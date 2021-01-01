« previous next »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:34:24 pm
He's mint really. Could soon be a talismanic presence in the squad if the worst comes to fruition and he becomes the only Scouser in the first team.

He really has got all the skills to be a big big part of this teams future
Offline SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 09:53:03 pm »
the past month has been good to Curtis  :)
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm »
Talk about a purple patch.

Announcing himself as a world class player now.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm »
Curtis Jones is the first Liverpool player to score on his England debut since Sammy Lee in 1982 - also against Greece.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6764 on: Yesterday at 10:01:24 pm »
It's crazy that it's taken him this long to get a debut. I think he should have been in their team for the Euro's over the United plodder.
Offline Kalito

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6765 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:54:26 pm
Curtis Jones is the first Liverpool player to score on his England debut since Sammy Lee in 1982 - also against Greece.
Fingers crossed he has a similar, if not better, career at the club like wee Sammy ...  :)
Offline kop306

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6766 on: Yesterday at 10:22:51 pm »
curtis jones future captain now that trent is off
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6767 on: Yesterday at 10:31:22 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Fingers crossed he has a similar, if not better, career at the club like wee Sammy ...  :)

Needs to work on his vertical to surpass Sammy...
Offline Redman78

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6768 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
Talk about a purple patch.

Announcing himself as a world class player now.

Wild shout, but it is good to see his confidence building and his ability starting to show, just needs to stay fit.
Offline KC7

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6769 on: Yesterday at 10:56:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
Talk about a purple patch.

Announcing himself as a world class player now.

He was our #1 choice in midfield last Christmas (just prior to Mac going to another level).

He was the best player at the club for the whole of 2023 (transformed the midfield when he came back in the second half of 2022-23). Was then pivotal when England won that youth tournament. Carsley raved about him.

The injury at Brentford knocked the stuffing out of him. He is now back to where he was (with some eye catching plays added).
Offline JackWard33

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6770 on: Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm »
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6771 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm »
Offline Eeyore

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6772 on: Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:57:32 pm
Good long read on Curtis being boss

https://www.thetransferflow.com/p/liverpool-star-on-the-luka-modri-development-arc

That is where I am with Jones. He has all the attributes both physical and technical. He just needs to put it all together. He reminds me a bit of Gravenberch. Sometimes having everything can be a bit of a hindrance in terms of development.

Compare the two to Macca who relies on his technical ability and it is easy to see who needed to garner game intelligence at an early age. Jones and Grav would have breezed through games at an early age. They were head and shoulders above their contemporaries in both technical ability and physicality. Szobozslai also fits into that category.

Macca would have been different. He was a wonderful technical player but would have had to produce coping mechanisms at an early age to offset his lack of physical attributes. He would have had to hone his ability to release the ball or make simple passes. He would have had to improve his ability to read the game just to cope at an early age.

Players who are great athletes don't have to do that. They don't have to release the ball early before a challenge because they will just ride it or dart away with a burst of speed. They don't need to anticipate situations because their athleticism will get them out of trouble.

What Jones also has is a great attitude and a willingness to improve. As you go up through the levels you start coming up against players who are every bit as athletic as you. You come up against players with great technical ability. You then need to graft on that game intelligence and those coping mechanisms.

A good comparison with Jones would be Ross Barkley. A player with great technical ability and physicality at an early age but someone who never improved their game intelligence. 
Offline Raid

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6773 on: Today at 12:36:15 am »
Really really good. Very pleasing to see him at this level of performance.

I started with excitement with Curtis, then had doubts, then thought he would be good again. But hes played some truly brilliant football this season (and last) and deserves all the plaudits hes getting.
Offline josh101

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6774 on: Today at 12:47:42 am »
Would fit into any team in the leagues midfield at the moment.

If he just sorts his finishing he could be a monster
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6775 on: Today at 12:59:21 am »
Offline nellyp

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6776 on: Today at 01:06:59 am »
Always thought he was over-rated, but changing my mind. Really impressed when younger. I would just like to see more influence a bit more regularly. Hopefully onwards and upwards so I can get some custard for my humble pie
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6777 on: Today at 01:14:08 am »
Chuffed for him.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6778 on: Today at 05:32:36 am »
A moment hell never forget. He looked absolutely buzzing.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 06:22:28 am »
Next captain if Trent goes IMO
Online Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 06:27:25 am »
Hes brilliant.
Offline zamagiure

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 06:42:34 am »
Come back injury free, that's all I care about with these bloody internationals.
Offline smutchin

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 08:24:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:29:58 pm
Compare the two to Macca who relies on his technical ability and it is easy to see who needed to garner game intelligence at an early age. Jones and Grav would have breezed through games at an early age. They were head and shoulders above their contemporaries in both technical ability and physicality. Szobozslai also fits into that category.

Remember Klopp saying similar about Curtis when he first broke into the senior team. About how he had to relearn the game, essentially, because you cant get by on pure ability at this level.

Hes been getting better and better over the last couple of years - when hes not injured. Great to see him really starting to blossom now.
Online thaddeus

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 09:33:03 am »
He was by some distance the best player on the pitch.  His confidence to invite the press and then play through it was a refreshing change for England (although he will be hung out to dry the first time that it goes wrong!).  Getting ahead of myself but he would be a good midfield partner for Rice as he plays the role similarly to Odegaard.  That midfield base could support a #10 and two wingers so they wouldn't need to overload with #10s.

From our perspective we just need to hope he stays fit.  Grav and Jones emerging as our two standout midfielders - arguably even surpassing Macca - wasn't something I expected.  I'm not going to dig through old posts but I don't remember many people having Jones as a first choice when predicting what our midfield would look like this season.
