Author Topic: Curtis Jones  (Read 659219 times)

Boaty McBoatface

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 01:14:55 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm
I loved the way he delayed his pass for Salah's goal. Smart.
He didn't delay, he just played it at the right time.  ;D
duvva 💅

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 08:32:19 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:56:21 pm
Absolutely brilliant for the Salah goal. Is becoming more an more important.
Nice one two in the move but the way Curtis drove us up the pitch was Gerrardesque. Havent seen much of the game other than the goal but it was a brilliant piece of play.
spider-neil

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 08:51:54 am »
Its time to give him a run in the team now. I also think Mac is starting to look tired.
Silverbird

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 09:11:03 am »
That pass to Salah at the time he did is what he needs to keep doing. He tends to hold on to the ball a second too long. In the lead up to the goal, he could have played it to Diaz, who was calling for the ball, a split second earlier but he delayed the pass until the last possible moment and Diaz just about managed to adjust his body in time. And what does Diaz do? He plays it back immediately to Jones so that Jones can run forward with the ball. Jones has everything in his toolbox, he just needs to play the ball earlier or faster in the right moments and he would be an automatic starter.
12C

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 10:27:06 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:51:54 am
Its time to give him a run in the team now. I also think Mac is starting to look tired.

Macca was somewhat bruised yesterday. They targeted him for some rough stuff.
Draex

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 10:28:20 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:27:06 am
Macca was somewhat bruised yesterday. They targeted him for some rough stuff.

Well we know Macca wont get a foul given even if kicked in the ribs, another for him in the box.
Garlic Red

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 11:57:46 am »
Ive found I really enjoy watching Jones if I dont sit and wait for moments he holds onto the ball for too long and make note of them. There will always be moments he does this, same with Mo, Dom, Trent, Gakpo, Grav etc no footballer gets every decision right with perfect timing. Its definitely overstated how long he holds onto the ball, were pre programmed to do this of course as human beings, were all guilty of confirmation bias, but I think if you watched every single play back from every single player, it wont be noteworthy how often he does it compared to others, youre just looking for it. Thought his work in the build up to the second goal was outstanding, it simply doesnt happen if he doesnt hold on enough to engage all of those defensive players, it literally opens up so much space as they all get sucked into the ball. Ive got everything crossed he can maintain his fitness this season, hes becoming a key player, despite not being a real specialist, his versatility, athleticism and skill level are all hugely valuable qualities.
Dree

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 12:52:06 pm »
Its been a bit strange that he put in that performance against Chelsea then benched him for the next two league games, then having to bring him on to rectify the mistake both times. Id rather he didnt start midweek if he can start Saturday.
SamLad

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 12:54:28 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:27:06 am
Macca was somewhat bruised yesterday. They targeted him for some rough stuff.
every damn game.  his whole body must be black and blue.
duvva 💅

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 12:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Dree on Today at 12:52:06 pm
Its been a bit strange that he put in that performance against Chelsea then benched him for the next two league games, then having to bring him on to rectify the mistake both times. Id rather he didnt start midweek if he can start Saturday.

I think he said he didnt want to overplay Curtis as he was only just back from injury
Dree

Re: Curtis Jones
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 12:55:40 pm
I think he said he didnt want to overplay Curtis as he was only just back from injury

Yeah fair I thought hed started against Leipzig. Still played 90 mins in the LC, hope hes not stuck in a pattern.
