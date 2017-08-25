« previous next »
Author Topic: I'm a celebrity  (Read 9515 times)

Re: I'm a celebrity
« Reply #240 on: Today at 11:03:44 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:22:17 AM
Not harsh enough to be honest.  It was all a bit cringy from a few of them.  Notably the Eastenders girl.   

Must admit I like Ruthie Henshall and Russ already.  Ruthie especially seems like really good fun.

I never knew Russell Watson was like he is.  A hulking great Northerner who just seems like your average bloke in the pub.



Ruthie. Weird name but makes her infinitely more glamorous than plain old Ruth. Proper showbiz. :D

I only know Russel Watson from buying the odd CD of his for my mum for Christmas back in the day. He did a bizarre duets album that included him and Shaun Ryder doing Barcelona. Absolutely mental. :D
Re: I'm a celebrity
« Reply #241 on: Today at 11:07:16 AM »
I have disliked Russell Watson for ages, something to do with him being a manc and he possible said something I disagreed with 10 years ago.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: I'm a celebrity
« Reply #242 on: Today at 11:09:16 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:07:16 AM
I have disliked Russell Watson for ages, something to do with him being a manc and he possible said something I disagreed with 10 years ago.


More than fair. Hes definitely a United fan isnt he?
