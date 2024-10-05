That's been the difficulty with him - gets a nice run of games - gets inured - takes a bit to get back to speed - repeat



Would agree about him getting injuries and that keeping him from having a sustained run in the team. but not on taking a bit to get up to speed. He comes into the side and hits his stride straight away. We are seeing it now. His problem is and always has been competition. Would like to see him given a go as am, the problem for Jones is Dom atm.