One of my favourite LFC players of the last 25 years. What a footballer still can't believe people wanted him gone for 4 summers because he doesn't release the ball "quick enough" a bunch of bald fat middle aged men talking about releasing the ball probably can't even top 10 kick ups. They used to say my boy was only at the club because he was Scouse. Curtis been a special player since a youth, Stevie told us about him years before he was in the picture and I paid attention. If he was Spanish and called Curtis Jonesao they would be on their knees. Superb footballer way too good to be English more talent in one toe than media darlings like Foden. Plays like a La Masia player such poise and understanding of the game. The release the ball stuff they never got on to Gini for but Curtis has way more strings to his bow than Wijnaldum imo. Just happy everyone is on the bandwagon now.