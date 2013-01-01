« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!  (Read 16830 times)

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,076
  • ...All the best
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #200 on: Today at 01:34:27 PM »
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 01:22:33 PM
I don't ever want this chapter of my life to end. Every day is a gift.
This bliss is guaranteed for another 4 years...hopefully Jurgen will stay beyond that.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,909
  • All my life goes by
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:38:52 PM »
Jurgen's staying to build a dynasty (sure he's used that word himself before)

New training ground is a big part of it. cBy the time he leaves we will have such an elite setup, nobody coming in willl be able to dismantle it. The club is rebuilding in every way - data use and presentation, training, scouting, tactics, spirit, all gone up a level.

I have faith he will leave the club better than he found it, from top to bottom - we're over the hurdle now. The dark ages are past.

And the next four years are going to be astonishing  8)

One word for it. Destiny.
Logged

Online debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The sheer incomprehensible injustice of Liverpool doing well(extremely well)!
« Reply #202 on: Today at 01:42:28 PM »
It's great that other fans refuse to give us any credit for our recent achievements and spout shite like our form is unsustainable or ridicule us for being Champions of all known continents but not our own League.

Suck it up motherfuckers, we're not going anywhere other than to more finals and trophy presentations

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 