Curtis Jones

Keita Success

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:02:39 am
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 07:32:19 am
Yes I thought Jones  was excellent yesterday. Very good when pressured. Manoo still ahead of him?????
Who gives a fuck about Mainoo?

Great game from Jones. His runs from deep are a real weapon.
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

  Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:12:03 am
Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:02:39 am
Who gives a fuck about Mainoo?

Great game from Jones. His runs from deep are a real weapon.

Oh I would have Jones over Manoo every single time😁 he certainly doesn't get much media hype does he
RedEire

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 10:26:32 am
There was a passage in the second half where there were two West Ham players putting him under serious pressure but he still managed to keep possession and wiggle away from them with the ball. Really good player.
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 01:31:37 pm
He bullied West Ham. Looked like a man against boys.
newterp

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 04:12:44 pm
Keita Success on Yesterday at 10:02:39 am
Who gives a fuck about Mainoo?

Great game from Jones. His runs from deep are a real weapon.

Same people that give a fuck about an Oxford comma.
SamLad

  Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 04:14:08 pm
newterp on Yesterday at 04:12:44 pm
Same people that give a fuck about an Oxford comma.
How dare you!

Just for that somebody should eat shoots and leave.
luchodiaz

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 07:21:13 pm
One of my favourite LFC players of the last 25 years. What a footballer still can't believe people wanted him gone for 4 summers because he doesn't release the ball "quick enough" a bunch of bald fat middle aged men talking about releasing the ball probably can't even top 10 kick ups. They used to say my boy was only at the club because he was Scouse. Curtis been a special player since a youth, Stevie told us about him years before he was in the picture and I paid attention. If he was Spanish and called Curtis Jonesao they would be on their knees. Superb footballer way too good to be English more talent in one toe than media darlings like Foden. Plays like a La Masia player such poise and understanding of the game. The release the ball stuff they never got on to Gini for but Curtis has way more strings to his bow than Wijnaldum imo. Just happy everyone is on the bandwagon now.
Cormack Snr

Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:29:55 pm
If we were in a cup final tomorrow I don't think he would start, I think Grav-Mc-Slov would be Slot's preferred mid-field to start a game.
I am not knocking anybody's favourite player, mine is Ray Kennedy.
Knight

  No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
Yesterday at 09:47:33 pm
MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:16:19 am
surprised no comments.
He is having a brillant season
ball retention in tight areas is immense

Pressing him is a waste of energy.
mattD

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Curtis Jones
Today at 02:45:08 am
For me its a dilemma between Curtis and Dom for Man Utd. I can't choose and I don't want to choose.

Give him a run of games and Jones just gets better and better, he found his groove with West Ham and I'd expect him to continue that if he starts against Utd.

Similarly, Dom playing exceptional but he's not featured heavily in this Xmas period due to the suspension . Therefore, he might just be that wee bit less sharp than Curtis perhaps? That's the only separating factor at the moment.

I dunno though, toss of a coin for me.
