I don't mind Jordan. Seems like a decent, down to earth lad.
It's been a tad boring this year which is probably down to the celebs pretty much all being middle aged, family oriented people, but give me that over the overly dramatic, bitchy antics you get on other reality shows filled with dickheads in their 20s
it has been boring but unlike you I like it when the celebrity masks slipp and they show us that they're just like normal people - moody, angry, annoying, spoilt, confrontational, opinionated, childish
i want more of that and less of the jolly hockey sticks around the camp fire stuff - i'd rather they battered each other with those hockey sticks
still jordan to win