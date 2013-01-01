Jurgen's staying to build a dynasty (sure he's used that word himself before)New training ground is a big part of it. cBy the time he leaves we will have such an elite setup, nobody coming in willl be able to dismantle it. The club is rebuilding in every way - data use and presentation, training, scouting, tactics, spirit, all gone up a level.I have faith he will leave the club better than he found it, from top to bottom - we're over the hurdle now. The dark ages are past.And the next four years are going to be astonishingOne word for it. Destiny.