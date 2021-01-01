Ive found I really enjoy watching Jones if I dont sit and wait for moments he holds onto the ball for too long and make note of them. There will always be moments he does this, same with Mo, Dom, Trent, Gakpo, Grav etc no footballer gets every decision right with perfect timing. Its definitely overstated how long he holds onto the ball, were pre programmed to do this of course as human beings, were all guilty of confirmation bias, but I think if you watched every single play back from every single player, it wont be noteworthy how often he does it compared to others, youre just looking for it. Thought his work in the build up to the second goal was outstanding, it simply doesnt happen if he doesnt hold on enough to engage all of those defensive players, it literally opens up so much space as they all get sucked into the ball. Ive got everything crossed he can maintain his fitness this season, hes becoming a key player, despite not being a real specialist, his versatility, athleticism and skill level are all hugely valuable qualities.