the top teams in Europe across leagues... a kind of Europe-wide competition that would determine the standard of that team in relation to top continental teams in La Liga etc., rather than having to guess about the standard of the league... you know, something like a European Champions League? Blue sky thinking I know, but would surely put an end to this kind of speculation and give an indication of whether our team was any good or not.

Nice idea, but it wouldn't prove anything about domestic football.

We haven't been league champions for some 29 seasons, so even if we won this 'European Champions Cup' it wouldn't mean anything. You have to be domestic champions to be European champions because cup competition and league competition are exactly the same thing and it's impossible to enter two separate competitions at the same time.

Nice idea though.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #214 on: Today at 01:20:39 PM »
It's their last throw of the dice, isn't it? If we win this league they have absolutely nothing over us any more.
Offline Zoomers

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #215 on: Today at 01:23:01 PM »
Drink it all in everyone, it's fucking brilliant to see everyone fume over every game we play.
Offline deFacto

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #216 on: Today at 01:29:02 PM »
The mental gymnastics everyone does, is pure entertainment. Last year was ''lucky late goals, unsustainable, fluke season, VAR will cost Liverpool'' and this year it's VAR, worst season ever,everyone else is crap,etc...

Offline U-238A

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #217 on: Today at 01:37:24 PM »
Let them believe what they want. We'll keep on winning and they'll keep on watching us winning and be nothing but bitter and envious. And we wouldn't have it any other way.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #218 on: Today at 01:47:54 PM »
Were we this miserable during United's reign of dominance?
Offline Fitzy.

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #219 on: Today at 01:54:54 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:47:54 PM
Were we this miserable during United's reign of dominance?
There were certainly some conspiracy nuts but social media hadnt taken hold to the same extent so there wasnt so much noise on this stuff.
Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #220 on: Today at 03:12:58 PM »
I made 2 posts yesterday, they were:

Quote
Lawro quote on BBC live feed

"What the referee might not see is how high up his arm is. Personally, I think Adam Lallana moved his hand towards it. If you were a Wolves player you would be peeved. I have sympathy for them. The referees should be looking at the screens to view these incidents."

What?

It doesn't matter if he moves his hand towards it if it doesn't actually hit his arm right you dick 'ed

Quote
The fucking "luck" narrative can fuck off.

Souness literally just said we were lucky in 2 decisions and "inches either way".

So, let me get this straight, if a player scores or assists with part of his body that is "inches" from his arm, but *crucially* not his arm, then he is "lucky" if it is allowed?  :butt  :no

Can someone explain this to me. I must be thick.  ::)

And both of these are coming from our own ex-players!

I mean seriously, even our own are saying we were lucky Mane's goal was given because it didn't hit Lallana's arm - but it was close. What the actual fuck!

I get the shouts about the way VAR is checking for offside at a general level, but the PL has had how many of those calls? We've benefitted from 1? And got buggered by it once as well (Firmino vs Villa), so why is it now suddenly a huge problem that needs to be solved. Notice as well, that they chose to have that discussion on MOTD after the Liverpool-Wolves match, whereas it would have made a lot more sense to have it after both ours and Man Citys highlights had been shown, as both games were affected. Yet, for some reason the Sheff Utd "goal" barely got a mention. Funny that. Biased twats.
Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #221 on: Today at 03:23:54 PM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:12:58 PM
I made 2 posts yesterday, they were:

And both of these are coming from our own ex-players!

I mean seriously, even our own are saying we were lucky Mane's goal was given because it didn't hit Lallana's arm - but it was close. What the actual fuck!

I get the shouts about the way VAR is checking for offside at a general level, but the PL has had how many of those calls? We've benefitted from 1? And got buggered by it once as well (Firmino vs Villa), so why is it now suddenly a huge problem that needs to be solved. Notice as well, that they chose to have that discussion on MOTD after the Liverpool-Wolves match, whereas it would have made a lot more sense to have it after both ours and Man Citys highlights had been shown, as both games were affected. Yet, for some reason the Sheff Utd "goal" barely got a mention. Funny that. Biased twats.
I think you just need to calm down. Pundits need something to say to fill airtime. And they like to present a gloss of fairness. And it's not as if there's much to factually criticise about our excellent all-round play.

I'm sure Souness would love to run round the room fist-pumping and yelling ''Get in you fucking reds, you beauties, unstoppable!'' or something, but he elects to keep his job instead by finding something balancing to say.

Lawro's just a miserable weirdo who lives in a world of his own. There really is no reason to get riled up about any of this or start conspiracy-theorising.
Offline stockdam

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #222 on: Today at 03:41:29 PM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 01:23:01 PM
Drink it all in everyone, it's fucking brilliant to see everyone fume over every game we play.

The majority of fans are easily lead. They believe what they read and hear even if its obviously wrong. I just read somebody stating that VVD had handled the ball yesterday leading up to our goal and that the referee said that it was too far back in the move.......completely missing the fact that the ball didnt touch his arm or hand.
Online L1RED

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #223 on: Today at 03:45:24 PM »
All my life I have been hearing that refs need to be consistent, and no we have it consistent that if you are a ball hair offside your offside. Suddenly we dont want that and we want refs to ref on emotion. It's like hearing people que at food banks saying they are voting for change! O give up with the mindless idiots in this country
Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #224 on: Today at 03:54:40 PM »
Quote from: L1RED on Today at 03:45:24 PM
All my life I have been hearing that refs need to be consistent, and no we have it consistent that if you are a ball hair offside your offside. Suddenly we dont want that and we want refs to ref on emotion. It's like hearing people que at food banks saying they are voting for change! O give up with the mindless idiots in this country
It's a fair point. VAR is giving people what they clamoured for for years, and now some find they don't want it after all. Be careful what you wish for.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #225 on: Today at 04:00:42 PM »
Too good not to share:

"Gary Neville dealing with Liverpool storming the Premier League"


Online petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #226 on: Today at 04:11:21 PM »


Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 03:12:58 PM
I made 2 posts yesterday, they were:

And both of these are coming from our own ex-players!

I mean seriously, even our own are saying we were lucky Mane's goal was given because it didn't hit Lallana's arm - but it was close. What the actual fuck!

I get the shouts about the way VAR is checking for offside at a general level, but the PL has had how many of those calls? We've benefitted from 1? And got buggered by it once as well (Firmino vs Villa), so why is it now suddenly a huge problem that needs to be solved. Notice as well, that they chose to have that discussion on MOTD after the Liverpool-Wolves match, whereas it would have made a lot more sense to have it after both ours and Man Citys highlights had been shown, as both games were affected. Yet, for some reason the Sheff Utd "goal" barely got a mention. Funny that. Biased twats.

The "luck" thing on offsides does my head in. We have a damn near perfect defence playing a damn near perfect offside trap most of the time, just admit it! That's not luck, it's fucking good coaching. Oh, the offside was marginal was it, well maybe give a bit of credit to our defensive line then for doing its job so well.
Online Mr_Shane

Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #227 on: Today at 04:15:47 PM »
I want to see the outroar at the injustice of Jordan Henderson that no-mark captain raising another trophy at the end of the season.
