Author Topic: Should billionaires exist?  (Read 11362 times)

Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 02:23:04 PM »
Also how that works with performance related pay jobs like sales vs admin roles where one rightly has a far bigger flexible element
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 02:28:38 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 02:20:20 PM
OK so "make a law" - what does this law say? The CEO can only be paid a certain times more than the lowest paid worker? Raise the minimum wage? X% amount of pre-director payout profits must be divided between non-boardroom staff?

And how do we pass that law? A leftwing party needs to get into power first otherwise it will just get voted down by the right who are propped up by the rich and obviously won't want it in.

And where's the cutoff? Six, seven, eight or nine figures? Are footballers exempt? Or artists? How about rags to riches billionnaires who happen to have invented a defining product?
I think that would be an excellent policy. It's absurd how salaries for CEOs have risen in comparison to the average worker in the last few decades. I think the figures are even more extreme in the UK, but they've gone from something like 5-6 times more in 1980 to 20-30 times, excluding capital income, for the biggest 30 companies in Sweden. I read a study about that a while ago, and may remember the figures wrong, but it was around there. I find it hard to believe that their work is that much more valuable now than before.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 02:35:12 PM »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Yesterday at 02:28:38 PM
I think that would be an excellent policy. It's absurd how salaries for CEOs have risen in comparison to the average worker in the last few decades. I think the figures are even more extreme in the UK, but they've gone from something like 5-6 times more in 1980 to 20-30 times, excluding capital income, for the biggest 30 companies in Sweden. I read a study about that a while ago, and may remember the figures wrong, but it was around there. I find it hard to believe that their work is that much more valuable now than before.

Are there any companies that run that policy successfully?

I genuinely don't know, don't think I'm putting obstacles down for the sake.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 02:36:44 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 01:59:46 PM
There are more votes for the left wing parties than right, Labour, Lib Dem, and Green got 891k more than the Tories. Perhaps I should throw in the SNP votes too but I don't know enough about their policies other than for indyref2.

But its the infighting that has split the left wing into factions, and sent the centrist over to the right, and in my opinion its because of stuff like this. I've said repeatedly that the mega rich should be taxed more. I'm obviously in favour of that, and I don't want anyone to be homeless or have to wait so long for their cancer treatment that its too late, or have their benefits cut (as happened to my genuinely in need poorly brother in law the week after the election). But its the governments fault, not JK bloody Rowling and other mega rich.



Look, obviously we are close in our views. Of course everyone here wants an end to homelessness. And of course it is the remit of the govt to ensure it doesn't happen. But the govt doesn't exist in a vacuum, we get to decide what is important for us as a society.
The point I've been trying to make throughout this thread is that morals must come before practicalities. Sure there are significant practical issues in ensuring a more fair society, but it is just plain immoral to live in a society where such disgusting inequality exists. And nothing justifies it. Nobody works tens of thousands of times harder than anyone else. Lots of people have great business ideas but don't get lucky at the right time, don't get the financial backing at the right time, don't have a ripe market at the right time. Becoming a billionaire is, for the vast vast majority of cases, is a matter of sheer luck, usually exploiting slave labour in the third world. And it is immoral to have a society in which luck and greed are rewarded to this extent.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 02:51:25 PM »
A CEO being paid a certain multiple more than the lowest paid member of staff would be a great policy. We don't need a left wing government to enact the law, i'm only left of centre and my mother who is pretty much a centrist on all matters is a big supporter of this policy. Just because the Overton window has shifted so far to the right doesn't make this a radical left wing policy.

Getting back to Denise Coates what innovative product did she invent for consumers to purchase? 15 million pound loan is some humble beginnings too. She's a gloarified crack cocaine dealer.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 03:03:11 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:51:25 PM
A CEO being paid a certain multiple more than the lowest paid member of staff would be a great policy. We don't need a left wing government to enact the law, i'm only left of centre and my mother who is pretty much a centrist on all matters is a big supporter of this policy. Just because the Overton window has shifted so far to the right doesn't make this a radical left wing policy.

Getting back to Denise Coates what innovative product did she invent for consumers to purchase? 15 million pound loan is some humble beginnings too. She's a gloarified crack cocaine dealer.

To be clear, I said that Coates SHOULD be paid a lot less and the money distributed between her staff. Comparing gambling to crack cocaine is the sort of language that injects way too much emotion into the reasonable discussion and makes it impossible to change minds though.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 03:09:37 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 03:03:11 PM
To be clear, I said that Coates SHOULD be paid a lot less and the money distributed between her staff. Comparing gambling to crack cocaine is the sort of language that injects way too much emotion into the reasonable discussion and makes it impossible to change minds though.

I gamble and I take drugs, luckily I don't have an addiction to either. Have you ever worked in a betting shop? A punter trying to get one last bet on before the shop closes to try recoup his days losses is a lot more addled than a person trying to source a gram of weed or coke for a night over the weekend.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 03:17:46 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:09:37 PM
I gamble and I take drugs, luckily I don't have an addiction to either. Have you ever worked in a betting shop? A punter trying to get one last bet on before the shop closes to try recoup his days losses is a lot more addled than a person trying to source a gram of weed or coke for a night over the weekend.

Yep I worked in shops for Coral and in the head office of William Hill for a short while at weekends during my teens / very early 20s.

Most of the punters were there for entertainment and their footy coupons. There were a few feeding way too much money into the FOBTs and I'm glad that they're looking to reduce that.

Lets not derail the discussion with the evils of drugs/gambling/smoking/alcohol/porn and other morally dubious but very fun things.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 03:29:28 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 03:17:46 PM
Yep I worked in shops for Coral and in the head office of William Hill for a short while at weekends during my teens / very early 20s.

Most of the punters were there for entertainment and their footy coupons. There were a few feeding way too much money into the FOBTs and I'm glad that they're looking to reduce that.

Lets not derail the discussion with the evils of drugs/gambling/smoking/alcohol/porn and other morally dubious but very fun things.

Ok so we've both seen the bad side of it.

To my detriment I love everything you've listed, still won't stop me saying she's a gloarified drug dealer.

Good to see you come on board with policy of CEOs earning a certain multiple of the lowest paid staff members wage. Do you still think a left wing government is needed to enact this policy?
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 03:33:42 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:29:28 PM
Ok so we've both seen the bad side of it.

To my detriment I love everything you've listed, still won't stop me saying she's a gloarified drug dealer.

Good to see you come on board with policy of CEOs earning a certain multiple of the lowest paid staff members wage. Do you still think a left wing government is needed to enact this policy?

I just don't think it's practical. If anything, won't it create monopolies? For example, if there's 5 betting companies, the one with the best paid CEO will therefore have the best paid staff, attracting the brightest and hardest working staff, the others get worse and die off, then there's only one left and the odds suffer.

If anything, I'm for (wayyy) higher taxation. Making public services cheaper and better in the long run.

BUT if after the wayyy higher taxation, someone still has a billion quid left, they're not a bad person (unless they made that money in a bad way).
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 03:46:04 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 02:51:25 PM
A CEO being paid a certain multiple more than the lowest paid member of staff would be a great policy. We don't need a left wing government to enact the law, i'm only left of centre and my mother who is pretty much a centrist on all matters is a big supporter of this policy. Just because the Overton window has shifted so far to the right doesn't make this a radical left wing policy.

Getting back to Denise Coates what innovative product did she invent for consumers to purchase? 15 million pound loan is some humble beginnings too. She's a gloarified crack cocaine dealer.
its easy to dodge it, have the senior execs paid by a separate subsidiary which charges the parent company for their services and thats an easy way round it eg bet365 ltd pays bet365 management ltd £500m for management services
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 03:48:34 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 03:33:42 PM
I just don't think it's practical. If anything, won't it create monopolies? For example, if there's 5 betting companies, the one with the best paid CEO will therefore have the best paid staff, attracting the brightest and hardest working staff, the others get worse and die off, then there's only one left and the odds suffer.

If anything, I'm for (wayyy) higher taxation. Making public services cheaper and better in the long run.

BUT if after the wayyy higher taxation, someone still has a billion quid left, they're not a bad person (unless they made that money in a bad way).

Not sure i agree with your first point. Isn't this essentially happens anyway and there wilk always be new staff to pick up the slack when someone moves up the chain. Im not sure betting companies are the best example for this discussion as there's nothing innovative about them and no discernible differences between them. Sorry if I conflated the two arguments.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 03:49:35 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 03:46:04 PM
its easy to dodge it, have the senior execs paid by a separate subsidiary which charges the parent company for their services and thats an easy way round it eg bet365 ltd pays bet365 management ltd £500m for management services

Cut out any loopholes.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 06:36:18 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 03:49:35 PM
Cut out any loopholes.
how do you cut that one out as it would basically mean you cannot outsource at all
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 08:02:27 PM »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 02:20:20 PM
OK so "make a law" - what does this law say? The CEO can only be paid a certain times more than the lowest paid worker? Raise the minimum wage? X% amount of pre-director payout profits must be divided between non-boardroom staff?

And how do we pass that law? A leftwing party needs to get into power first otherwise it will just get voted down by the right who are propped up by the rich and obviously won't want it in.

And where's the cutoff? Six, seven, eight or nine figures? Are footballers exempt? Or artists? How about rags to riches billionnaires who happen to have invented a defining product?

I like the idea, I just think it would be extremely difficult to make it work. Example: over here it's common that foreign ice hockey professionals get a lower tax. They only live in the country for say 6 months and as such they pay lower taxes, which means they can be paid more. There are always ways around things. What if the owner says no to salary and wants to he paid in shares?

There is also the other side of it. There's a company that makes ERP systems. The owner thought he made enough money and decided to set aside money for his staff. The staff got to vote who should get the most. Reaction? People thought it was unfair... But people got to take part of the profit and earned way more money than they would elsewhere. A typical bonus is 150kSEK. Roughly £10k. Unfortunately I only have information in Swedish.
https://hrpeople.se/2019/08/12/miljonregn/

I think this is interesting, because it's not something from a law, it's from a business owner's own initiative. It reminds me of Henry Ford's $5/day minimum wage. I don't know if I have mentioned it before, but long story short $5/day and 200 working days would give you $1000/year, which at the time equalled 50 oz of gold. 50oz of gold today would be around $70k. That was Ford's minimum wage, 100+ years ago. 


Then there are other examples that I like less. For example bonus systems where the staff gets a bonus as a percentage of their salary, but the CEO etc get a higher percentage of a much higher salary. This I believe is more likely to happen in companies where the founder is gone.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 08:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Yesterday at 06:36:18 PM
how do you cut that one out as it would basically mean you cannot outsource at all

You could check who's on the board of the other company and if theres even one director on both boards ask them where the money has gone, if they lie or use it to give out massive paymets then seize it as if it were from the proceeds of crime. They use it for criminals so use it for whie-collar criminals as well.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:10:30 PM
You could check who's on the board of the other company and if theres even one director on both boards ask them where the money has gone, if they lie or use it to give out massive paymets then seize it as if it were from the proceeds of crime. They use it for criminals so use it for whie-collar criminals as well.

If white collar crime was punished as harshly as blue collar crime the world would be a better place.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 08:22:26 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:15:57 PM
If white collar crime was punished as harshly as blue collar crime the world would be a better place.


Couldn't agree more. On rule for one another for the other.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 09:29:59 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:10:30 PM
You could check who's on the board of the other company and if theres even one director on both boards ask them where the money has gone, if they lie or use it to give out massive paymets then seize it as if it were from the proceeds of crime. They use it for criminals so use it for whie-collar criminals as well.
slightly different comparing criminal acts to non criminal acts though, plus they dont need to be a director for both companies, just need to be the only employees at the parent company be senior management and that company owns the subsidiary that makes the main money as another example, would be impossible to implement
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #659 on: Today at 01:09:48 AM »
Should poverty exist?
« Reply #660 on: Today at 09:38:34 AM »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Yesterday at 02:28:38 PM
I think that would be an excellent policy. It's absurd how salaries for CEOs have risen in comparison to the average worker in the last few decades. I think the figures are even more extreme in the UK, but they've gone from something like 5-6 times more in 1980 to 20-30 times, excluding capital income, for the biggest 30 companies in Sweden. I read a study about that a while ago, and may remember the figures wrong, but it was around there. I find it hard to believe that their work is that much more valuable now than before.

Compulsary Profit-sharing could achieve the same results. The cool thing too is that the auditors and Employees get to see the books and see what kind of "perks" the top executives are sucking out of the company.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #661 on: Today at 09:49:30 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:15:57 PM
If white collar crime was punished as harshly as blue collar crime the world would be a better place.

If authorities in the US had been able pursue the likes of Donald Trump the world wouldnt be in the position it is now. Unfortunately those relevant departments have had their budgets cuts (surprise, surprise even more so under Trump) and their workforce scaled back such that they cant do everything that they want. Its almost as if the law would rather pursue people of colour and the poor.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:03:49 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 08:15:57 PM
If white collar crime was punished as harshly as blue collar crime the world would be a better place.
agreed but it will never happen while the elite of the white collar workers create the laws
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #663 on: Today at 11:35:25 AM »
Should the need for foodbanks exist in this country?
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #664 on: Today at 12:12:49 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:35:25 AM
Should the need for foodbanks exist in this country?
you do know that billionaires arent the reason we have food bank usage that high in this country right?
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #665 on: Today at 12:21:32 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:12:49 PM
you do know that billionaires arent the reason we have food bank usage that high in this country right?

It doesn't suit the narrative.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #666 on: Today at 12:27:37 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:12:49 PM
you do know that billionaires arent the reason we have food bank usage that high in this country right?
They're 3xactly the reason. One begets the other.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #667 on: Today at 12:31:44 PM »
Quote from: MerrycrRhistmassed on Today at 12:27:37 PM
They're 3xactly the reason. One begets the other.
we had billionaires a decade ago and way less food bank usage, and they aren’t the people who actually make the decisions that put people in poverty, may shock you but in those more ‘equal’ societies you actually have a shitload of poor people there as well,  even more

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/dec/06/on-the-road-venezuela-20-years-after-hugo-chavez-rise
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #668 on: Today at 12:41:47 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:31:44 PM
we had billionaires a decade ago and way less food bank usage, and they arent the people who actually make the decisions that put people in poverty, may shock you but in those more equal societies you actually have a shitload of poor people there as well,  even more

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/dec/06/on-the-road-venezuela-20-years-after-hugo-chavez-rise

Not sure where people are saying we should be like Venezuela in here????
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #669 on: Today at 12:45:11 PM »
Start out selling books from your garrage and end up with a worth of over 140 BILLION.

The mind boggles.    ::)
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #670 on: Today at 12:58:09 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 12:12:49 PM
you do know that billionaires arent the reason we have food bank usage that high in this country right?

You are correct although some billionaires can have a massive input into Govt economic strategies.

Personally i would rather we discussed why Governments of all complexions deliberately create policies that they know will create poverty in their societies.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #671 on: Today at 01:13:33 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:41:47 PM
Not sure where people are saying we should be like Venezuela in here????
its a country where theres more equality (in large part because the rich who arent tight with the government) have gone to the likes of Spain and the US yet there is 90% poverty rate

Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 12:58:09 PM
Personally i would rather we discussed why Governments of all complexions deliberately create policies that they know will create poverty in their societies.
because theyre twats. Its a fairly simple answer ;)
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #672 on: Today at 01:22:50 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:13:33 PM
its a country where theres more equality (in large part because the rich who arent tight with the government) have gone to the likes of Spain and the US yet there is 90% poverty rate
because theyre twats. Its a fairly simple answer ;)

Not really.

Nobody used it as a comparison or model in here, so not sure why you brought it up.

You decided to bring it up for some unknown reason.

People in here are talking about the issues of the super rich and extreme poverty.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #673 on: Today at 01:29:21 PM »
Haha fuck off bringing up Venezuela in this discussion. People always have to cite the most extreme examples to discredit any notion of a fairer society.
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #674 on: Today at 01:31:31 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:22:50 PM
Not really.

Nobody used it as a comparison or model in here, so not sure why you brought it up.

You decided to bring it up for some unknown reason.

People in here are talking about the issues of the super rich and extreme poverty.
it was in reference to your point about foodbanks which is ridiculous as billionaires arent to blame for Foodbanks, its shit government policies of the last decade

Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:29:21 PM
Haha fuck off bringing up Venezuela in this discussion. People always have to cite the most extreme examples to discredit any notion of a fairer society.
no its proof that the two arent directly linked
Re: Should billionaires exist?
« Reply #675 on: Today at 01:32:00 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:13:33 PM
its a country where theres more equality (in large part because the rich who arent tight with the government) have gone to the likes of Spain and the US yet there is 90% poverty rate
because theyre twats. Its a fairly simple answer ;)

Well no that answer doesnt cover it at all. Just calling them Twats means they can carry on without any serious opposition. You need to understand their mindsets.

These are deliberate policies,  so is it keep them poor makes them easier to control?
 
Is it keep them poor so they will strive to work themselves out of poverty and then vote for us and disown the people they once were?

Is it keep them poor so they will become cheap labour which helps the companies maximise their profits and so improve the overall productivity and economies for minimum outlays?

Or is it all of this and much more?
