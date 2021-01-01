Good long read on Curtis being boss



https://www.thetransferflow.com/p/liverpool-star-on-the-luka-modri-development-arc



That is where I am with Jones. He has all the attributes both physical and technical. He just needs to put it all together. He reminds me a bit of Gravenberch. Sometimes having everything can be a bit of a hindrance in terms of development.Compare the two to Macca who relies on his technical ability and it is easy to see who needed to garner game intelligence at an early age. Jones and Grav would have breezed through games at an early age. They were head and shoulders above their contemporaries in both technical ability and physicality. Szobozslai also fits into that category.Macca would have been different. He was a wonderful technical player but would have had to produce coping mechanisms at an early age to offset his lack of physical attributes. He would have had to hone his ability to release the ball or make simple passes. He would have had to improve his ability to read the game just to cope at an early age.Players who are great athletes don't have to do that. They don't have to release the ball early before a challenge because they will just ride it or dart away with a burst of speed. They don't need to anticipate situations because their athleticism will get them out of trouble.What Jones also has is a great attitude and a willingness to improve. As you go up through the levels you start coming up against players who are every bit as athletic as you. You come up against players with great technical ability. You then need to graft on that game intelligence and those coping mechanisms.A good comparison with Jones would be Ross Barkley. A player with great technical ability and physicality at an early age but someone who never improved their game intelligence.