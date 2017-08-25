We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I've actually heard of most of them apart from the soap stars. Wales in November, going to be shit for them that
people like big dick nick.
Im ashamed I recognise AJ from Strictly. His brother was also a knobhead from Love Island. I really need more say in what gets watched in our household.I think Giovanna might be married to one of McFly and once again Im appalled I have that level of celebrity insight.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Any fit birds in it? I'm only interested in the shower scenes, the rest of the show can fuck off.
You'll like Jordan North then
Just googled that name, some bloke who djs?
Just wanted to get your hopes up you big perv
Look who spends too much time reading magazines at the hair salon.
Haha, busted.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Enough about your record collection Nick!!
I've no idea who she is but Jessica Plummer looks pretty easy on the eye
I'll watch just for the castle. We went there with our school a good few decades ago now, before it was abandoned. A great day out with jousting and knights fighting with swords.
Blimey, that was a long time ago.
You went to school in the 8th century?
As always the rumours of who is going in turn out to be 100000x better than the no marks who end up there.
Disappointed that the rumours around Carole Baskin weren't true.
