« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: His Dark Materials - TV Series  (Read 3051 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #40 on: December 9, 2019, 08:43:54 PM »
Not really my sort of thing, but enjoying it. Had to google where I'd seen Mrs Coulter before in that annoying just can't place the face way.
Looking forward to next episode, tempted to read the book just so i don't have to wait.
Not sure about the gyptian complaints. Thought the name and general vibe obviously made them 'Romany' style characters, but having had no real contact with gypsy type folk I don't see that their characterisation is way off. No moreso than perhaps the ministry chaps being from a religious order.  Lorek's voice is great.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,796
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #41 on: December 15, 2019, 10:13:12 PM »
Wow, that was a cool episode concluding into an exciting finale next week, for this series. The animation is fantastic, the fight between the bears was like one of those BBC wildlife films. The way Lyra is developing is really interesting, she is getting quite cunning. I am still very intrigued about the lad in the real world and how he is coming into the next series.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,319
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #42 on: December 15, 2019, 11:24:22 PM »
Agree with that. Great episode.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #43 on: December 16, 2019, 11:14:48 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on December 15, 2019, 11:24:22 PM
Agree with that. Great episode.

 Absolutely.  Probably my favorite thing on the tele at the moment.  I'm a bit gutted that there's only one episode left, but apparently season 2 was filmed before season 1 even aired, so hopefully it won't be too long a wait.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,321
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #44 on: December 18, 2019, 01:56:40 PM »
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on December 15, 2019, 10:13:12 PM
Wow, that was a cool episode concluding into an exciting finale next week, for this series. The animation is fantastic, the fight between the bears was like one of those BBC wildlife films. The way Lyra is developing is really interesting, she is getting quite cunning. I am still very intrigued about the lad in the real world and how he is coming into the next series.
Thanks, it felt like a penultimate episode.
For those that have read the books, does this complete a book. ie not a massive cliffhanger? Actually probably spoilers if you answer that , I'll just wait and watch.
It didn't seem a huge deception by lyra. I guess bears aren't that good at spotting a fib.

Not keen on the scenes in the 'real' world. I assume they'll tie up nicely, but really don't need them.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #45 on: December 18, 2019, 03:16:03 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on December 18, 2019, 01:56:40 PM

It didn't seem a huge deception by lyra. I guess bears aren't that good at spotting a fib.

Not keen on the scenes in the 'real' world. I assume they'll tie up nicely, but really don't need them.


Armoured Bears are more or less impervious to being tricked, but because Iofur Raknison is obsessed with being as human as possible as is predominantly greedy, Lyra offering him something he desperately craves blinded him to the trick.

It does mention all this in the series but doesn't dwell on it - I probably noticed it because I've read the books and was slightly looking out for it.

I also preferred the bear fight in the film - Iorek smashing Iofur's jaw off was iconic (and how it happens in the book), whereas this tv adaptation had a bit of wrestling, punching and biting, but the actual death was hidden. Also, in the book and film, Iorek tricks Iofur into thinking he's more hurt than he is - which I took as Iorek realising that Lyra tricked Iofur, so perhaps he also could.


The 'our world' scenes are necessary. Will only appears in book two, but the TV series has spliced his backstory into series 1, which I think works much better
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline Komic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #46 on: December 18, 2019, 04:35:48 PM »
In the book Iofur had a doll as a daemon if i remember right, which highlights his desire for one even more. They seemed to have ignored the fake daemons in the tv show
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,599
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #47 on: December 19, 2019, 09:10:16 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 18, 2019, 03:16:03 PM

Armoured Bears are more or less impervious to being tricked, but because Iofur Raknison is obsessed with being as human as possible as is predominantly greedy, Lyra offering him something he desperately craves blinded him to the trick.

It does mention all this in the series but doesn't dwell on it - I probably noticed it because I've read the books and was slightly looking out for it.

I also preferred the bear fight in the film - Iorek smashing Iofur's jaw off was iconic (and how it happens in the book), whereas this tv adaptation had a bit of wrestling, punching and biting, but the actual death was hidden. Also, in the book and film, Iorek tricks Iofur into thinking he's more hurt than he is - which I took as Iorek realising that Lyra tricked Iofur, so perhaps he also could.


The 'our world' scenes are necessary. Will only appears in book two, but the TV series has spliced his backstory into series 1, which I think works much better

I think he was faking being hurt in the episode, but it wasn't clear because he leapt up to defend Lyra, rather than just surprising Iofur.

And the "bears can't be tricked" thing was mentioned, but probably didn't have much of an impact because we're also told that Iorek was tricked (without going into much detail), and then Iofur is tricked as well.
Been a while since I read the book, but I remember it giving a bit more attention - I think there was a bit with Lyra trying and failing to deceive Iorek?
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,796
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #48 on: December 22, 2019, 02:20:46 PM »
Isn't it the last episode tonight? I am going to miss this show glad we have a second series to look forward too though.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,796
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #49 on: December 22, 2019, 10:29:56 PM »
Oh my, I am pretty broken after that.  :'(  Poor Roger, all the time I kept thinking Lyra would rescue her friend in time but when she didn't I wasn't ready for the moment at all. Wonderful acting by all concerned the meeting of Lyra's parents too was well done. I thought at one stage she would agree and go with him. I also thought Lyra and Will would meet, but it wasn't to be but at least they will in the next series now. I can't wait the second series, the animation, acting and writing has been really enthralling and I'm going to miss it next week. The BBC has taken a lot of hits recently but well done for this it's been a real worthwhile series.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,066
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #50 on: December 22, 2019, 10:37:07 PM »
So when the Magisterium attacked what brought down the airship and we're all the Bears killed in the attack?

Or are we into chains territory? ;)
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,796
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #51 on: December 22, 2019, 10:38:23 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 22, 2019, 10:37:07 PM
So when the Magisterium attacked what brought down the airship and we're all the Bears killed in the attack?

Or are we into chains territory? ;)

I'd forgotten about the Bear, even more broken now you mean person.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,796
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #52 on: November 7, 2020, 09:31:27 PM »
Series two begins tomorrow night on BBC1, can't wait.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
    • X-Realms
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #53 on: November 9, 2020, 08:07:32 AM »
The quality of this show has improved significantly. I've seen the first three episodes of series 2, the second episode especially was a standout.

But then, The Subtle Knife always was my favourite of the three novels. I remember reading them all years ago when I started Uni - and being absolutely enamoured with them.
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
    • X-Realms
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:31:25 AM »
Anyone else watching?

The casting of Mary Malone is spot on!

I'm liking the second series a lot more than the first so far, but some of it still feels rushed.
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:18:51 AM »
Watched the first series and really enjoyed it but not seen the first episode of the second series yet but will watch it this weekend
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:10:22 PM »
First episode was great.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:10:48 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on November  9, 2020, 08:07:32 AM
The quality of this show has improved significantly. I've seen the first three episodes of series 2, the second episode especially was a standout.

But then, The Subtle Knife always was my favourite of the three novels. I remember reading them all years ago when I started Uni - and being absolutely enamoured with them.




Leaked ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,851
  • Trada
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:13:28 PM »
Loved the first one of the new series starting to getting excited about how they will put future events to film. When it starts to be revealed what it's really all about with the Prophecy

They did tame down the witch torture scene, no removing of teeth or finger nails there is some very violent/gory stuff in the book's most they have cut out so far I guess to make it more family friendly.
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
    • X-Realms
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:15:03 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:10:48 PM



Leaked ?

Not to my knowledge.

I'm a journalist and cover films and series for a newspaper (not in the UK). I was very recently granted access to HBO's screening room, which is where they upload the first few episodes of upcoming shows or new series ahead of their premiere for press.

I've now seen the first five episodes of series 2 of His Dark Materials - the remaining three don't get screened in advanced for press.

There's also this new HBO show called The Undoing with Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman. The first five episodes were uploaded for press, which in this case is all of them bar the finale. So I've seen enough to get a good impression of that show, without finding out yet who the murderer is. Which is fair and square.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:18:16 PM by emergency exit »
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,851
  • Trada
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:17:28 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 09:15:03 PM
Not to my knowledge.

I'm a journalist and cover films and series for a newspaper (not in the UK). I was very recently granted access to HBO's screening room, which is where they upload the first few episodes of upcoming shows or new series ahead of their premiere for press.

So I've actually seen the first five episodes of series 2 of His Dark Materials now - the remaining three don't get screened in advanced for press.

Is there 8 now I thought they lost 1 because they had to stop filming because of Covid
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:17:46 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 09:15:03 PM
Not to my knowledge.

I'm a journalist and cover films and series for a newspaper (not in the UK). I was very recently granted access to HBO's screening room, which is where they upload the first few episodes of upcoming shows or new series ahead of their premiere for press.

So I've actually seen the first five episodes of series 2 of His Dark Materials now - the remaining three don't get screened in advanced for press.


Nice job.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:18:28 PM »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 09:17:28 PM
Is there 8 now I thought they lost 1 because they had to stop filming because of Covid

Shows 7 on pogdesign
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
    • X-Realms
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:19:09 PM »
Quote from: Trada on Today at 09:17:28 PM
Is there 8 now I thought they lost 1 because they had to stop filming because of Covid

Oh, the one with Asriel/James McAvoy? Was that part of the original 8 that they announced? Would be a real shame :-(
Logged

Online emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
    • X-Realms
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #64 on: Today at 09:21:08 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:17:46 PM

Nice job.

Thanks - but I recently got made redundant due to covid :-/
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,851
  • Trada
Re: His Dark Materials - TV Series
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:23:07 PM »
Quote from: emergency exit on Today at 09:19:09 PM
Oh, the one with Asriel/James McAvoy? Was that part of the original 8 that they announced? Would be a real shame :-(

Yes that's what they said they lost maybe it will be added to the 3rd series somehow.

I was hoping they managed to finish it during the Summer months but maybe he had other commitments then
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 