I said to my son , when was the last time he had a good game. About two months ago he said, I told him I said on here he has one good game in six.

My other son said "Think you're being generous, he then told me Carragher said " He's not as good as he thinks he is".

My son said " Don't think we'll be talking about him in thirty years like you talk about Emlyn Hughes, Kennedy, McDermott and Souness . My wife chipped in, I don't think we'll be talking about him next year, Slot's not soft.. Best part of the night..