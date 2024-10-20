I think it depends on who we play. Our first half performance against Palace with Jones in for Dom was the most in control we've been so far this season. But going into Arsenal next week we will probably need Dom's energy around the pitch.



Is Jones really that much of a downgrade on Szobo for energy? Not for me, Jones usually has some of the highest ground covered per game.Macca - Gravenberch - Jones is our strongest midfield and most in form, that has to be the one which play v's Arsenal. Three players who are incredibly hard to get the ball off will help our front line as well, Szobo for 30mins against tired legs might be the best way to play him into form rather than flogging him.Felt like a coming of age game for Jones yesterday, he was up for the fight from minute one, didn't let the pen overturn affect his game and kept going again and again, the job he did on Palmer probably shows Slot how much he can trust him as a player as well.