Did the best player in the PL not suit up today or something?



I think Palmer got the better of CJ one time at about midfield; Jones toyed with him for the rest of the match.



Being a father suits him well it seems.



Thoight it was interesting that Slot mentioned his defensive work on Palmer first. Not something that I think many thought Jones would be that good at, but also I'm guessing something Slot was really looking form him rather than on the ball stuff