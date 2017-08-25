Not harsh enough to be honest. It was all a bit cringy from a few of them. Notably the Eastenders girl.



Must admit I like Ruthie Henshall and Russ already. Ruthie especially seems like really good fun.



I never knew Russell Watson was like he is. A hulking great Northerner who just seems like your average bloke in the pub.







Ruthie. Weird name but makes her infinitely more glamorous than plain old Ruth. Proper showbiz.I only know Russel Watson from buying the odd CD of his for my mum for Christmas back in the day. He did a bizarre duets album that included him and Shaun Ryder doing Barcelona. Absolutely mental.