Offline gazzalfc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 10:13:27 pm »
Always takes one more touch on the ball that he needs to
Online Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 10:14:56 pm »
Don't think he's a 10 really. He's a Gini midfielder. Rarely loses it, positionally always in the right place, very press resistant. Probably not decisive enough in a more attacking position. Shame because he's got the technical ability, just doesn't process the game fast enough.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 10:15:34 pm »
Was fouled in the box I think
Online JRed

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 10:15:38 pm »
I dont get why people think Curtis is a great player. Hes not really good enough for us, hes a mid-table player at best. Puts the effort it but never going to control a game.
Online harryc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 10:15:58 pm »
With Spurs parking the bus could have done with Harvey coming on in the second half as Curtis was completely anonymous.
Online tubby

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 10:16:28 pm »
He's not a 10 but I thought he was much better tonight than against Utd and generally moved it quicker.
Online Saus76

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 10:17:41 pm »
Crap tonight. Szoboszlai will reclaim his place based on Jones last two performances.
Offline deanloco9

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 10:17:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:15:38 pm
I dont get why people think Curtis is a great player. Hes not really good enough for us, hes a mid-table player at best. Puts the effort it but never going to control a game.

I don't know if he starts for any of the current top 10 and that's concerning  :butt
Online Red Wanderer

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:16:28 pm
He's not a 10 but I thought he was much better tonight than against Utd and generally moved it quicker.

Poor against United so given 100+ minutes three days later, despite looking goosed from about 75 mins onward, and having Elliott sat on the bench. Bizarre
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 10:18:43 pm »
Curtis is a good lad and a good player capable of having very good games. I don't think he's at the level where I would consider him "very good" though.
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 10:19:36 pm »
He sometimes just makes odd decisions with the ball. A couple of times tonight he's blocked passes going to a team mate by trying a flick or something instead of just letting it go. He's one of those players who have can have some excellent games but punctuates them with some bad ones where his issues with the decision making on the ball come to the fore.

He did get kicked through in the area though at the end and should have won a pen
Online SMASHerano

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 10:20:27 pm »
I don't understand how he lasted the full game today. Slot really needs to start playing Elliott there.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 10:21:50 pm »
Never in a million years is he a number 10. He does his best work in the middle third of the pitch. Playing him in a position where you need creativity and guile just doesnt suit him and is doing him absolutely no favour at all.
Online Bread

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 10:23:27 pm »
Needs to be playing deeper. An impossible job given Macca's current form, but ultimately, I don't think he's a #10.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 10:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:15:34 pm
Was fouled in the box I think

It was a blatant foul. Fucking incredible that wasnt given.
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 10:24:23 pm »
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 10:20:27 pm
I don't understand how he lasted the full game today. Slot really needs to start playing Elliott there.

We had to make a sub on 30mins.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 10:24:27 pm »
He's in poor form. Just out of sorts.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 10:24:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:36 pm
It was a blatant foul. Fucking incredible that wasnt given.

Was that Tierney on VAR. The c*nt was desperate to give them the offside goal too
Offline killer-heels

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 10:26:31 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:24:49 pm
Was that Tierney on VAR. The c*nt was desperate to give them the offside goal too

One of the few times i watch post match stuff and these c*nts havent mentioned it once.
Online Big Dirk

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 10:26:57 pm »
Very frustrating player,sometimes he plays like a world beater and other times like tonight he looks bang average.
Online number 168

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 10:29:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:23:36 pm
It was a blatant foul. Fucking incredible that wasnt given.

"Incredible"? The problem is that it's all too credible given the atrocious level of the officials.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 10:32:39 pm »
Form hasn't been great, but I disagree with those who suggest he has fundamental flaws in his game. He's been excellent this season until the last couple of games.
Offline medley

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 10:32:40 pm »
Better progressing the ball up the pitch from deeper, being a right bastard to win the ball off of and keeping it simple to keep hold of our possession in their half when we have teams penned in.

Few games back I said I'd preferred he start over Dom but his recent few games have made me reconsider things. He's more elegant and better at protecting the ball but his decision making isn't quite there a times. He seems a very self assured and confident player but he's still not consistent to be a guaranteed starter in this team in my eyes

Watch him hit the highs again in the next couple games now  ;)
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 10:34:08 pm »
Not great last 2, i think he looks better deeper

That being said he defo won a penalty, just wasnt given
Online 12Kings

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 10:35:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:24:27 pm
He's in poor form. Just out of sorts.
This, just feels like hes taken his foot off the gas for whatever reason, same thing happened last season
Online RedG13

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 10:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:14:56 pm
Don't think he's a 10 really. He's a Gini midfielder. Rarely loses it, positionally always in the right place, very press resistant. Probably not decisive enough in a more attacking position. Shame because he's got the technical ability, just doesn't process the game fast enough.
Yea he much better where deep where he ball progress better. He really good at Crashing the box though
Online Knight

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 10:40:33 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 10:37:04 pm
Yea he much better where deep where he ball progress better. He really good at Crashing the box though

Ah yes, I forgot about his breaks into the box, he's great at that.
Online sonnyred

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7027 on: Today at 10:41:16 pm »
Curtis holds onto the ball too long and is not as good at shielding it as he thinks, basically gets dispossessed every time. Which is a shame because when he's playing well he moves the ball on fast, without thinking he's Messi.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 10:42:48 pm »
Hes struggling to make an impact at the moment. Ive always found him a streaky player since he broke into the first team, and hes not really affecting the game enough to justify his selection right now. If Szoboszlai isnt back, rest him v Accrington anyway; Morton, Nyoni and Elliott can handle it.

When hes on form he sings, but he needs to find a way to find his best more consistently.
Online Coolie High

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 10:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:42:48 pm
Hes struggling to make an impact at the moment. Ive always found him a streaky player since he broke into the first team, and hes not really affecting the game enough to justify his selection right now. If Szoboszlai isnt back, rest him v Accrington anyway; Morton, Nyoni and Elliott can handle it.

When hes on form he sings, but he needs to find a way to find his best more consistently.

Hes had two bad games thats not streaky, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have had more(bad games) than that.
Online duvva

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 10:51:43 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 10:41:16 pm
Curtis holds onto the ball too long and is not as good at shielding it as he thinks, basically gets dispossessed every time. Which is a shame because when he's playing well he moves the ball on fast, without thinking he's Messi.
Well this is demonstrably bollocks as he clearly doesnt lose it every time.
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 10:52:23 pm »
Hes one of our most press resistant players, just out of form and playing a lot of minutes.
Online Fordy

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 10:53:07 pm »
Poor again for me. I await him good game in 3 games time when he plays.
Online Cormack Snr

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7033 on: Today at 10:53:16 pm »
I said to my son , when was the last time he had a good game. About two months ago he said, I told him I said on here he has one good game in six.
My other son said "Think you're being generous, he then told me Carragher said " He's not as good as he thinks he is".
My son said " Don't think we'll be talking about him in thirty years like you talk about Emlyn Hughes, Kennedy, McDermott and Souness . My wife chipped in, I don't think we'll be talking about him next year, Slot's not soft.. Best part of the night..
Offline killer-heels

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #7034 on: Today at 10:53:51 pm »
Still havent shown that penalty or non penalty.
