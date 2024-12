Just release the ball a bit quicker and he will be the best.



It's a tricky one this. Our opening goal is a case in point. Jones picks it up on the left and Mac Allister is clearly screaming for it. Both arms are raised. He wants the ball. But Jones doesn't give it. He hangs on to it and feints away, as if he's going back to the wing. It looks like he's "fiddling about" instead of passing quickly. But three Real Madrid players buy the feint and move ever so slightly towards the flank, all their weight going that way. The penalty area opens up a bit as a result. Then Jones switches again and this time delivers the ball to Macca who is now operating in more space.It's a small thing, but I see Jones do this a lot. It could be called "hanging on to the ball too long". Perhaps sometimes it is. But at other times it certainly isn't. Jones never just rests on the ball. He's always throwing in feints, always trying to pull the defence around and create more space and time for others.