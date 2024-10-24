Absolutely agree. Hell be majestic if he can put it altogether



He is almost a Dutch player. Come through the system and has played in widely diverse positions. A forward as a kid, and then Gerrard used him as an inverted left winger. Klopp used him as a deep midfield controller. For England U21's he played in a double pivot with Angel Gomes.The Dutch believe in playing young players in a number of positions during their development to make them more rounded. That is what has happened with Jones. It may have hampered his development in getting a set position but I think it will pay off in the long run. Usually with players you can tell when they feel as if they are out of position or in an area that doesn't suit their game.Jones is different. Wherever he is on the pitch he looks comfortable.